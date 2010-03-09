Advanced Momentum & Strength MT5 Expert Advisor Built for Precision, Control & Consistency



TRDR Bot-4 is a next-generation Expert Advisor developed by TRADEWYZE, engineered for traders who want a balance of powerful automation, robust risk controls, and transparent strategy logic. This EA delivers stronger entry confirmation, improved order reliability, and flexible money management suited for Indices, Commodities and Forex trading environments.

This EA is not a Black Box. All indicators, thresholds, and protections are fully transparent and adjustable.

Multi-Indicator Strategy Logic



TRDR Bot-4 combines three proven momentum/strength indicators to generate high-probability entries and exits:

Entry Logic



Long Entries:

– Williams’ %R (46) crosses above −10

– Bulls Power (2) confirms increasing bullish momentum

Short Entries:

– Williams’ %R (46) crosses below −80

– Bulls Power (2) confirms weakening momentum





Exit Logic



Bears Power (16) triggers exit when momentum reverses:

– Above +7.5 for long trades

– Below −7.5 for short trades

This combination provides a balanced view of volatility, trend strength, and exhaustion levels.

You can also Adjust the Settings to your Preference.

Dynamic Risk Management System



TRDR Bot-4 gives traders full control over exposure with two adaptable lot-sizing modes:

Static Lot Mode

Use a fixed lot size for predictable trade sizing.

Auto Risk Mode

Automatically calculates lot size based on:

Account Balance

Risk % per trade (default: 1.5%)

Stop Loss Points (default: 100)

This ensures your position sizes adjust intelligently to market volatility and account growth.

Additional Protections Include:

Max daily loss limit

Equity protection

Spread filter

Drawdown management

Improved Execution & Reliability



Increased internal trade retry attempts

Compatible with all major MT5 brokers

Optimized for low-spread environments

Ideal For



Retail traders seeking structured automation

Traders who prefer indicator-confirmed entries

Signal refinement and semi-automated setups

Growing Accounts and Passing Prop Firm Challenges

Support & Updates

Send us a Direct message via MQL5 for continuous updates, EA settings guidance, and professional support from TRADEWYZE.



#ExploreYourTradingEdge.

Trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results.