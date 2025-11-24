DailyHit

Read carefully, because I’m about to sell my strategy based on over 11 years of study:

  • This indicator plots multiple levels: thick and dotted, taking the ATR into account.
  • On 90% of trading days, it touches one thick level and one dotted level.
  • Levels are updated daily.
  • If the price touches a thick level and a dotted level in a single day, trading for that day is over—you wait for the next day to look for the same setup.
  • If the price comes very close to a level but doesn’t reach it, it’s likely to move toward another thick or dotted level, but always aiming for one thick and one dotted level.
  • These touches occur from the market opening of whichever market you trade, but it has only been analyzed for the DAX, Nasdaq, and SP500. I don’t know if it will work for other markets.
  • That is, from the European market opening for the DAX, and from the U.S. market opening for the Nasdaq and SP500. Trading outside these ranges does not guarantee results.


    *This indicator is for analysis purposes only; trading with it is at your own risk. Profits are not guaranteed.

    *The rectangles and the green check marks in the screenshots are not part of the indicator.

Recommendation: Analyze on 30-minute charts for DAX, SP500, and Nasdaq during their trading hours, when volatility is higher.

In the indicator settings, you can select how many periods you want to see. Change it as you like to test it.

You can also use it alongside other favorite indicators you already have.
Before purchasing, I encourage you to test it.


