VWAP Wave

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                    VWAP WAVE [Riz] - MT5 Indicator
              Advanced VWAP Divergence Detection System
══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

VWAP Wave is a professional-grade Volume Weighted Average Price indicator with built-in divergence detection system. It identifies high-probability reversal and continuation signals by analyzing price-VWAP relationships across multiple timeframes.

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                         KEY FEATURES
══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

【 SMART VWAP CALCULATION 】
• Multiple anchor periods: Session, Week, Month, Quarter, Year
• Automatic period reset detection
• Standard deviation bands (2 levels with customizable multipliers)
• Dynamic trend coloring (Green = Bullish, Red = Bearish)
• Works with any price source (Close, Open, High, Low, Typical, Median, Weighted)

【 8-TYPE DIVERGENCE DETECTION 】
The indicator detects all major divergence types:

► REGULAR DIVERGENCES (Reversal Signals)
  • Bullish Divergence: Price makes lower low, VWAP makes higher low
  • Bearish Divergence: Price makes higher high, VWAP makes lower high

► HIDDEN DIVERGENCES (Continuation Signals)
  • Hidden Bullish: Price makes higher low, VWAP makes lower low
  • Hidden Bearish: Price makes lower high, VWAP makes higher high

► HTF DIVERGENCES (Higher Timeframe Confirmation)
  • HTF Bullish & Bearish (Regular)
  • HTF Hidden Bullish & Hidden Bearish

【 INTELLIGENT SIGNAL FILTERING 】
• ATR-based threshold filtering eliminates weak signals
• Gap detection prevents false signals during price gaps
• Cooldown periods prevent signal clustering
• Strength classification: WEAK / MEDIUM / STRONG

【 MULTI-TIMEFRAME ANALYSIS 】
• Current timeframe VWAP with bands
• Higher timeframe VWAP overlay
• HTF divergence detection
• Automatic timeframe validation

【 PROFESSIONAL DASHBOARD 】
• Real-time divergence counters
• Current TF and HTF statistics
• VWAP trend status display
• Clean, non-intrusive design (positioned on left)

【 VISUAL ELEMENTS 】
• Color-coded VWAP line (trend direction)
• Standard deviation bands with fill
• Divergence markers (circles for regular, crosses for hidden)
• On-chart labels with strength indicators
• Optional background coloring for trend zones

【 COMPREHENSIVE ALERTS 】
• Bullish divergence alerts
• Bearish divergence alerts
• Hidden bullish alerts
• Hidden bearish alerts
• HTF divergence alerts

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                       HOW TO USE
══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

【 REVERSAL TRADING 】
1. Wait for Regular Bullish/Bearish divergence signal
2. Confirm with STRONG or MEDIUM strength label
3. Look for price action confirmation at VWAP bands
4. Enter on band rejection with stop beyond recent swing

【 TREND CONTINUATION 】
1. Identify the current trend using VWAP color
2. Wait for Hidden divergence in trend direction
3. Hidden Bullish in uptrend = Buy opportunity
4. Hidden Bearish in downtrend = Sell opportunity

【 MULTI-TIMEFRAME CONFIRMATION 】
1. Enable HTF VWAP and HTF Divergences
2. Current TF signal + HTF signal = Higher probability
3. Use HTF divergence for swing trade entries
4. Use current TF for precise entry timing

【 BAND TRADING 】
• Band 2 touch + Divergence = Strong reversal zone
• Price between bands = Trend continuation likely
• VWAP cross = Potential trend change

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                    INPUT PARAMETERS
══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

【 VWAP SETTINGS 】
• Hide VWAP on D1 or Above: Hide indicator on daily+ charts
• Anchor Period: Session/Week/Month/Quarter/Year
• Source Price: Price type for VWAP calculation

【 DIVERGENCE SETTINGS 】
• Lookback Period: Bars to analyze for divergence (default: 5)
• ATR Multiplier: Sensitivity threshold (default: 3.0)
• Show Hidden Divergences: Enable/disable hidden divergences

【 VISUAL SETTINGS 】
• VWAP Colors: Customize bullish/bearish colors
• Hidden Divergence Colors: Separate colors for hidden signals
• Trend Coloring: Enable/disable dynamic VWAP coloring
• Divergence Plot Size: Small/Normal/Large markers

【 HTF SETTINGS 】
• Show HTF VWAP: Enable higher timeframe VWAP
• HTF Timeframe: Select higher timeframe
• Show HTF Bands: Display HTF standard deviation bands
• Show HTF Divergences: Enable HTF divergence detection

【 VWAP BANDS 】
• Show VWAP Bands: Enable/disable bands
• Band 1 Multiplier: First band distance (default: 1.0 StdDev)
• Band 2 Multiplier: Second band distance (default: 2.0 StdDev)
• Band Colors: Customize band colors

【 LABELS & DASHBOARD 】
• Show Divergence Labels: On-chart text labels
• Label Size: Tiny/Small/Normal/Large
• Show Dashboard: Statistics panel
• Dashboard Position: X/Y coordinates (Left side)

【 BACKGROUND 】
• Show Background Coloring: Trend zone highlighting
• Bullish/Bearish BG Colors: Customize zone colors

【 ALERTS 】
• Individual toggles for each alert type
• Alerts trigger on bar close for confirmed signals

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                 RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

【 SCALPING (M1-M5) 】
• Anchor Period: Session
• Lookback: 5
• ATR Multiplier: 2.5
• Show Hidden Div: Yes

【 INTRADAY (M15-H1) 】
• Anchor Period: Session
• Lookback: 5
• ATR Multiplier: 3.0
• HTF: H4 or D1

【 SWING TRADING (H4-D1) 】
• Anchor Period: Week or Month
• Lookback: 5
• ATR Multiplier: 3.5
• Show Hidden Div: Yes

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                    BEST PRACTICES
══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

✓ Always wait for bar close before acting on signals
✓ Use STRONG signals for higher probability trades
✓ Combine with support/resistance levels
✓ HTF divergence + Current TF divergence = Best setups
✓ Avoid trading during high-impact news events
✓ Use proper risk management (1-2% per trade)

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                   TECHNICAL NOTES
══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

• Works on all symbols with volume data
• Uses tick volume if real volume unavailable
• Optimized for performance with large datasets
• No repainting - signals confirmed on bar close
• Compatible with MT5 Build 2500+

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
                      CHANGELOG
══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

Version 1.00
• Initial release
• Full VWAP calculation with multiple anchors
• 8-type divergence detection system
• HTF support with validation
• Professional dashboard
• Comprehensive alert system

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

For support or feature requests, please leave a comment.

Trade Smart. Trade with VWAP Wave.

══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
