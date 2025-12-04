PropProtectorMT5

5

🛡️ PropProtector for MetaTrader 5

The Ultimate Protection for Your Prop Trading Account

🎯 Why PropProtector?

Prop trading firms have strict rules: Daily loss limits, maximum drawdowns, limited trade counts, trading restrictions before news.

One single mistake can cost you your account!

PropProtector monitors your account 24/7 and automatically intervenes before you violate any rules.

✨ Main Features

📊 Daily Loss Limit

  • Percentage or fixed amount
  • Automatic closure of all trades
  • Early warning at x% of limit
  • Prevents new trades after limit

⏰ Time-Based Closure

  • Monday to Friday separately
  • Individual times per day
  • Optional with pending orders
  • Broker server time

⚠️ Risk Management

  • Max risk per trade
  • Max total risk
  • Stop-Loss monitoring
  • Margin Level protection

📈 Profit Target & Limits

  • Daily profit target
  • Min/Max equity limits
  • Max trades & lots
  • Max trades per symbol

🔢 NEW: Trade Count Limits v2.3

📅 Daily Limit

  • Max trades per day
  • Automatic closure when exceeded
  • Pop-up warning
  • Live display in GUI

📆 Weekly Limit

  • Max trades per week
  • Reset every Monday 00:00
  • Separately enable/disable
  • Smart partial close detection

💡 Intelligent: Partial closes are NOT counted as new trades!

📰 News Filter with Impact MT5 Exclusive

The MT5 news filter uses the built-in economic calendar - no configuration needed!

🎯 Impact Filter

  • HIGH - Important news (e.g. NFP, FOMC)
  • MEDIUM - Medium impact
  • LOW - Low impact
  • Each level separately configurable

⚡ MT5 Advantages

  • Built-in economic calendar
  • No URL configuration needed
  • Ready to use immediately
  • Reliable data source

🔄 Crash Protection & Reset v2.3

💾 Persistent Storage

  • Daily balance is saved
  • Survives terminal crashes
  • Auto-save every 5 minutes
  • Recovery after restart

🔘 Reset Button

  • Manual reset in GUI
  • Resets ALL restrictions
  • Confirmation dialog
  • Immediate update

🖥️ Live Dashboard (GUI)

🛡️ PROP PROTECTOR v2.3
Daily Risk:4.5%
Reset Balance:50,000.00 USD
Daily P/L:+234.50 USD
Trades Today:3 / 10
Trades/Week:12 / 50
Next News:[HIGH] NFP in 45 min
Status:ACTIVE ✓

✅ MT5 vs MT4 Comparison

Feature MT4 MT5
Loss Protection
Trade Count Limit
Crash Protection
News Filter
Impact Filter (HIGH/MED/LOW)
No URL Configuration
Built-in Calendar
Отзывы 1
Andreas Grimm
261
Andreas Grimm 2025.12.21 09:26 
 

Man merkt sofort, dass hier mit Erfahrung und Leidenschaft entwickelt wurde. Für mich ist das mehr als nur ein EA – es ist endlich ein Tool, dem man vertrauen kann. Klare Empfehlung!

