TRDR Bot4

TRDR Bot-4 — Advanced Momentum & Strength MT5 Expert Advisor Built for Precision, Control & Consistency

TRDR Bot-4 is a next-generation Expert Advisor developed by TRADEWYZE, engineered for traders who want a balance of powerful automation, robust risk controls, and transparent strategy logic. This EA delivers stronger entry confirmation, improved order reliability, and flexible money management suited for Indices, Commodities and Forex trading environments.

 

This EA is not a Black Box. All indicators, thresholds, and protections are fully transparent and adjustable.

 

Multi-Indicator Strategy Logic

TRDR Bot-4 combines three proven momentum/strength indicators to generate high-probability entries and exits:

Entry Logic

  • Long Entries:
    – Williams’ %R (46) crosses above −10
    – Bulls Power (2) confirms increasing bullish momentum 
  • Short Entries:

            – Williams’ %R (46) crosses below −80
            – Bulls Power (2) confirms weakening momentum

Exit Logic

  • Bears Power (16) triggers exit when momentum reverses:
    – Above +7.5 for long trades
    – Below −7.5 for short trades

This combination provides a balanced view of volatility, trend strength, and exhaustion levels.

You can also Adjust the Settings to your Preference.

 

Dynamic Risk Management System

TRDR Bot-4 gives traders full control over exposure with two adaptable lot-sizing modes:

Static Lot Mode
Use a fixed lot size for predictable trade sizing.

Auto Risk Mode
Automatically calculates lot size based on:

  • Account Balance
  • Risk % per trade (default: 1.5%)
  • Stop Loss Points (default: 100)

This ensures your position sizes adjust intelligently to market volatility and account growth.

Additional Protections Include:

  • Max daily loss limit
  • Equity protection
  • Spread filter
  • Drawdown management

 

Improved Execution & Reliability

  • Increased internal trade retry attempts 
  • Compatible with all major MT5 brokers 
  • Optimized for low-spread environments

 

Ideal For

  • Retail traders seeking structured automation
  • Traders who prefer indicator-confirmed entries
  • Signal refinement and semi-automated setups
  • Growing Accounts and Passing Prop Firm Challenges

 

Support & Updates

Contact Support for Updates, EA settings and email support.

Website: www.tradewyze.tech
Support: support@tradewyze.tech

Our Services include:

  1. Strategy development & consulting for algorithmic trading systems
  2. One-on-one technical guidance
  3. Custom EA, PineScripts and API bot development across major platforms(MQL5, QuantConnect and TradingView)


#ExploreYourTradingEdge.

Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Plus de l'auteur
TRDR Bot1
Musa Mampondo
Experts
TRDR Bot-1 — Multi-Indicator MT5 Expert Advisor Designed for Trend, Reversal & Momentum Alignment TRDR Bot-1 is a versatile Expert Advisor developed by TRADEWYZE , engineered for traders who want a robust, rules-driven system that blends trend-following, reversal detection, momentum confirmation, and strict risk protections. The EA combines multiple indicators—MACD, Stochastic, CCI, Moving-Average Oscillator (MAO), Pin Bar detection, and Candle Color patterns—to identify high-quality trade set
TRDR Bot2
Musa Mampondo
Experts
TRDR Bot-2 — Volatility-Adaptive MT5 Expert Advisor Powered by MAO & Envelopes TRDR Bot-2 is an advanced multi-indicator Expert Advisor developed by TRADEWYZE , designed for traders who want a clean, volatility-aware trading system with strong session controls and disciplined risk management. The EA blends Moving Average of Oscillator (MAO) momentum signals with Envelopes volatility bands to identify structured trend continuation and mean-reversion opportunities across F orex, Commodities, Crypt
TRDR Bot3
Musa Mampondo
Experts
TRDR Bot-3 — Momentum-Driven MT5 Expert Advisor Using MACD & Bulls Power TRDR Bot-3 is a structured, momentum-focused Expert Advisor developed by TRADEWYZE , designed for traders who want a clean trend-confirmation system with disciplined exits and strong capital protection. The EA combines MACD , Bulls Power , and Momentum indicators to identify directional strength and exit trades when momentum begins to fade—making it ideal for sustained market moves in Forex, Indices and Commodities . This
FREE
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis