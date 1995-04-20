Fibo AUTO Pro MT4

Fibo AUTO Pro: Redefining Fibonacci Analysis - Smarter, More Intuitive, More Efficient

Product Overview





Fibo AUTO Pro is a professional-level technical analysis indicator designed specifically for modern traders. Based on the classic Fibonacci retracement theory, it has been comprehensively enhanced with intelligence to address the pain points of traditional drawing tools in terms of efficiency, visualization, and accuracy. Fibo AUTO Pro is not merely a line-drawing tool; it is your intelligent partner for identifying key market levels and formulating precise trading strategies.





Detailed Explanation of Core Functions





Ultimate flexibility in personalized configuration





Customize key water levels: No longer limited by default Fibonacci ratios. You can easily add (such as 0.886, 0.906), delete or modify any retracement lines and extension lines according to your own trading strategy, and create a completely personalized analysis template for yourself.





Visual style customization: Supports independent adjustment of the color, line type, and thickness of each horizontal line, allowing the most important support and resistance levels (such as the core 0.618) to stand out on the chart.





Intelligent multi-color vision system





Automatic Zone Coloring: Fibo AUTO Pro automatically assigns distinct and harmonious colors to different Fibonacci levels (such as 0.382, 0.5, 0.618, 0.786). This visual coding enables you to instantly identify different price levels at any time frame, significantly enhancing the multi-dimensional information readability of the chart.





Direct price display





Say goodbye to hovering and calculating: Each Fibonacci retracement line is directly and clearly marked with its corresponding precise price value. This eliminates the need for you to manually hover or mentally calculate, allowing you to quickly obtain key information during analysis and focus on the decision-making itself, significantly enhancing the smoothness of your analysis.





Highlighted color block of the target area





Cognitive Upgrade from "Line" to "Zone": We understand that market reactions near key levels are often a "zone" rather than a "thin line". Fibo AUTO Pro enables you to add semi-transparent highlight blocks with upper and lower ranges to core water levels (such as retracement levels, expansion target levels). This visually marks out potential "buying concentration zones" or "selling pressure zones", helping you set entry orders and stop-loss ranges more reasonably, and making risk management more precise.





One-click efficient management





Keep the chart clean: After repeated market analysis, a large number of drawings can easily accumulate on the chart, leading to confusion. Fibo AUTO Pro offers a powerful "one-click clean" function that can instantly remove all related Fibonacci drawings, allowing you to start a new round of analysis on a clean chart at any time and maintain a clear and focused mind.





Why choose Fibo AUTO Pro?





Designed for professional traders: Deeply understand the workflow of professional trading, with every function directly addressing pain points.





Enhance decision-making speed and confidence: Through intelligent visualization, complex information is presented simply, enabling you to make trading decisions faster and more accurately.





Free your hands and focus on thinking: Automating the cumbersome steps of drawing, calculation and management allows you to devote more energy to strategic analysis.





Experience Fibo AUTO Pro immediately and feel the leap from traditional tools to an intelligent analysis system, taking your trading analysis to a whole new level.