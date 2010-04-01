MartiX

This EA uses a martingale trading style.

The recommended trading capital is 10,000 USD or 10,000 US Dollars, or 10,000 in the balance (in any currency).

The initial lot size is 0.01 for 10,000.
This EA also has trading hour restrictions based on server time (not local time).
This EA also includes a fund security feature that you can flexibly configure to suit your individual risk profile and risk management.

Enjoy using this EA. We hope it helps you grow your trading account.


IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

