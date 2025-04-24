Super Gold Trend

Stop Out Monitor will provide information on how many pips your account will stop out for each currency pair. With this Stop out info, it is hoped that forex trader can maintain the health of their account and be able to take the necessary actions when a stop out will occur and look for prevention so that a stop out or margin call does not occur. So far, we have only provided standard information from Metatrader in the form of free margin and margin level in percentage , where this info

FREE