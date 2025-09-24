Magic Vwap Key Levels

Professional VWAP Trading System with Advanced Signal Detection

Transform your trading with the most comprehensive VWAP indicator available for MetaTrader 5. Magic VWAP Key Levels Pro combines multiple timeframe analysis, intelligent signal detection, and professional-grade visualization to give you the edge in modern markets.

CORE FEATURES:

Multi-Timeframe VWAP Analysis

  • Session, Weekly, and Monthly VWAP calculations
  • Previous 10-day VWAP support/resistance
  • Dynamic anchor periods (Session/Week/Month)
  • Smart decimal formatting (auto-detects Gold, Indices, Forex)

Advanced Signal System

  • Rejection arrows at key VWAP levels and standard deviation bands
  • Breakout signals with volume confirmation
  • ATR-based filtering to eliminate false signals
  • Customizable trend analysis with consecutive bar confirmation

Professional Band System

  • Three levels of standard deviation bands
  • Percentage-based or standard deviation calculation modes
  • Independent band visibility controls
  • Color-coded zones for instant market analysis

Real-Time Analysis Dashboard

  • Live VWAP analysis table with session/weekly/monthly data
  • Distance calculations in pips
  • Band zone identification
  • Volume trend analysis
  • Professional styling with customizable colors and positioning

Smart Alert System

  • Email, popup, and sound alerts for all signal types
  • Separate alerts for rejection and breakout signals
  • Real-time signal confirmation

ADVANCED CUSTOMIZATION:

  • 5 price source options (HLC3, Close, Open, High, Low)
  • Adjustable signal parameters (wick size, body ratio, lookback periods)
  • Volume confirmation toggle
  • Hide on daily timeframes option
  • Fully customizable colors and styles

PROFESSIONAL FEATURES:

  • Optimized for all market sessions
  • Works on all symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, Commodities)
  • No repainting - signals are final when bar closes
  • Efficient memory usage and fast calculation
  • Compatible with Expert Advisors and automated trading

PERFECT FOR:

  • Day traders seeking precise VWAP entries
  • Swing traders using multi-timeframe analysis
  • Scalpers needing quick rejection signals
  • Professional traders requiring institutional-level tools

WHAT MAKES THIS DIFFERENT:

  • Combines 45 indicator buffers for comprehensive analysis
  • Previous day VWAP extensions (unique feature)
  • Intelligent symbol detection for optimal decimal display
  • Professional analysis table with real-time updates
  • Advanced signal filtering to reduce false positives

Installation & Usage: Simply drag and drop onto any chart. The indicator auto-configures for optimal performance while remaining fully customizable for advanced users.

Supported Instruments: All Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Major Indices (US30, NAS100, SPX500, GER40, etc.), Commodities

Key Benefits:

  • Enhanced trading accuracy with multi-timeframe analysis
  • Professional-grade signal detection system
  • Real-time market analysis dashboard
  • Comprehensive customization options
  • Zero repainting guarantee

Technical Specifications:

  • 45 indicator buffers for maximum data processing
  • ATR-based signal validation
  • Multi-timeframe calculation engine
  • Smart memory management
  • Cross-platform compatibility

Note: This is a professional trading tool. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management.

Version 2.1 Updates:

  • Enhanced signal accuracy
  • Improved analysis table formatting
  • Optimized performance for all symbol types
  • Bug fixes and stability improvements

Take your VWAP trading to the next level with Magic VWAP Key Levels Pro - where precision meets profitability.


Mais do autor
Orderflow Scalp Pro
TitanScalper
Indicadores
Orderflow Scalp Pro v2.4   delivers institutional-grade trading intelligence through advanced volume analysis, dynamic VWAP calculations, real-time aggressive score monitoring, and precision arrow signals. This complete trading system transforms complex market data into clear, actionable signals for consistent profitability on 3-4 minute timeframes. Full Documentation: [Download PDF] Four Powerful Components in One System Volume Profile HeatMap with POC/VAH/VAL Transform your charts into inst
CDV Swing Levels
TitanScalper
5 (2)
Indicadores
Cumulative Delta Volume (CDV) Swing Level - Absorption & Exhaustion Detector Full Documentation: [ Download PDF ] CDV Swing Aggressive Score Guide : [ Download PDF ] Free Professional Education Course: After purchasing, contact me to receive access to the complete CDV Professional Training Video Course. Professional CDV Analysis for Market Reversals This indicator identifies CDV absorption and exhaustion patterns to detect precise market turning points. It analyzes cumulative delta vo
Professional CDV with Aggressive Score
TitanScalper
5 (1)
Indicadores
Advanced Market Analysis Tool. Full Documentation: Download Free Professional Education Course: After purchasing, contact me to receive access to the complete CDV Professional Training Video Course. — It will help you master CDV , Aggressive Buyer & Seller dynamics , and Volume Microstructure concepts through a clear, step-by-step learning process. Overview The Professional CDV with Aggressive Score is a comprehensive volume analysis tool that combines visual Cumulative Delta Volume (CDV)
Orderflow Scalper EA
TitanScalper
Experts
ORDERFLOW SCALPER EA 4.5 [Real time high accurate absorption/exhaustion detection] Advanced Delta Merge Trading System for Professional Traders Full Documentation: [ Download PDF ] Instrument : US30 [DJ30] Time Frame : 15Min Myfxbook Chart: [myfxbook.com/members/DeltaMerge/] Recommended Brokers : icmarkets, fpmarkets [This EA is fully optimized for ICMARKETS US30 conditions] ️ Original Price: $2,399 Limited-Time Offer: $899 Revolutionary Order Flow Analysis Technology with Sma
Absorption Exhaustion Detector
TitanScalper
Indicadores
The Absorption & Exhaustion Detector Professional indicator is a sophisticated volume analysis tool designed to identify critical market turning points by analyzing the relationship between price movement and cumulative volume delta (CVD). This indicator helps traders spot when price movements lack volume confirmation, indicating potential absorption or exhaustion zones. KEY FEATURES Real-time Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) calculation and normalization Price-volume divergence gap measurement dis
Anchored VWAP Pro
TitanScalper
Indicadores
What is VWAP? The Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark that reflects the average price of a security, weighted by volume, over a specific time period. It helps traders identify fair value and is used widely in intraday trading to assess price action relative to institutional trading levels. Key Features of Anchored VWAP PRO Anchored Calculation : Unlike traditional VWAP that resets daily, your indicator allows users to anchor VWAP to specific time frames or key points (e.g
Max Min Delta Indicator
TitanScalper
Indicadores
Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
Eazy Trade Manager
TitanScalper
Utilitários
Risk Management EA - Advanced Trading Tool with Visual Controls Description: This comprehensive Risk Management EA transforms your trading experience with an intuitive visual interface directly on your chart. Take full control of your trades with precise risk calculation, customizable entry/exit points, and one-click order execution. Key Features: Visual Trade Management : Drag-and-drop SL/TP lines with real-time profit/loss calculations Automated Risk-Based Position Sizing : Instantly calculate
Aurum VWAP EA
TitanScalper
Experts
Aurum VWAP EA - Professional Gold Trading System Institutional-Grade VWAP Analysis for XAUUSD H4 ️ XAUUSD 4 H Set File : [ Download ] Limited-Time Discount! Get this powerful tool now for only $699 — price will increase at the end of this month! Don’t miss your chance to lock in the discount before the price goes up. Aurum VWAP EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the H4 timeframe. Built on proven institutional trading principles, this Exp
Delta Waves
TitanScalper
Experts
Professional Institutional Trading System Symbol: XAUUSD Recommended Timeframe: M30 Minimum Capital Requirement: 300 USD (or equivalent in other currencies) Broker Compatibility: Fully compatible with all MT5 brokers Delta Wave v1.2 is an advanced algorithmic trading system that integrates Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) analytics with Cumulative Delta Volume (CDV) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. It is designed for traders seeking professional execution, objective signa
Filtro:
Wan Suryolaksono
1906
Wan Suryolaksono 2025.12.23 16:43 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

TitanScalper
877
Resposta do desenvolvedor Adhikari Arachchilage Chathura Madhushanka Adhikari 2025.12.24 18:38
Thanks so much for your feedback! I’m really glad to hear the tool helped you navigate those volatile gold movements. We’re constantly working to make it even more reliable and useful. Wishing you more confident and successful trades ahead!
Responder ao comentário