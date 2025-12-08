TRADZOR EA SETTINGS

Welcome to the installation and features guide of Tradzor AI.





INSTALLATION GUIDE

Download the EA from the marketplace in your MT4/MT5 terminal after your purchase.

In your terminal upper menu go to "Tools"

Click "Options"

Select "Expert Advisors" tab

Make sure "Allow WebRequest for listed URL:" is checked

Now, add the following URLs in the URLs list





https://investing.com



https://algoxmarket.com

After adding click "OK" to save

Once you are done with adding up the URLs, open the charts of the supported pairs individually

Drag and drop the expert advisor on each chart and use the "Set Files" provided in the attachments of this blog, or ask the developer for proper settings as per your account.

Detailed Features

Magic Number : A magic number is the number which helps the EA to differentiate between the trades from the two different EAs, if you are using two EAs on same pair, then the magic number of both the EAs should be different.





TRADZOR AI SERVER SETTINGS

Open AI Server Connection : This features allows the EA to establish the connection between OpenAI server and the EA itself by taking small connection trades after a long interval of times, when set to "true" means this feature is enabled.

Open AI Server Model : This feature allows the user to select the AI model from the available models, which are Auto, GPT5 and GPT Turbo, when set to "Auto" mode the EA automatically switches between GPT5 and Trubo mode.

TRADZOR AI STOP LOSS AND TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS

SL|TP AI Model : This special feature allows the user to select whether to let the AI to make hidden SL|TP decisions or use a strict pre defined SL|TP.

TRADZOR AI LOT TYPE SETTINGS

Lot Calculation Mode : This feature allows the user to choose the lot type between the "Auto Lot Mode" and "Fixed Lot Mode".

AI Auto Lot AI Type : When "Lot Calculation Mode" is set to "Auto Lot Mode", then this feature allows the user to choose from 4 different auto lot sizing settings where "Full Throttle AI" mode is highest in terms of risk and "Low Risk AI" mode is safest.

Input Fixed Lot Size : When "Lot Calculation Mode" is set to "Fixed Lot Mode", then the user can input the desired or custom lot size in this setting.

TRADZOR AI RISK SETTINGS

AI Risk Mode : This feature allows the user to choose from 8 different risk settings where "Max Throttle Mode" mode is highest in terms of risk and "Zero Risk Mode" mode is safest.

TRADZOR AI PROP FIRM SETTINGS

Prop Firm Drawdown Threshold : This input feature allows the user to input the maximum drawdown threshold on the prop firm trading account, the value is taken by the EA in percentage which means (e.g 4 means 4%) max dd.

AI Prop Firm Protocol : If a user is trading a prop firm account with this EA, then this feature allows the user to convert this EA into a prop firm trader by setting this to "true".

TRADZOR AI TRADING DAYS SETTINGS

Enable Trade on Monday : When set to "true" this feature allows the EA to execute trades on that particular day.

Enable Trade on Tuesday : When set to "true" this feature allows the EA to execute trades on that particular day.

Enable Trade on Wednesday : When set to "true" this feature allows the EA to execute trades on that particular day.

Enable Trade on Thursday : When set to "true" this feature allows the EA to execute trades on that particular day.

Enable Trade on Friday : When set to "true" this feature allows the EA to execute trades on that particular day.

Enable Trade on Saturday : When set to "true" this feature allows the EA to execute trades on that particular day.

Enable Trade on Sunday : When set to "true" this feature allows the EA to execute trades on that particular day.

TRADZOR AI INNSIGHT PANEL SETTINGS

Infinity AI Information Display : This feature is responsible for displaying the information panel over the chart which contains all the important information regarding the settings of the EA and broker information as well. To enable it, set it to "true".

TRADZOR AI ALERTS SETTINGS

Audible Alerts : Allow audible alerts when set to "true".

Push Notifications : Allow the alerts to be received on mobile app, when set to "true".

TRADZOR AI CUSTOM SYMBOL SETTINGS

Custom Symbol Name For XAUUSD (e.g GOLD, GOLD.ECN etc etc) : This particular feature is only for Gold Or XAUUSD pair, because on some brokers, the name of XAUUSD can be different, for example Gold, Gold.ecn etc, so this feature should only be used when XAUUSD is something else, do not use this if XAUUSD is XAUUSD.ecn or something, it will auto filter it.

