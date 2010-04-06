Tradzor AI EA MT5

AI-Powered Trading Intelligence Enhanced with Next-Gen Language Models

Tradzor AI is a highly advanced trading Expert Advisor engineered for GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and AUDCAD. It is built with a strong focus on safety, steady performance, and long-term profitability. Unlike many EAs that depend on high-risk approaches such as grids or martingale, Tradzor AI utilizes a disciplined, precision-based scalping system powered by neural intelligence, pattern recognition, and modern AI analytics delivered through the latest language-model technology—designed to elevate your trading experience to a professional level.

Features

  • Implements an AI-enhanced scalping engine optimized for accuracy.
  • Integrated with next-generation language models for adaptive market interpretation.
  • Continuously improves its performance through real-time machine learning and data processing.
  • Built with strict risk-control measures, including predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit parameters to safeguard capital and secure gains.
  • Utilizes deep candlestick and price-action analysis to pinpoint high-probability trade setups.
  • Fully compatible with prop-firm trading requirements.
Promo Price: $599 for first 5 purchases | Next Price: $799 | Final Price: $3999

Recommendations

  • Minimum Capital: $900.
  • Timeframe: Any.
  • Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold), GBPUSD, AUDCAD.
  • Brokers: Best with low-spread brokers such as ICMarkets, Tickmill, FPMarkets, RoboForex, etc.
  • VPS: Strongly recommended for uninterrupted operation.
  • Settings: Pre-configured and optimized—no manual adjustment required. Simply load and trade.

About the Developer

With extensive experience in forex and metals trading, the developer behind Tradzor AI has spent years creating intelligent trading systems suitable for traders of every level. The mission is to deliver automated solutions that are stable, efficient, and consistently profitable in the long run.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading forex involves significant risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past results of Tradzor AI do not guarantee future performance. Always ensure you understand all trading risks and only invest funds you can afford to lose.
Рекомендуем также
Reversal Catcher
Nickolay Ustyantsev
Эксперты
Автоматическая Торговая Система. Первая версия АТС участвовала в Чемпионате 2012 года. Активно дорабатывается с 2015 года. Стратегия основана на выявлении разворотов движения торговых пар. В качестве единственного изменяемого параметра - коэффициент деления депозита. Цель получения прибыли (как в известной поговорке): лучше синица в руках, чем журавль в небе. Работа: 1) на различных временных интервалах: от М2 до М20, всё зависит от "поведения" АТС на определённом торговом инструменте; 2) вход
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Expert with AI
Alberto Flores
Эксперты
Dual Breakout EA — Built Live with AI & Twitch Adaptive breakout system engineered for EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. Powered by community input on Twitch Features: Dual timeframe breakout detection Smart margin-aware lot sizing Daily profit/loss limit control Silent mode for validation or optimization User-configurable lot limits: GBPUSD Max Lot (default: 1.0) XAUUSD Max Lot (default: 1.0) Designed to run with 1:100+ leverage and $1,000+ account size. Built Live with the Community E
Atomic Advanced EA
Lucas Bremer Moinhos Dos Santos
Эксперты
Disclaimer: These profiles are expert-level starting points, not guaranteed "set-and-forget" solutions. Market conditions change, and different brokers have unique data feeds and execution policies. It is absolutely essential to backtest these settings thoroughly and run them on a demo account before committing real capital. Pay close attention to the risk management inputs. ## 1. The Conservative Trend Follower This profile is designed for patience and stability. It trades on a higher timef
GOLD h2 moon
The Trinh Nguyen
Эксперты
Introduction to GOLD h2 moon – Automated EA Based on Ichimoku Strategy Introduction GOLD h2 moon  is an Expert Advisor (EA) programmed in MQL5 , designed to execute automated trading based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo strategy. This EA is optimized for multiple currency pairs and timeframes but works best on XAU/USD (Gold)  in the  H2 timeframe . Technical Requirements: Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold) only Main Timeframe: H2 - this is what you must run on - XAUUSD H2 Recommended Starting Balance: $1,0
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Эксперты
Bober Real MT5 — полностью автоматический советник для торговли на рынке Forex. Робот создан в 2014 году и за этот период сделал множество прибыльных сделок, показав более 7000% прироста депозита на моем личном счете. Было выпущено много обновлений, но версия 2019 года считается самой стабильной и прибыльной. Робот можно запускать на любых инструментах, но лучшие результаты достигаются на EURGBP , GBPUSD , таймфрейм M5 . Робот не покажет хорошие результаты в тестере или на реальном счете, если
Doubling Force EA
Amer Ali Mousa Jaradat
Эксперты
Doubling Force EA The Ultimate Smart Martingale Solution by JoSignals Transform your BTCUSD trading experience with **Doubling Force EA**, the intelligent Expert Advisor designed to help traders harness the power of smart Martingale strategies while maintaining flexibility and control. Developed by **JoSignals**, this EA enables traders to adapt to market trends and maximize profitability with minimal effort. Key Features: 1. Smart Martingale Logic with Trend Optimization:    - Combines a clas
MOVING 5 best expert advisor For all symbols
Mahmoud Mohammad Mohamm Banat
Эксперты
No need for strategies or thinking, just hire him for $300 or purchase him. I see that this expert is good in Forex in 2026! Tips: Note: These settings apply to the arrows; you can change the settings. Watch the video more than once, as you will encounter new information each time. You won't understand or benefit from it if you don't watch the entire video due to the overwhelming amount of information. Real-life experience with this expert: Earn from $3,000 to $227,272 per month and $2,500,000
Inteligente TRex Raptor Rapido
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Эксперты
Robot de Forex configurable al 100%, contiene los parámetros necesarios para configurar el EA Raptor de tal manera que no queme ni una cuenta (ver las tablas), Observe las tablas y elija la mejor configuración. Este EA le permite crear configuraciones seleccionando los parámetros adecuadamente. El EA Raptor se basa en el precio de apertura y si posible tendencia, marcando y adecuándose en cada paso.. por lo que tiene los siguientes parámetros: Lots Inicio(Volumen 1, 0.1 ,0.01).......0.01 (Poner
Raja Trading Pro
Ikhwan Naufal Fiqri
Эксперты
Raja Trading PRO - The Smart BEP Recovery Grid Product Description  Are you tired of ordinary Grid EAs that get stuck in drawdown for days, chasing unrealistic profit targets? Raja Trading PRO takes the original concept to a much higher level, offering professional-grade features that are far superior to the standard version. This EA is designed with a completely different philosophy: Fast Recovery. This is not a passive EA. It is an aggressive grid system paired with the smartest exit strategy
AdamMT5
Dragan Drenjanin
Эксперты
Адам — нейросетевой торговый робот для MetaTrader 5 Всем привет! Если вы попали на эту страницу, вам, вероятно, интересно узнать больше об этом торговом роботе. Это описание не призвано подтолкнуть вас к покупке; его цель — чётко и кратко объяснить, что делает робот, как он работает и как им правильно пользоваться. Что нового в этой версии? Эта обновлённая версия не сильно отличается от предыдущей. Основные изменения косметические и удобные для пользователя: Возвращен фиксированный размер лота.
RamonXZ
Natalia Nikolova
Эксперты
The “RamonX” Expert Advisor is designed to automate trading based on a simple and reliable strategy of crossing two moving averages (Moving Averages). This approach is widely used by traders to identify trends in the market and find entry and exit points. Functionality: 1. Basic strategy:    - The Expert Advisor analyzes the crossovers of two moving averages (fast and slow) on the selected timeframe.     - Trade opening:      - Buy: occurs when the fast moving average crosses the slow moving a
Scalper Master AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Эксперты
Scalper Master AI Движок точного скальпинга для USDJPY | H1 Scalper Master AI — это передовая скальпинговая система на базе ИИ, разработанная для пары USDJPY, использующая самые передовые методы высокочастотной торговли. Этот экспертный советник (EA) сочетает в себе современный искусственный интеллект с запатентованными методиками скальпинга, обеспечивая непревзойденную точность и производительность на быстро меняющихся рынках. Созданный для трейдеров, ищущих последовательные высоковероятные
Goldpapi
Gun Gun Gunawan
Эксперты
GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system . Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers. This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-ter
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Эксперты
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
CalcWave
Mohit Kumar
Эксперты
CalcWave EA: A Robust, Indicator-Free Trading Solution (Only for EURUSD daily & H1 chart) CalcWave is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor that relies purely on mathematical models and money management rules—no chart indicators are used for trade execution. Backed by over 20 years of trading experience, this EA treats trading as a business, not gambling, and adapts to today’s dynamic markets. Key Features Uses advanced price-action and statistical algorithms instead of visual indicators Co
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (58)
Эксперты
Exp-TickSniper -  высокоскоростной тиковый скальпер (scalper) с автоподбором параметров для каждой валютной пары автоматически. Вы мечтаете о советнике, который будет автоматически рассчитывать параметры торговли? Автоматически оптимизироваться и настраиваться? Мы представляем нашу новую разработку в мире форекс. Тиковый скальпер для терминалов  МТ5 TickSniper . Версия TickSniper  Скальпер  для терминала MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Полная инструкция   + DEMO + PDF Советник разработан на основе о
New Rate MT5
POPEY GROUP S.A.C.S.
Эксперты
New Rate EA – автоматизация точных прорывов New Rate EA – это полностью автоматизированный советник, разработанный для точного и дисциплинированного использования ежедневных возможностей прорыва. Он торгует только один раз в день , фиксируя определенный внутридневной диапазон и выполняя сделки в точной точке прорыва. Без повторных входов, без чрезмерной торговли, без эмоций. Основанный на проверенной концепции Opening Range Breakout (ORB), New Rate сочетает в себе чистое исполнение, строгий конт
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
Эксперты
Open Season - полностью автоматический советник, работающий по принципу "установил и забыл". Он позволяет активным трейдерам торговать по сигналам с высокой вероятностью на основе пробоя ценового действия на EURUSD H1. Он находит модели ценового действия перед открытием лондонской сессии и торгует по пробоям. Советник совершает короткие сделки на основе сигналов с высокой вероятностью Каждая сделка защищена стоп-лоссом Встроенный фильтр времени Три метода определения размера позиции в зависимост
Gold trading manager
Chak Fung Chan
Эксперты
XAU Gold Expert is a Trading Robot designed specifically for trading gold. Fully automated and not need to worry about. More than 200% profit in 6 months (Tested by Real Acc) Symbol  XAUUSD(Gold) Timeframe Any Deposit : Lots Recommended ratio £500 : 0.2  (or equivalent in another currency) Account Type Better with the lower spread Leverage 1:500 Default setting (can be changed by yourself in inputs) Lots size 0.2 For a better result, it is recommended to run this EA in a VPS, you can just simply
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Эксперты
Neurolite эксперт использует нейронную сеть для принятия решений по сделкам. Сеть обучена на 5-летней истории реальных тиковых данных. Торговля ведется только по паре EUR/USD . Отличительной особенностью данного советника является небольшое количество входных параметров, для облегчения работы пользователя. Обученная нейронная сеть всё настроит за вас. Данный советник построен на базе ранее выпущенной версии советника Neurolite EA gbpusd , который был доработан для успешной торговли на валютной п
BabaYaga Nasdaq MT5
Sakhid Ngabduloh
Эксперты
Introducing   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror  — a state-of-the-art trading advisor designed to transform your trading experience through strategic precision, adaptability, and advanced market analysis. Built with proprietary trading algorithms and deep market insights,   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror   delivers exceptional performance across diverse trading environments, helping you stay ahead of market trends. Features of BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror Low Drawdown One of the standout features of B
Golden Grow MT5 VIP
Phami Thanh Hoang
Эксперты
This EA specializes in trading gold on the M5 time frame. I have meticulously optimized it, so you just need to start it and let it run without doing anything else. This is a trading strategy adapted from my very successful manual trading, which helps to make money in both trending and sideways markets. - The EA has been optimized, just turn it on, and it will run without needing to do anything else. - Only trades with XAU/USD. -  Minimum balance of $200. - Only works and makes money on the 5-
AI Momentum Scalper MT5
Ming Ying Lee
2.5 (6)
Эксперты
Welcome to the future of trading with the AI Momentum Scalper, your ultimate tool for harnessing the power of market momentum with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Designed for traders who thrive on the dynamic nature of the financial markets, this sophisticated bot is engineered to identify and capitalize on significant market movements. Price is now $699 : 8 copies remaining at this price, final price $999 Key Features: Advanced AI Algorithms: At its core, the AI Momentum Scalper is
Small Account Scalpler
Kshetrimayum Surjit Singh
Эксперты
Small Account Scalper – Precision Trading for Every Pip Built for traders who want consistent results with small accounts. The Small Account Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for scalping using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands (BB) , Relative Strength Index (RSI) , and Support & Resistance logic. This EA focuses on identifying high-probability short-term trades while maintaining strict risk control , making it ideal for small and medium-sized trading accounts. Key Fea
PythonX M1 Hybrid Breakout EURUSD
Abhinav Puri
Эксперты
PythonX - EURUSD M1 Гибридный Прорывной Советник Одна сделка за раз. Низкая просадка. Разработан для проп-фирм и розничных трейдеров. Протестирован на EURUSD M1 с использованием реальных тиковых данных (2015–2025 или последних доступных) у более чем 25 брокеров и проп-фирм. Создан для обеспечения точности, стабильности и сверхнизкой просадки — даже на счетах от $100. Все тесты проводились с балансом $100, кредитным плечом 1:1000 и фиксированными SL/TP. Скриншоты прилагаются для полной прозрачно
Expert BDT
Vladimir Khlystov
Эксперты
Советник на основе треугольного арбитража. Советник анализирует цены всех торговых инструментов по всему счету открытых в обзоре рынка. Анализ проходит за счет других валютных пар связанных единой валютой. (треугольники валют). Примеры треугольников : EURUSD   –   USD JPY   –   EUR JPY USDCAD   –   CAD CHF   –   USD CHF EURGBP   –   GBP USD   –   EUR USD AUDUSD   –   USD CAD   –   AUD CAD GBPAUD   –   AUD USD   –   GBP USD Каждую валюту советник анализирует через две другие и вычисляет ее
USDJPY 70pct Win Rate Expert
Gaziz Zhumash
Эксперты
Unlock Profitable Forex Trading with the Precision Boost your trading performance with this expertly crafted Forex trading expert advisor, optimized for USD/JPY on 15-minute tick data. This EA combines powerful technical indicators and risk management to maximize profit potential while limiting risk. Designed for traders who value steady growth and automated strategies, this EA brings together proven methodologies for long and short entries and exits. Key Strategy Highlights: Technical Indicator
BeiDou Trend MT5
Xian Qin Ceng
5 (1)
Эксперты
Beidou Trend EA is a trend EA with a large profit-loss ratio. Breakout trading is a very old method. It has been widely used since Livermore in the 1900s. It has been more than 120 years. This method is always effective, especially for XAUUSD and Gold with high volatility. I have been using the breakout method to make profits on XAUUSD since the beginning of my investment career. I am familiar with this method. It is old, simple and effective. Beidou Trend EA is improved based on Rising Sun Gold
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Эксперты
ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Autorithm A I Техническое описание AUTORITHM — это передовая торговая система с искусственным интеллектом, разработанная для MetaTrader 5, которая реализует 10 специализированных слоев ИИ для комплексного анализа рынка. Экспертный советник использует сложные алгоритмы ИИ, которые работают синхронно для обработки рыночных данных, выявления торговых возможностей и выполнения сделок с применением интеллектуальных протоколов управления рисками. Основные функции Система использует 10 различных слоев
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Эксперты
AxonShift — алгоритмическая система с адаптивной логикой исполнения AxonShift — это автономный торговый алгоритм, специально разработанный и оптимизированный для работы с XAUUSD на таймфрейме H1. Его архитектура основана на модульной логике, которая анализирует поведение рынка через сочетание краткосрочной динамики и импульсов среднесрочного направления. Система избегает чрезмерного реагирования на шум и не использует высокочастотные подходы, сосредотачиваясь на контролируемых торговых циклах, з
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
Эксперты
Впервые на этой платформе | Советник, который понимает рынок Впервые на этой платформе экспертный советник использует всю мощь Deep Seek. В сочетании с стратегией Dynamic Reversal Zoning создается система, которая не просто распознает рыночные движения — она их понимает. Live Signal __________ Настройки Таймфрейм: H1 Кредитное плечо: мин. 1:30 Депозит: от $200 Символ: XAUUSD Брокер: любой Это сочетание Deep Seek и стратегии разворота является новым — и именно это делает его особенно интересн
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Эксперты
Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Эксперты
AIQ Версия 5.0 - Автономный Интеллект Через Институциональную Архитектуру Эволюция от автоматизации на основе правил к подлинному автономному интеллекту представляет собой естественное развитие алгоритмической торговли. То, что институциональные количественные отделы начали исследовать более десяти лет назад, созрело до практической реализации. AIQ Версия 5.0 воплощает это созревание: сложный многомодельный AI-анализ, независимая архитектура валидации и системы непрерывного обучения, усовершенс
AI Map
Saeid Soleimani
3.75 (4)
Эксперты
Торговая Система AI MAP Торговая Система AI MAP AI MAP — это автоматизированный торговый советник, разработанный для анализа рыночных условий и выполнения сделок на основе алгоритмической логики. Система использует многоуровневую аналитическую структуру для оценки ценового движения, объема и рыночных настроений без ручного вмешательства. Онлайн-мониторинг (+ 3 месяца)    || Чат-группа    Архитектура Системы EA включает специализированные модули обработки для работы с различными аспектами рынка
Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa
Эксперты
Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) Точная торговля на XAUUSD Live Signal Avalut X1 — это профессиональный советник (Expert Advisor) для автоматической торговли на XAUUSD (золото) в MetaTrader 5. Система объединяет четыре взаимодополняющие стратегии в одном EA, чтобы работать в различных рыночных режимах. Решение автономно для MT5 и не требует внешних DLL или установщиков третьих лиц. Ключевые возможности Четыре стратегии в одном EA: согласованные и взаимодополняющие стратегии для
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Эксперты
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цен
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
Эксперты
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Обучающая Машина + Модель Обучения XGBoost +112 Платных и Бесплатных ИИ + Система Голосования + Внешние и Редактируемые Промпты) В то время как большинство EA на рынке утверждают, что используют "ИИ" или "нейронные сети", но на самом деле запускают только базовые скрипты, Aria Connector EA V4 переопределяет, что означает торговля, действительно управляемая ИИ. Это не теория, не маркетинговая шумиха, это прямое, проверяемое соединение между вашей платформой MetaTrader 5
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
Эксперты
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Silicon Ex mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Эксперты
" Silicon Ex ": Ваш надежный помощник в мире Forex Silicon Ex — это современный торговый бот, специально созданный для трейдеров на рынке Forex. Этот инновационный инструмент служит надежным партнером для тех, кто стремится к эффективной и автоматизированной торговле. Ключевые особенности "Silicon Ex": Надежность и стабильность: Создан с применением передовых технологий, обеспечивающих стабильную и надежную работу на рынке. Интеллектуальное управление рисками: Встроенная система управления кап
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
4 (8)
Эксперты
Цена: 606$ -> 808$ Настройка:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Смена режимов + GPT5 с моделями скрытых марковских процессов (HMM) ENEA mt5 — это современный полностью автоматизированный торговый алгоритм, сочетающий мощь искусственного интеллекта в виде ChatGPT-5 с точным статистическим анализом модели скрытых марковских процессов (HMM). Он в реальном времени отслеживает рынок, определяя даже сложные и трудно выявляемые рыночные состояния (режимы) и динамически адаптируя свою торговую стратегию к текущим у
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
Эксперты
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.43 (7)
Эксперты
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 Самая продвинутая версия нашего советника на сегодняшний день, полностью перестроенная с использованием принятия решений на базе ИИ , мульти-ИИ голосования и динамической логики торговли . Теперь он предназначен не только для XAUUSD (Золото) на M1, но также поддерживает BTCUSD и ETHUSD с высокочастотными входами, умным управлением рисками и полной адаптивностью. Советник объединяет бесплатные модели ИИ через OpenRouter с расширенными фильтрами для точной торговли при
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (58)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
Другие продукты этого автора
Tradzor AI EA MT4
Akshit Bhayana
Эксперты
AI-Powered Trading Intelligence Enhanced with Next-Gen Language Models Tradzor AI is a highly advanced trading Expert Advisor engineered for GBPUSD, XAUUSD, and AUDCAD. It is built with a strong focus on safety, steady performance, and long-term profitability. Unlike many EAs that depend on high-risk approaches such as grids or martingale, Tradzor AI utilizes a disciplined, precision-based scalping system powered by neural intelligence, pattern recognition, and modern AI analytics delivered thr
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв