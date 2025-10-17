Fibo Trading Assistant MT5

[Regarding Investment Issues] 

Question 1: 

When market opportunities arise, most investors tend to place orders frantically. However, when placing orders in such a frantic manner, you have no way of knowing whether you will be liquidated. The only reference is the margin ratio, but the margin ratio cannot accurately determine whether you will be liquidated. 

If the order quantity is large or the product order quantity is even larger, you cannot calculate the loss and profit. If there is a tool that can calculate stop-loss, stop-profit and profit-loss ratio, then it will be easier to control the position size and whether to take a heavy position to gamble. 

Then congratulations! You have found that Fibo Trading Assistant MT5 can help you solve this problem. 

Question 2: 

If you are an advanced trader, you might place orders at certain key positions. By manually placing orders, the chart may not have available positions for you to do so. It would be ideal to have a tool that can help you evenly distribute your orders. 

Then congratulations! You have found that Fibo Trading Assistant MT5 can help you solve this problem, and it's just one-click operation. 

Question 3: 

While waiting for opportunities, you might first place some limit orders and set stop-losses. Manually setting stop-losses and take-profits for these limit orders is not easy. If there were a tool that could help you place orders in batches and set stop-losses and take-profits, that would be great. 

Then congratulations! You have found that Fibo Trading Assistant MT5 can help you solve this problem, and it can be achieved with just one click. 



Fibo Trading Assistant MT5 - An intelligent trading and risk control solution specifically designed for Fibonacci strategies. 

【Core Value】
Bid farewell to the cumbersome manual calculations and blind spots in risk management! We offer you a complete Fibonacci trading execution and risk control solution, enabling you to achieve precise positioning, intelligent risk control, and efficient decision-making. 

【Functional Highlights】 

  • Smart Order Placement and Profit and Loss Analysis 

Draw a line to place an order: Batch place orders at Fibonacci key levels, automatically calculate the margin for pending orders and the expected profit and loss ratio. 

Risk visualization: Calculate the margin and profit-to-loss ratio for single-product and multi-product pending orders separately. Gain a comprehensive understanding of overall risks during the layout stage. 

  • Intelligent Position Management 

Batch risk control: One-click setting of stop-loss and take-profit for multiple orders, clearing stop-loss and take-profit, closing positions based on conditions (profit/loss/all), and stop-loss price protection. 

Precise Monitoring: Independently calculate the real-time profit and loss ratio of individual products and the overall account to keep position risks always under control. 

  • Thoughtful interactive design 

Instant Function Tips: Each function key is equipped with a floating prompt. Just hover the mouse over it to view detailed usage instructions. 

Seamless bilingual switching: Supports instant switching between Chinese and English interfaces to accommodate the habits of global traders. 

  • Full-process risk control as escort 

From order placement to holding positions, each link is equipped with an inbuilt intelligent risk control mechanism. 

Monitor the margin usage and profit-to-loss ratio in real time to eliminate the risk of margin call. 

【Product Advantages】 

More efficient: Batch operations save 90% of order management time. 

More intuitive: Floating prompts make each function clear at a glance, with zero learning cost. 

Safer: Full-process risk control as escort, truly ending "margin call" 

【Notes】 

This product is not an EA that automatically places orders. It is an EA where you make the decision to place orders. This product provides you with the profit and loss statistics of each decision you make based on your orders for your reference, and offers batch operations for various orders to ensure the safety of your position funds and keep you away from margin calls.

Free trial until January 1, 2026. To continue using it, please download the paid version again. The fee is reasonable.

Experience it now and let professional tools help you take Fibonacci trading to a whole new level! 


