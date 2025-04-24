Super Gold Trend
Introducing the Super Gold Trend Expert Advisor (EA)
Unlock the potential of trend-based breakout trading with Super Gold Trend, a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD). Built on a trend-following strategy and leveraging pending orders, this EA aims for precise entries by aligning with market liquidity, ensuring enhanced accuracy and profitability.
🔑 Key Features
-
Real Market Strategy: Super Gold Trend adapts to real-time market dynamics, delivering a reliable and authentic trading experience.
-
Market Liquidity incorporated to filter out false break out.
-
Precision with Pending Orders: Executes trades using pending orders to capture optimal entry points and reduce slippage.
-
Built-in Risk Management: Every trade includes a stop-loss to safeguard your capital and control potential drawdowns.
-
Integrated News Filter: Avoids trading during high-impact news events by utilizing MT5's built-in economic calendar, reducing exposure to sudden volatility.
⚙️ Setup & Trading Conditions
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD)
-
Timeframe: H1 ( 1 hour chart)
-
Minimum Deposit: $100
-
Account Type: Hedging
-
Broker Compatibility: Auto-detects and adjusts to both 2-digit and 3-digit GOLD brokers
🧠 Technical Requirements & Recommendations
-
VPS Hosting: Strongly recommended to ensure uninterrupted, stable operation of the EA.
-
News Filter: Seamlessly uses MT5’s native calendar—no manual URL or GMT configuration required.
-
Setfile: For best performance, apply the optimized setfile provided.
📈 Backtest Parameters
-
Symbol: XAUUSD/GOLD
-
Timeframe: H1 (1-hour chart)
-
Testing Period: 2024–2025
-
Backtest Model: “Every Tick based on Real Ticks” (recommended for maximum accuracy)
-
Starting Balance: As low as $100
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
💬 Support & Assistance
- Have questions or need help setting up? Reach out via private message. We’re here to ensure your experience with Super Gold Trend is smooth and successful.
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
- Trading involves risk. Ensure you fully understand the risks before using this product. Past performance does not guarantee future results.