Gold Previous Day Breakout

The Previous Day Breakout EA is a clean, modular, and production-ready trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD. It automatically places pending breakout orders based on the previous day’s high and low, aiming to capture directional moves when price breaks out of the prior day’s range.

Core Trading Logic

At the start of every new trading day, the EA calculates the Previous Day High and Previous Day Low.

It immediately places a Buy Stop at the Previous Day High and a Sell Stop at the Previous Day Low.

at the Previous Day High and a at the Previous Day Low. When one pending order is triggered, the opposite pending order is deleted instantly.

Only one position is allowed at any time.

All remaining pending orders from the previous day are deleted at the beginning of each new day, and fresh orders are placed.

No orders are placed on Saturday and Sunday (Sunday sessions are completely ignored).

Risk Management

Stop Loss and Take Profit are entered as monetary values in USD (example: Stop Loss $2, Take Profit $4).

The EA automatically converts these dollar amounts into the correct price distance using tick size, tick value, contract size, and lot size.

Works correctly with any lot size.

Input Parameters

Lot Size

Stop Loss ($)

Take Profit ($)

Magic Number

Trade Comment

Enable Buy Orders

Enable Sell Orders

Slippage

Dashboard position, font size, and colors

Safety & Reliability Features

Only manages trades that belong to its own Magic Number (ignores manual trades).

Prevents duplicate pending orders.

Automatically recovers after MetaTrader 5 or VPS restarts.

Fully compatible with the Strategy Tester and Optimization (uses temporary in-memory variables during testing).

In live/demo mode, statistics are stored permanently in a file so data is never lost.

On-Chart Dashboard

A modern real-time dashboard displays:

EA Status (Running / Stopped)

Symbol, Current Day, Previous Day High & Low

Current Pending Orders and Open Position

Floating Profit/Loss and Closed Profit Today

Current Spread, Lot Size, and Magic Number

Lifetime Profit (including commission and swap)

This Week Profit and Last Week Profit

Winning Trades, Losing Trades, Win Rate %, Average Win, Average Loss, and Profit Factor

A Reset Statistics button is included (with confirmation) to clear all historical data when needed.

Weekly Tracking

The EA automatically detects the start of a new trading week. When a new week begins, it moves the current week’s profit into “Last Week” and resets the current week counter. This works even if MetaTrader was offline during the weekend.

Recommended Use

Designed specifically for XAUUSD. Attach the EA only to the XAUUSD chart. If attached to any other symbol, the dashboard will display a clear warning and the EA will not trade.

Version 1.10 – Strategy Tester compatible, fully ready for live trading.





Risk Disclosure

Trading gold and other leveraged financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may result in significant financial losses. Automated trading systems are subject to the same market risks as manual trading, and neither historical performance, backtesting results, nor live trading performance can guarantee future returns. Always use appropriate risk management, trade according to your risk tolerance, and never invest funds you cannot afford to lose.