DualVWAP
- 指标
- Kourosh Hossein Davallou
- 版本: 2.0
- 更新: 20 十二月 2025
- 激活: 5
Dual Timeframe VWAP Indicator for MT4
Description
Professional VWAP indicator that displays both **Daily** and **Weekly** VWAP simultaneously on your chart.
Features:
- Dual VWAP Lines: Blue for Daily, Red for Weekly
- Configurable Bands: Two deviation bands for each timeframe
- Session Control: Customizable trading hours for Daily VWAP
- Clean Visuals: Solid lines for main VWAP, dashed for bands
- Optimizable: Parameters can be optimized using Genetic Algorithm
Key Settings:
- Enable/disable Daily or Weekly VWAP
- Adjustable standard deviation multipliers (1.0, 2.0, etc.)
- Custom session hours for Daily VWAP
- Show/hide bands independently
Perfect For:
- Swing traders using multiple timeframe analysis
- Day traders needing daily VWAP reference
- Position traders tracking weekly trends
- Technical analysts combining short and long-term views
Easy Setup:
1. Attach to any chart
2. Configure your preferred settings
3. Start analyzing with dual VWAP levels