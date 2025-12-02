Fib Levels Pro

# **📈 Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci Levels Pro**





Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Fibonacci Analysis





Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci Levels Pro is a revolutionary MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for day traders and scalpers. It automatically calculates and displays Fibonacci retracement levels from multiple higher timeframes directly on your 1-5 minute charts, giving you complete market structure visibility without switching between timeframes.





---





## **🌟 Key Features**





**🔗 Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci Confluence**

- 📅 Displays Previous Day High/Low with full Fibonacci levels (50%, 61.8%, R61.8%)

- 📊 Shows Current Day High/Low with dynamic, real-time Fibonacci levels

- ⏰ Includes selectable Higher Timeframe Fibonacci levels (H4, H1, M30, M15)

- 🎯 All timeframes displayed simultaneously with color-coded organization





**🤖 Smart Auto-Refresh Technology**

- 🔄 Levels update automatically with each new candle

- 📈 Includes dynamic 35-bar extension for future level visualization

- ⚡ Automatic session transitions with no manual adjustments required

- 🔒 Previous day levels lock at session close, new day levels activate automatically





**🎨 Professional Visual Design**

- 🧹 Clean, non-cluttered display with dot-style lines

- 🎨 Color-coded system: 🟣 Purple (Previous Day), 🟢 Green (Current Day), 🔴🔵 Red/Blue (Higher Timeframe)

- 🏷️ Short, clear labels for instant recognition (PDH/PDL, cdh/cdl, H4H/H4L)

- ⚙️ Fully customizable colors, line styles, and widths





**🔔 Advanced Alert System**

- 📢 Price proximity alerts when approaching key Fibonacci levels

- 🔔 Multiple notification channels: 🔊 sound alerts, 📧 email notifications, 📱 push notifications

- ⚖️ Adjustable tolerance settings to prevent alert fatigue

- 🎯 Configurable for specific levels and timeframes





---





## **📊 Levels Displayed**





**🟣 Previous Day Levels (Purple)**

- 📈 PDH (Previous Day High)

- 📉 PDL (Previous Day Low)

- ⚖️ PD 50% Fibonacci retracement

- 🥇 PD 61.8% Golden Ratio

- 🔄 PD R61.8% Reversal level





**🟢 Current Day Levels (Green)**

- 📈 CDH (Current Day High) - updates in real-time

- 📉 CDL (Current Day Low) - updates in real-time

- ⚖️ CD 50% Fibonacci retracement

- 🥇 CD 61.8% Golden Ratio

- 🔄 CD R61.8% Reversal level





**🔴 Selected Higher Timeframe Levels (Red/Blue)**

- ⏰ Timeframe-specific High/Low (H4H/H4L, H1H/H1L, M30H/M30L, M15H/M15L)

- ⚖️ 50% Fibonacci retracement

- 🥇 61.8% Golden Ratio

- 🔄 R61.8% Reversal level





---





## **🎯 Trading Applications**





**🏃‍♂️ For Scalpers (1-5 Minute Charts)**

- 🎯 Identify quick reversal points using higher timeframe Fibonacci confluence

- 🛡️ Set precise stop losses beyond key Fibonacci levels

- 🎯 Catch small moves with increased accuracy through level confirmation





**📊 For Day Traders (5-15 Minute Charts)**

- 👁️ Understand daily market structure at a glance

- ✅ Identify high-probability entry zones with multiple timeframe alignment

- 📋 Manage trades using Fibonacci levels for exit and risk management





**📈 For Swing Traders**

- ⏱️ Use on lower timeframes for precise entry timing

- 🎯 Identify optimal entry zones using daily/weekly Fibonacci levels

- 📋 Plan swing trades with multiple timeframe confirmation





---





## **⚙️ Technical Specifications**





**💻 Compatibility & Requirements**

- 🖥️ Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 1980 or higher recommended)

- ⏰ Timeframes: Optimized for 1, 3, 5-minute charts (works on all timeframes)

- 🌐 Markets: All Forex pairs, Stocks, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Commodities

- ⚡ Performance: Lightweight code, minimal CPU/RAM usage

- 📥 Installation: Simple drag-and-drop installation





**🎨 Customization Options**

- 👁️ Toggle visibility of each timeframe's Fibonacci levels independently

- 🎨 Adjust line colors, styles (solid/dotted/dashed), and thickness

- 🔤 Modify label text, font size, and positioning

- 🔔 Configure alert distances, sounds, and notification methods

- 🕐 Set custom trading session times for accurate daily level calculation





---





## **💡 How Traders Use This Indicator**





**📈 Entry Strategies**

1. 🤝 Confluence Trading: Enter when price reaches alignment of multiple timeframe Fibonacci levels

2. 🔄 Reversal Trading: Trade bounces off key Fibonacci retracement levels

3. 🚀 Breakout Trading: Use Fibonacci extensions as profit targets after breakouts





**🛡️ Risk Management**

1. ⛔ Place stop losses beyond key Fibonacci levels

2. ✅ Use Fibonacci extensions as take profit zones

3. 📏 Adjust position sizing based on distance to key Fibonacci levels





**🔍 Market Analysis**

1. 🎯 Quickly identify major support and resistance levels

2. 📊 Assess trend strength by observing price reactions at Fibonacci levels

3. 🌉 Understand broader market structure while trading on lower timeframes





---





---





---





Transform Your Trading Today





Stop missing key levels and start trading with the clarity of multi-timeframe Fibonacci analysis. Join thousands of traders who have upgraded their trading with this professional tool.





Multi-Timeframe Fibonacci Levels Pro - Your edge in the markets starts here.





