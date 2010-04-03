Pipsophilia

PIPSOPHILIA is a modular, high-frequency scalping strategy designed for ultra-low latency execution and consistent profitability across major Forex pairs. It operates on the 1-minute timeframe, capitalizing on micro-movements and short-lived price inefficiencies with surgical precision.
🔍 Core Attributes:
Multi-Pair Adaptability: Proven performance across USDCHF, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and USDCAD, with tailored logic per asset.
Rapid Trade Cycles: Average holding time under 11 minutes, with minimal exposure and high turnover.
Exceptional Win Rates: Over 87% of trades closed profitably, with some pairs exceeding 90% win ratios.
Controlled Drawdown: Relative drawdowns consistently below 10%, ensuring capital preservation.
Robust Profitability Metrics:
Profit Factor: 1.38–1.81
Sharpe Ratio: 23–67
Recovery Factor: Up to 8.3
Net Profit: Reached over 3000% on a $100 deposit on some pairs
🧠 Strategic Logic:
PIPSOPHILIA employs a hybrid execution model that blends momentum detection, volatility compression, and breakout logic. It avoids overfitting by maintaining consistent trade sizing and modular entry/exit logic. The strategy is optimized for high-tick environments and benefits from tight spreads and fast execution.
💼 Ideal Use Cases:
Automated scalping portfolios
Low-latency ECN environments
Traders seeking high turnover with low drawdown
Multi-asset deployment with consistent logic
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
エキスパート
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
EA Supremacy NT
Dmytro Melnyk
エキスパート
Our team - @Supremacy_Lab - are glad to introduce our first product - EA_Supremacy_NT - a unique technical solution for day trading, scalping, and trend following. EA_Supremacy_NT is a non-trading version of our core automated advisor, that will be released later. It is a truly innovative product that is based on an unconventional approach to market data processing. The underlying algorithm allows traders to reap the maximum possible profit from short-term price movements. The system uses a si
Ew3
Roberto Alencar
エキスパート
EW3 - Expert Advisor for Forex Mean Reversion Trading Overview An Expert Advisor designed to operate on mean reversion strategy with disciplined risk management, avoiding high-risk approaches such as grid or martingale methods. Key Features • Mean Reversion Strategy: Identifies and trades market correction movements • Multi-Symbol Support: Operates on 26 currency pairs simultaneously • Centralized Risk Control: Global stop loss and take profit management across all positions • Multi-Timeframe
GoldPulser EA
Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
エキスパート
GoldPulser EA - マルチ通貨対応の高度なスキャルピング・トレンドフォロー自動売買システム GoldPulser EA   は、スキャルピングの精度とトレンドフォローの信頼性を融合させた、洗練された自動売買システム（エキスパートアドバイザー）です。安定した収益を求める外国為替（FX）トレーダーのために設計され、独自開発のアルゴリズムを使用して、複数の通貨ペアにわたる高確率のトレード機会を識別します。 【主な特徴】 マルチタイムフレーム分析:   M5（5分足）からH4（4時間足）までの複数の時間軸を同時に分析し、最も精度の高いエントリーポイントを特定します。市場のノイズをフィルタリングし、真のトレンドの転換点やブレイクアウトを捉えます。 高度なリスク管理:   固定ロットに加え、口座残高の一定百分比に基づくダイナミックなロットサイズ計算機能を搭載。最大ドローダウン限度、一日の最大損失限度、トレードごとのリスク設定など、多層的な防衛機制により、資金を保護します。 組み込み経済ニュースフィルター:   高インパクトな経済指標発表前後の極端なボラティリティやスプレッドの急拡大を自
Ai General EA MT5
Indra Maulana
エキスパート
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
エキスパート
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Bitcoin Prince EA
Fathy Mohamed Mohamed Abouelnaga
1 (1)
エキスパート
Trade Bitcoin Like Never Before—Faster, Smarter, and More Profitable! Why Choose  Bitcoin Prince  EA ?  Lightning-Fast Execution— Built  for speed, it enters and exits trades at the optimal moment, ensuring you   never miss a profitable setup   again. Proven  Bitcoin-Specific  Strategy  – Unlike generic EAs, Bitcoin  Prince  EA  is  fine-tuned exclusively for BC/USD , adapting to Bitcoin's  unique volatility and liquidity. No Emotions, No Guesswork Our   advanced algorithm   removes human erro
MAX Xauusd MT5
Peng Peng Gao
エキスパート
MAX XAUUSD – The Intelligent Trading System for the Gold Market Dear Traders, I am   MAX XAUUSD , the latest member of the trend-following intelligent trading system family, designed for exceptional performance. My specialty?   Gold . That’s right, I trade the Gold/USD pair with precision and confidence, offering unparalleled trading opportunities in the shining gold market. Why Choose MAX XAUUSD? Intelligent Trend-Following System Utilizes advanced trend-following algorithms to   minim
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
エキスパート
年率340％のパフォーマンス、申し訳ありません！ はい、その通りです：この年率340％というバックテスト結果は、ほとんど信じられないほど優れています。でも、誤解しないでください——これはマーケティングトリックではなく、正確なプログラミングと誠実なバックテストの成果です。もちろん、こんな夢のようなリターンが永遠に続くわけではありません。なぜなら、どんなEAもバックテストで数年経てばロット数の上限に必ずぶつかるからです。 それでも、 Stealth 150 DE40 はアルゴリズムに“自由に動かせる”環境を与えれば、何が可能かを示しています。 というわけで、パフォーマンスについてはご容赦ください——それでは本題のエキスパートアドバイザーをご紹介します。 Stealth 150 DE40——DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）用ブレイクアウト型エキスパートアドバイザー 見えない。止まらない。徹底的に透明。 Stealth 150 DE40は何をするのか？ Stealth 150 DE40は、DAX（DE40, .DE40Cash, GER40）専用の全自動トレ
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
エキスパート
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — MT5 エキスパートアドバイザー 概要 XAUUSD（ゴールド）および主要FXペア向けの自動売買システム。エントリー、SL/TP、トレーリング、ドローダウン管理をルールベースで実行。利益は保証されません。リスク告知をご確認ください。 要件 プラットフォーム：MetaTrader 5 口座タイプ：ECN/RAW 推奨 接続：24/7（VPS 推奨） 時間足：M1〜H4 初期設定 Algo Trading を有効化。 チャートにEAを適用（1シンボル＝1チャート）。 Inputs の AI_Access_Mode = ON を設定し、再読み込み。 資金・レバレッジに合わせてリスク調整。 推奨条件 十分な証拠金と安定した約定（低スプレッド/低レイテンシ）。 ゴールドは $5,000+ / 1:500 が目安。複数シンボル時はリスク縮小。 まず デモ で検証。 主な機能 SL/TP 、 ブレークイーブン 、 トレーリング を伴うエントリー/エグジット。 ドローダウン抑制 ：環境悪化時に取引頻度を低下。 マルチシンボル対応（シンボルごとにチャート
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
エキスパート
Traders Toolbox Premium   はオールインワンツールです   それらの戦略と計算を自動化するために、一般的な取引戦略に関する広範なトレーニングに基づいて作成されました。   （Jason Kisoglooによって設計およびプログラムされました） 特徴： 19個々の信号 -これらの信号の それぞれ は、ニューラルネットワークスタイルの構成でバイアスされ、最終的な/全体的な結果を構成します。 各信号には独自の設定が あり 、必要に応じてカスタマイズまたは最適化できます。   包括的なオン - 画面 - ディスプレイ -包括的な情報とツールチップを備えた6つのスナップアウェイパネル。 （パネルの境界線をクリックして、折りたたんだり、離したりします...設定は機器ごとに自動的に保存されます）：   信号パネル -バイアス情報と信号の詳細を含む信号分析を表示します。   ニュースパネル -アップ、さらにはニュース来 トン の に基づいて 予測 の イベントへのカウントダウンと現在の機器に影響を。 （内部M   T5 エコノミックカレンダーと 外国為替ファクトリースクレー
GOLD Max MT5
Peng Peng Gao
エキスパート
GOLD MAX — A New Era in Gold Trading Intelligence Welcome to a whole new dimension of gold trading! We proudly present   GOLD MAX , the latest member of the Trend Intelligent Trading System family, specializing in precise trading of   XAUUSD (Gold/USD) . No matter how the market fluctuates, GOLD MAX leverages exceptional strategies and stable performance to help you seize brilliant trading opportunities in the gold market! Why Choose GOLD MAX? Smart Trading, Focused on Gold Trend
DayRest
Viktor Timofeev
エキスパート
ПРИНЦИПЫ DAYREST: с оветник   основан на контр-трендовой стратегии Мы используем две особенности: 1. Наличие коррекций в тренде. Как правило, после поступательных импульсов всегда происходит "откат". 2.   Цикличность рынка. Цена ходит между историческими максимальными и минимальными значениями. Наибольшая вероятность коррекции фиксируется при достижении ценой границ этого канала. Сигналом для открытия позиции служит пересечение ценой верхней или нижней границы индикаторов Price Channel и EMA. Эт
TecBot
Rodrigo Santhiago Batista Dos Reis
エキスパート
Scalper EA Pro - 高精度自動取引ロボット!   FOR GOLD - XAUUSD バージョン3.0の新機能 数ヶ月にわたる開発と厳格なテストを経て、最も先進的で信頼性の高いScalper EA Proのバージョンを発表します! 新しいインテリジェントフィルター、改良されたリスク管理、より正確なエントリーを備えたこのEAは、市場で最大の効率性を発揮するように設計されています。 主な更新点: 調整可能なトレンドフィルター カスタマイズ可能なEMA(デフォルト21/50)で最良のトレンドのみを識別 ボラティリティフィルター(ATR) 動きのない市場での取引を回避し、真のポテンシャルがある取引のみを保証 RSI確認 過買い/過売りゾーンでシグナルをフィルタリングし、勝率を向上 プライスアクション(オプションのピンバー) ローソク足パターンによる追加確認で、さらに正確なエントリーを実現 スマートリスク管理 固定ロットまたは残高%のオプションで、リスクを自動計算 ダイナミックトレーリングストップ 利益を保護し、
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
エキスパート
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
エキスパート
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
エキスパート
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
エキスパート
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
Stocks Squeezer
Federico Sbordoni
エキスパート
Follow the STOCKS SQUEEER Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/503024 STOCKS SQUEEZER is trading system that simultaneously operates on several stocks trying to take advantage of their volatility. The EA opens a position on each stocks specified investing the initial amount of money you have set. The single position is closes it when the calculated take profit is hit. Instead, if the market goes against, the position is increased and the take profit moved properly. This goes on for a stric
STFX Binary Technologies
Abigail Refiati
エキスパート
EA STFX BINARY TECHNOLOGIES EA STFX Binary Technologies is specifically designed for Binary MT5 products Volatility Index 75 and 100 The Expert Advisor can be used for Full Automatic and Semi Automated trading. EA STFX has various strategies such as: Day Trade, Averagging , Martingale, Anti Martingale and or combine the two Trading positions can be closed easily using panels such as close profit only, close buy, close sell, close all transactions The choice of indicators for position entries us
