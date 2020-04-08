Crash Catcher

Overview:
This is a trend-following "Sell Only" scalping indicator designed for high-volatility markets (like Synthetic Indices). It identifies strong downtrends and looks for overbought spikes (exhaustion) to trigger immediate sell entries. Works best on Crash 300 Market 5M.

1. Indicator Settings:

  • 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

  • Min bars between arrows: 1.

  • The rest of the settings leave as default 

2. Trade Management:

  • Stop Loss level: (Default: 20,000 points above entry).

  •  Take Profit level:(Default: 2,000 points below entry).

3. Execution Style:

  • Real-Time: Signals appear on the  Open/Forming candle. This ensures you get the earliest possible entry, though users should be aware that signals on forming candles can repaint if price action drastically changes before the candle closes.

4. Dashboard & Alerts:

  • Top-Right Dashboard: Displays the current Trend Status (Bullish/Bearish) and a counter of how many signals have appeared today.

  • Alerts: Supports Pop-up, Sound, and Mobile Push notifications immediately when a signal occurs.

