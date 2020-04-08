Fib Levels Pro

# **📈 Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci Levels Pro**

**✨ Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Fibonacci Analysis ✨**

Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci Levels Pro is a revolutionary MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for day traders and scalpers. It automatically calculates and displays Fibonacci retracement levels from multiple higher timeframes directly on your 1-5 minute charts, giving you complete market structure visibility without switching between timeframes. 🚀

---

## **🌟 Key Features**

**🔗 Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci Confluence**
- 📅 Displays Previous Day High/Low with full Fibonacci levels (50%, 61.8%, R61.8%)
- 📊 Shows Current Day High/Low with dynamic, real-time Fibonacci levels
- ⏰ Includes selectable Higher Timeframe Fibonacci levels (H4, H1, M30, M15)
- 🎯 All timeframes displayed simultaneously with color-coded organization

**🤖 Smart Auto-Refresh Technology**
- 🔄 Levels update automatically with each new candle
- 📈 Includes dynamic 35-bar extension for future level visualization
- ⚡ Automatic session transitions with no manual adjustments required
- 🔒 Previous day levels lock at session close, new day levels activate automatically

**🎨 Professional Visual Design**
- 🧹 Clean, non-cluttered display with dot-style lines
- 🎨 Color-coded system: 🟣 Purple (Previous Day), 🟢 Green (Current Day), 🔴🔵 Red/Blue (Higher Timeframe)
- 🏷️ Short, clear labels for instant recognition (PDH/PDL, cdh/cdl, H4H/H4L)
- ⚙️ Fully customizable colors, line styles, and widths

**🔔 Advanced Alert System**
- 📢 Price proximity alerts when approaching key Fibonacci levels
- 🔔 Multiple notification channels: 🔊 sound alerts, 📧 email notifications, 📱 push notifications
- ⚖️ Adjustable tolerance settings to prevent alert fatigue
- 🎯 Configurable for specific levels and timeframes

---

## **📊 Levels Displayed**

**🟣 Previous Day Levels (Purple)**
- 📈 PDH (Previous Day High)
- 📉 PDL (Previous Day Low)
- ⚖️ PD 50% Fibonacci retracement
- 🥇 PD 61.8% Golden Ratio
- 🔄 PD R61.8% Reversal level

**🟢 Current Day Levels (Green)**
- 📈 CDH (Current Day High) - updates in real-time
- 📉 CDL (Current Day Low) - updates in real-time
- ⚖️ CD 50% Fibonacci retracement
- 🥇 CD 61.8% Golden Ratio
- 🔄 CD R61.8% Reversal level

**🔴 Selected Higher Timeframe Levels (Red/Blue)**
- ⏰ Timeframe-specific High/Low (H4H/H4L, H1H/H1L, M30H/M30L, M15H/M15L)
- ⚖️ 50% Fibonacci retracement
- 🥇 61.8% Golden Ratio
- 🔄 R61.8% Reversal level

---

## **🎯 Trading Applications**

**🏃‍♂️ For Scalpers (1-5 Minute Charts)**
- 🎯 Identify quick reversal points using higher timeframe Fibonacci confluence
- 🛡️ Set precise stop losses beyond key Fibonacci levels
- 🎯 Catch small moves with increased accuracy through level confirmation

**📊 For Day Traders (5-15 Minute Charts)**
- 👁️ Understand daily market structure at a glance
- ✅ Identify high-probability entry zones with multiple timeframe alignment
- 📋 Manage trades using Fibonacci levels for exit and risk management

**📈 For Swing Traders**
- ⏱️ Use on lower timeframes for precise entry timing
- 🎯 Identify optimal entry zones using daily/weekly Fibonacci levels
- 📋 Plan swing trades with multiple timeframe confirmation

---

## **⚙️ Technical Specifications**

**💻 Compatibility & Requirements**
- 🖥️ Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 1980 or higher recommended)
- ⏰ Timeframes: Optimized for 1, 3, 5-minute charts (works on all timeframes)
- 🌐 Markets: All Forex pairs, Stocks, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Commodities
- ⚡ Performance: Lightweight code, minimal CPU/RAM usage
- 📥 Installation: Simple drag-and-drop installation

**🎨 Customization Options**
- 👁️ Toggle visibility of each timeframe's Fibonacci levels independently
- 🎨 Adjust line colors, styles (solid/dotted/dashed), and thickness
- 🔤 Modify label text, font size, and positioning
- 🔔 Configure alert distances, sounds, and notification methods
- 🕐 Set custom trading session times for accurate daily level calculation

---

## **💡 How Traders Use This Indicator**

**📈 Entry Strategies**
1. 🤝 Confluence Trading: Enter when price reaches alignment of multiple timeframe Fibonacci levels
2. 🔄 Reversal Trading: Trade bounces off key Fibonacci retracement levels
3. 🚀 Breakout Trading: Use Fibonacci extensions as profit targets after breakouts

**🛡️ Risk Management**
1. ⛔ Place stop losses beyond key Fibonacci levels
2. ✅ Use Fibonacci extensions as take profit zones
3. 📏 Adjust position sizing based on distance to key Fibonacci levels

**🔍 Market Analysis**
1. 🎯 Quickly identify major support and resistance levels
2. 📊 Assess trend strength by observing price reactions at Fibonacci levels
3. 🌉 Understand broader market structure while trading on lower timeframes

---

## **🛟 Support & Updates**

**👨‍💼 Customer Support**
- 🕐 24/7 technical support via email
- ⏱️ 24-hour maximum response time
- 📚 Detailed installation and setup guides
- 🎯 Trading strategy recommendations

**🔄 Product Updates**
- 🔄 Regular improvements based on trader feedback
- 🔧 Compatibility updates for new MT5 builds
- ✨ Feature enhancements requested by users

**🛡️ Purchase Protection**
- ✅ 30-day money-back guarantee
- 💬 No questions asked refund policy
- 📜 Lifetime license with no subscriptions
- 🆓 Free updates for all versions

---

## **⭐ Why Choose Our Indicator**

**🔍 Compared to Manual Analysis**
- ⏰ Saves hours of chart switching and manual drawing
- ❌ Eliminates human error in Fibonacci calculations
- 📏 Provides consistent, objective level identification
- 🎯 Allows focus on trading decisions rather than analysis

**🛠️ Compared to Basic Fibonacci Tools**
- 🔗 Multiple timeframe integration in one tool
- 🤖 Automatic updates and session transitions
- 🔔 Advanced alert capabilities
- 🎨 Professional visual presentation

**💰 Value Proposition**
- 🏦 Institutional-grade analysis for retail traders
- ⚡ Designed specifically for fast-paced intraday trading
- 🧩 Combines the most important Fibonacci applications in one indicator
- ⏰ Saves time while improving trading accuracy

---

## **🛒 How to Purchase**

**⚡ Instant Digital Delivery**
1. 🛒 Click "Buy" on the MQL5 Marketplace
2. 💳 Complete secure payment
3. 📥 Receive instant download access
4. 🚀 Install in under 2 minutes

**🛡️ Risk-Free Trial**
- ✅ 30-day money-back guarantee
- 📊 Test with your trading strategy
- 🎯 No risk purchase

---

## **✨ Transform Your Trading Today ✨**

Stop missing key levels and start trading with the clarity of multi-timeframe Fibonacci analysis. Join thousands of traders who have upgraded their trading with this professional tool. 🚀

**📈 Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci Levels Pro - Your edge in the markets starts here. 🎯**

---

**🖥️ MetaTrader 5 | 📦 MQL5 Marketplace | 🛠️ Professional Trading Tools**
