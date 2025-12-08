Gaodong Nervous System EA

This strategy employs both long and short trading. It's the best trading system I've researched in 20 years, offering stable trading with permanent positions that trade continuously according to your set size. The system automatically recognizes daily profits and automatically takes a break. Furthermore, it always executes trades based on the logic of maximizing profits and minimizing losses. Welcome to subscribe and witness its wonders! It is recommended to set a limit of 0.01 lots for every $500 of principal.