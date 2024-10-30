MT5 to Telegram SignalFlow

5

THE BEST! yet easy-to-use MT5 to Telegram Trade Copier

Overview:

This powerful tool allows traders to send real-time trade notifications directly to their Telegram channels and group, ensuring they never miss an important market move. TeleBot5 is an innovative MQL5 program designed to seamlessly bridge your MetaTrader 5 trading experience with Telegram. 


**Key Features:**

- **Real-Time Trade Alerts:** Instantly receive notifications for every trade executed on your MT5 account, including order openings, modifications, and closures.
  
- **Customizable Notifications:** Tailor your alerts to include specific details such as symbol, volume, entry price, take profit, stop loss, and profit/loss status.

- **User-Friendly Setup:** Easily configure the program with a simple setup process that connects your MT5 terminal to your Telegram account via a bot.

- **Multi-Account Support:** Monitor multiple trading accounts effortlessly by setting up unique notifications for each account in separate Telegram chats.

- **Secure and Reliable:** Leverages Telegram's robust messaging platform for secure and instantaneous trade updates, ensuring your trading information is always protected.

- **Enhanced Trading Decisions:** Stay informed on your trading activities, enabling you to make quicker and more informed decisions, whether you’re at your desk or on the go.

**Use Case:**
Whether you’re a full-time trader, a part-time investor, or someone who manages multiple accounts, TeleBot5 ensures you stay connected with your trading activity, providing you with peace of mind and the ability to act swiftly when needed.

**Get Started:**

Download TeleBot5 today and enhance your trading experience by keeping your trades in the palm of your hand—literally! Connect with your trading community and elevate your trading strategy with real-time updates straight to Telegram.

NB: Close all open positions before attaching to chart!


Samy Karim
38
Samy Karim 2025.11.29 19:15 
 

The setup took a long time at first, and I even thought I had been scammed. However, the seller was very patient and incredibly helpful. I thank him for his support, and the tool works wonderfully. I encourage you to use it; it's very useful.

Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
3183
Ответ разработчика Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu 2025.11.30 12:40
Thank you very much, we are tirelessly working harder to improve the installation process, thank you once again for the review :)
Piero Iguana
28
Piero Iguana 2025.10.24 07:59 
 

I got problem with instalation, but support didn't leave me alone and help me fix it! EA is running great, copy immediately my trades to telegram! I also suggested some small changes, they will try to do it in anothers updates! That's how it should be done! :) Don't hesitate, I recommend this EA!

Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
3183
Ответ разработчика Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu 2025.10.24 08:02
Thank you very much for the review
