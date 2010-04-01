EA MT4 Martingale XAU

The EA runs on XAUUSDm, XAUUSD, and XAUUSD. To use it, simply start the EA and it will run between 14:15 and 19:15 market time. 

Before using it on a real account, use a demo account to test the EA.

The minimum capital for an EA is $1,000.

Recommended is above $2,000.

If using a cent account, the minimum is $100.

whether you can use VPS or not, EA will still run.

EA is equipped with a news filter so don't worry and when the spread is large EA will not open a position

market exness recommendations

