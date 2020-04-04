MT5 Forecast System GIFT

Please add PREFIX and/or SUFFIX via settings if your Broker Chart Symbol is different (e.g. suffix = .r).

This is forecast system.

On the moment of the breakout/forecast: the indicator draws retrace zone (yellow) and three targets.

The levels act as support and resistance.

It can be used on all pairs/indices/timeframes/periods.

For the higher timeframes (H4, H1, M30) it's better to engage at Optimal Entry Level... to minimize the risk you take.
I prefer to trade the M15/M5 chart with entries from M5 or M1. A change of direction is first detected by the lower timeframes (M1/M5).
You can complement the indicator with a good oscillator... e.g. the stochastic oscillator (14/3/3). Please bear in mind to use the stochastic oscillator in combination with the long term trend. In an uptrend: a low stochastic reading is more reliable. In a downtrend it's the high stochastic. 

Please use on EURUSD only... the quality of the forecast is the same on other forex pairs... also for GOLD (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD).
For these pairs you will have to buy or rent the official version.

Happy Trading to You. Peter

+++ FULL VERSION - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156842
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв