Metrics Pro MT5 for Discord

Metrics Pro MT5 for Discord is the essential tool for Signal Providers, Prop Firm Traders, and Gaming Communities. Broadcast your trading performance directly to your Discord Server via Webhooks.

Developed by Eagle Forex Code, this utility eliminates the need for complex bot programming. It plugs into your MT4 and sends professional, emoji-rich reports automatically.

🌟 Why choose Metrics Pro for Discord?

  • Perfect for Signal Rooms: Keep your community engaged with daily, weekly, and monthly recaps.
  • Multi-Strategy Support: Running 3 EAs on one account? No problem. The report segments performance by Magic Number (e.g., "Gold Bot" vs "Scalper").
  • Deep Analytics: Go beyond P&L. Display your Profit Factor, Current Drawdown, and Max Historical Drawdown to prove your consistency.
  • Smart Filtering: The "Anti-Clutter" logic automatically hides inactive strategies from the report.
  • Zero Lag: Optimized "Smart Timer" code ensuring zero impact on your VPS CPU.

🚀 How it Works

The EA runs on your chart in the background. At your specified hour (e.g., New York Close), it scans your trading history, formats the data into Discord-compatible Markdown, and pushes it to your server instantly.

⚙️ Easy Setup (No Bot Token needed!)

Discord Webhooks are easier than Telegram Bots. No coding required.

  1. In MT5, go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors.
  2. Check "Allow WebRequest" and add this URL: https://discord.com or https://discordapp.com according your webhook url
  3. In your Discord Server, go to Channel Settings > Integrations > Webhooks.
  4. Create a Webhook, copy the URL, and paste it into the EA inputs. Done!

📊 Input Parameters

  • InpDiscordWebhook: The Webhook URL from your Discord Server.
  • InpReportHour: Server hour to send the report (e.g., 23).
  • InpUseMultiMagic: Enable this to track specific EAs separately.
  • InpName / InpMagic: Assign names to your strategies for a cleaner report.

Eagle Forex Code - Professional Tools for Modern Traders.

Guide Here !

