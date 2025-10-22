MT5 to Telegram SignalFlow

THE BEST! yet easy-to-use MT5 to Telegram Trade Copier

Overview:

This powerful tool allows traders to send real-time trade notifications directly to their Telegram channels and group, ensuring they never miss an important market move. TeleBot5 is an innovative MQL5 program designed to seamlessly bridge your MetaTrader 5 trading experience with Telegram. 


**Key Features:**

- **Real-Time Trade Alerts:** Instantly receive notifications for every trade executed on your MT5 account, including order openings, modifications, and closures.
  
- **Customizable Notifications:** Tailor your alerts to include specific details such as symbol, volume, entry price, take profit, stop loss, and profit/loss status.

- **User-Friendly Setup:** Easily configure the program with a simple setup process that connects your MT5 terminal to your Telegram account via a bot.

- **Multi-Account Support:** Monitor multiple trading accounts effortlessly by setting up unique notifications for each account in separate Telegram chats.

- **Secure and Reliable:** Leverages Telegram's robust messaging platform for secure and instantaneous trade updates, ensuring your trading information is always protected.

- **Enhanced Trading Decisions:** Stay informed on your trading activities, enabling you to make quicker and more informed decisions, whether you’re at your desk or on the go.

**Use Case:**
Whether you’re a full-time trader, a part-time investor, or someone who manages multiple accounts, TeleBot5 ensures you stay connected with your trading activity, providing you with peace of mind and the ability to act swiftly when needed.

**Get Started:**

Download TeleBot5 today and enhance your trading experience by keeping your trades in the palm of your hand—literally! Connect with your trading community and elevate your trading strategy with real-time updates straight to Telegram.

NB: Close all open positions before attaching to chart!


Önerilen ürünler
Gann Box MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Göstergeler
Gann Box göstergesi, trader'ların piyasanın kilit seviyelerini tanımlamalarına ve bunlardan yararlanmalarına yardımcı olmak için tasarlanmış güçlü ve çok yönlü bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, grafiğe bir dikdörtgen çizmeyi sağlar ve bu dikdörtgen otomatik olarak stratejik seviyeler olan 0, 0.25, 0.50, 0.75, 1 ile birkaç bölgeye ayrılır. Fiyat bu seviyelerden birine ulaştığında, alarmlar tetiklenir ve bu, ticaret kararları için değerli bir destek sağlar. Çizdiğiniz bölgeye göre piyasanın gelişimini an
Pending Orders Stacking Utility EA
Opengates Success International
Yardımcı programlar
Pending Orders Stacking EA Bu manuel uzman danışman, kullanıcının istediği veya brokerin izin verdiği miktara kadar bekleyen emirleri üst üste koymak için oluşturulmuştur. Buy Stop bekleyen emirleri üst üste koyabilir. Sell Stop bekleyen emirleri üst üste koyabilir. İlk işlemi anlık emir olarak açabilir, geri kalanı bekleyen emir olarak ayarlayabilir (isteğe bağlı). Tüm bekleyen emirleri kapatabilir. Tüm açık işlemleri kapatabilir. Zaman dilimleri arasında kolay geçiş için zaman dilimi düğmeleri
Position Close Button MT5
Osazee Asikhemhen
Yardımcı programlar
This EA helps to Close all Positions opened. It saves you the time of closing multiple positions manually. Parameters: Buy:  Close Buy Positions Only Sell:  Close Sell Positions Only Buy & Sell: Close Buy & Sell Positions Pending: Close Pending Orders More Advanced MT5 version available at:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93301?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy More Advanced MT4 version available at:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93468?source=Unk
MAN Moving Average Notifier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Yardımcı programlar
[FEEL FREE TO DM ME IF YOU NEED SUPPORT] MANotifier.mq5 - Moving Average Crossover Notification Utility The MANotifier.mq5 is a utility designed for MetaTrader 5 that monitors the crossover of two Moving Averages (MAs) and sends notifications based on the crossing events. The utility supports various notification types, including mobile notifications , email alerts , and on-screen pop-up alerts , making it ideal for traders who want to stay informed of key market events in real-time. Key Feature
Trade Condition Logger MT5
AbelPM Enterprises Pty Ltd
Yardımcı programlar
The   Trade   Condition   Logger   is   an   essential   tool,   offering   crucial   insights   into: Current   swap   and   spread   values Automatic   logging   of   fluctuations   in   swap   values Logging spread   value   range over   time Optimise   spread   values for specific instrument Displays   a   comprehensive   summary   on   the   chart,   providing   traders   with   insights   into   trade   conditions.  Review trade conditions for your various   broker   accounts   enabling  
FJ Universe LOT Price Analyzer
Frantisek Juris
Yardımcı programlar
FJUNIVERSE | MT5 Minimum Lot Fiyat Anlık Görüntü Aracı Her işlem için riskinizi anlamanın basit ve etkili bir yolu. Bu betik, yeni başlayan yatırımcıların "Piyasa İzleme" penceresinde listelenen her sembol için minimum lot büyüklüğüyle işlem yapmanın potansiyel riskini açıkça görmelerine yardımcı olmak için tasarlanmıştır. Tek bir tıklamayla, betik, mevcut piyasa (ask) fiyatını ve sözleşme büyüklüğünü kullanarak minimum lot büyüklüğünde açılan bir pozisyonun tahmini değerini hesaplar. Ardından,
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Göstergeler
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
Multiple Positions
Emanuel Reynard Phillips
Yardımcı programlar
Aynı anda birden fazla pozisyon/işlem açmanız mı gerekiyor? Kolay çözümünüzü oluşturduk. Artık aynı anda birden fazla pozisyon girebilirsiniz. Lot büyüklüğünü, Pozisyon sayısını, Kâr almayı ve zararı durdurmayı ayarlayabilirsiniz. Örneğin: Belirli bir lot büyüklüğüne sahip 3, 5, 10 veya herhangi bir sayıda pozisyon satın almak istiyorsunuz. Artık bunu "Satın Al" düğmesine dokunarak yapabilirsiniz. Veya Örneğin: Belirli bir lot büyüklüğünde 3, 5, 10 veya herhangi bir sayıda pozisyon satmak istiy
StudentK Strategy EA
Chui Yu Lui
Yardımcı programlar
--- StudentK Strategy EA --- 1. Various strategies available 2. Private channel for discussion 3. Keep going improvements for opportunities 4. Adapt StudentK's Indicators for advanced usage 5. ** Price must be increased from time to time (old 1-year members will get discount) ** --- Context --- StudentK is not indicated as a master or K Sir for knowledgeable person who claims for winning all the time. (But lots of traders should know the fact that it is rarely truth, especially in fluctuated p
LT Trail Stop with Partial Close
Thiago Duarte
Yardımcı programlar
Are you the type that likes to protect your trades by moving the stop loss to the entry point and also using trail stop? Cool! This EA will help you with that. What's more, it also partially closes the trade when the trail stop is activated. That's it! Beyond all this it shows the stop loss projection (which you can move)   and notify you when it is activated. EA can be used by configuring the default window or by using a custom window , which makes it easy to change settings. You can test
VIX Fix Market Reversal
Quang Huy Quach
Göstergeler
The Vix_Fix indicator, or "Vix Fix," is a tool designed to identify potential market bottoms. It operates on the principle of measuring extreme fear or pessimism among the crowd, which are moments when the market often has a high probability of reversing to the upside. Main Purpose: To help traders find high-probability BUY (Long) entry points by identifying when the market is "oversold." How it Works In simple terms, the Vix Fix measures the distance between the current bar's Low and the Highes
FREE
Notify To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Notify To Telegram MT5 Expert Advisor will send notifications via Telegram when orders are opened/modified/closed on your MetaTrader 5 account. Send message to person, channel or group chat.  Easy to customize message.  Support custom message for all languages Support full Emoji.  Parameters Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token. Telegram Chat ID    - input your Telegram   user ID,   group /   channel ID, use comma to input multi chat ID as chat_id_1, chat_id_1 Magic number f
Price Line BnS Stops Utility EA
Opengates Success International
Yardımcı programlar
Price Line B-n-S Stops Utility EA Bu Expert Advisor, trader piyasanın yönünü bilmediğinde veya strateji her iki bekleyen emrin aynı anda açılmasını gerektirdiğinde, Buy Stop ve Sell Stop emirlerini aynı anda açmak için kullanılabilen manuel bir EA’dır. Bu, konsolidasyon kırılması veya haber açıklamaları sırasında trendi yakalamak için faydalıdır. Fiyat orta nokta olarak kullanılır ve kullanıcı, fiyat çizgisinin üzerine ve altına istediği mesafeyi (örneğin 10 veya 20 pip) manuel olarak ayarlayara
Telegram Singal Sender MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram Signal Sender MT5 ile forex sinyal paylaşım yeteneğinizi yükseltin; hem yeni başlayan hem de yerleşik sinyal sağlayıcıları için ideal olan, Telegram kanalınıza işlem sinyallerini gönderme sürecini otomatikleştiren ve basitleştiren güçlü bir araçtır. Forex Factory ve Reddit’in r/Forex gibi işlem topluluklarında büyük övgü almakta ve Investopedia ile MQL5 forumlarındaki tartışmalarda sinyal dağıtımındaki verimliliğiyle öne çıkmakta olup, kitlesini genişletmek isteyen traderlar arasında fa
Set Panel
Miron Silviu Colceriu
Yardımcı programlar
Expert for setting stop loss and take profit simultaneously for all orders or positions of a currency pair ​Once attached to the graph, the expert panel will appear on which there are buttons for setting and a green horizontal line, if you click on the line you can move it on the graph and choose the stop loss or take profit threshold with it, move the cursor over the panel and the value will be set where you have positioned the horizontal green line, press the button for the setting you want t
CloseTimer Pro
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Yardımcı programlar
This Expert Advisor (EA) automatically closes market orders after a specified time interval — essentially, it works as a trade timer. Use this tool when you need to automatically close trades after a certain period. Input Parameters: Only current symbol – If set to true , the EA will close only the orders for the chart's symbol. If false , it will close orders on any symbol. Timeout – The duration (in seconds) after which open orders will be closed. This EA is lightweight, easy to use, and has n
Portfolio Stats Analytics
VALU VENTURES LTD
Yardımcı programlar
EA Portfolio Analytics Dashboard Pro - Advanced Multi-EA Performance Monitor EA Portfolio Analytics Dashboard Pro is a professional MetaTrader 5 tool designed for advanced portfolio management and real-time performance analytics. Monitor all your Expert Advisors simultaneously with institutional-grade metrics. Key Benefits: Multi-EA Performance Matrix:   Track unlimited EAs and their statistics in a single view. Real-Time Risk Analytics:   Monitor key metrics like Sharpe Ratio, Value at Risk (V
E2C Lines
Eduardo Cristian De Carvalho
Göstergeler
Descubra o poder do nosso indicador de alta precisão, projetado para identificar as regiões de alvo e exaustão de qualquer ativo. Testado e validado por mais de 3 anos nos mercados de mini dólar e mini índice, ele oferece confiabilidade e eficácia incomparáveis. Transforme sua estratégia de trading e alcance novos patamares de sucesso com nossa ferramenta inovadora.
Advanced News Trading Panel
E Odoabuchi Timothy
Yardımcı programlar
Overview : The Advanced News Trading Panel is a versatile tool designed for traders who rely on news-based trading strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) provides an intuitive graphical interface that allows users to quickly set up pending orders and manage risk with ease. With the ability to automatically place Buy/Sell Stop orders based on your pre-set stop order distance from the bid/ask price, stop-loss and take-profit levels, the EA allows for precision trading during high-volatility news eve
RedFox Copier Pro MT5
Rui Manh Tien
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To MT5 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT5 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT5 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt5   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to MT5 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signal
Trader Assistance
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Yardımcı programlar
It can help with manual traders. EA have following features with risk management. Sell Buy Close sell Close buy Close all Manual Trade Panel EA MT5 Installation In order to buy Manual Trade Panel EA MT4/5 from MQL5.com Market you need to have a MQL5 community account. If you don’t have one, you can register here: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register. 1. First make sure that you have the necessary funds required for your purchase in your MQL5 account, it's always easier to pay with your MQL5 bal
SwapSort
Dustin Ricardo Pierenz
Yardımcı programlar
Swap Sort is an MQL5 script designed for traders and investors to streamline their decision-making process by efficiently analyzing and organizing swap fees for financial instruments. This tool is ideal for professionals who want to optimize their trading strategies by minimizing costs and maximizing profits. Swap fees can significantly impact the success or failure of a trade, as high fees can erode profits over time, while favorable swaps can enhance returns for positions held overnigh. Wit
NNArbitrage
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Yardımcı programlar
In a market flooded with lagging indicators and overfit strategies, this utility offers a fresh edge: real-time statistical arbitrage powered by an adaptive neural network , built entirely in MQL5—no DLLs, no external dependencies. Key Advantages Smart Spread Modeling It dynamically calculates a hedge ratio between two correlated instruments (like EURUSD vs GBPUSD), forming a synthetic spread that reflects true relative value. This isn’t just correlation—it’s cointegration-aware logic. Neur
Percentage Break Even EA
Udeme Anietie Okon
Yardımcı programlar
This is a break even(BE)/break even-plus(BE+) EA. It moves your stop loss to BE or BE+ based on pre-set percentage of current TP. You can edit the percentage in the input section. This EA sets breakeven for both manually and auto-opened trades.   Moving stop-loss to a       breakeven or BE+  is popular among traders who wish to safeguard their trades and to let the trades run without incurring a risk of loss. With  this  EA , you can have your stop-loss orders moved to a breakeven point automat
N second K line graph
Chaoping Huang
Yardımcı programlar
N-second K-line chart, customizable, monitoring multiple seconds of multiple symbols simultaneously, all Chinese parameters, easy to use -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- You can ask me any questions in private messages https://www.mql5.com/en/users/chaoping0326 Customization of indicators and EA for MT4 and MT5 is available Long term programming project (MT4 from 2012, MT5 from 2016). Good programming skills, reasonabl
Chart Time Plus MT5
Isaac Montesinos Valdes
Yardımcı programlar
Description:   -   Chart Time + Indicator is very simple and easy, but it can be very important to control the time before opening any manual trade. This indicator shows the time in a panel between 3 different options. Can be possible to move the panel with mouse or with fixed coordinates on the chart. Input Parameters:   -   Local Time : Enable Local Time if you want to show it (Personal Computer Time).   -   Server Time : Enable Server Time if you want to show it (Broker Time).   -   GMT Time
Quant Panel
Kevin Craig E Gittins
Yardımcı programlar
Quant Panel Pro The Ultimate Multi-EA Performance Dashboard for Quantitative Traders Stop juggling multiple charts or external tools to monitor your algorithmic strategies! Quant Panel Pro delivers institutional-grade portfolio monitoring in one sleek, professional interface. Key Features Quantitative Analytics at Your Fingertips Real-time P&L aggregation   across all Expert Advisors Statistical win rate analysis   with trade frequency metrics Advanced drawdown tracking   (realized & unrealized
MT5 to Telegram Notification Hub
George Liviu Geambasu
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 to Telegram Notification Hub   is a user-friendly tool that connects MetaTrader 5 (MT5) with Telegram, enabling seamless transmission of trade alerts, updates, and custom messages directly from MT5 to your Telegram account or channel. You can easily adjust and enable or disable specific parts of the notifications, making it ideal for signal providers and traders who want to keep their audience informed with real-time updates Setup guide A setup guide is available here . Key Features: Instan
SmartAlgo Panel
Lungile Mpofu
Yardımcı programlar
Welcome to Smart Algo Trade Panel Manager MT5 - the ultimate   risk management tool designed to make trading more effective based on user needs.  It is a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. It does not matter weather you a beginner or an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, SmartAlgo Trade Panel  adapts to your needs offering flexibility across all markets of your choice. You can put SL, Lot and TP of choice
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 5! Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatibility - Works with almost all signal formats Multi-Channel & Multi-MT5 Support - Copy signals from multiple Telegram chan
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (557)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (140)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (12)
Yardımcı programlar
Beta Sürümü Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader resmi alfa sürümüne neredeyse hazır. Bazı özellikler hâlâ geliştirilmekte olup küçük hatalarla karşılaşabilirsiniz. Sorun yaşarsanız lütfen bildirin, geri bildiriminiz yazılımın herkes için gelişmesine yardımcı olur. Fiyat 20 satıştan sonra artacaktır. Kalan $70 kopya: 9 /20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader , Telegram kanallarından veya gruplarından gelen işlem sinyallerini otomatik olarak MetaTrader 5 hesabınıza kopyalayan güçlü bir araçtır. Herkese aç
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid Manual, sipariş ızgarasıyla çalışmak için kullanılan bir ticaret yardımcı programıdır. Yardımcı program evrenseldir, esnek ayarlara ve sezgisel bir arayüze sahiptir. Sadece kayıpların ortalaması yönünde değil, aynı zamanda kazanç artışı yönünde de bir emir ızgarası ile çalışır. Tüccarın bir emir ızgarası oluşturmasına ve eşlik etmesine gerek yoktur, bu yardımcı programı yapacaktır. Emri açmanız yeterlidir ve Grid manual otomatik olarak ona bir emir ızgarası oluşturacak ve kapanana kadar ona
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Kopyalayıcı Kedi MT5) , günümüzün ticaret zorluklarına yönelik tasarlanmış yerel bir ticaret kopyalayıcısı ve eksiksiz risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firması zorluklarından kişisel portföy yönetimine kadar, sağlam yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş ticaret işleme kombinasyonu ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modunda çalışır, piyasa ve bekleyen emirlerin, ticaret değişikliklerini
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider , hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcı haline getirerek belirtilen sinyalleri Telegram'ın sohbetine, kanalına veya grubuna göndermeyi sağlayan kullanımı kolay, tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Rakip ürünlerin çoğunun aksine, DLL içe aktarması yapmaz. [ Demo ] [ Kılavuz ] [ MT4 Versiyonu ] [ Discord Versiyonu ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum Adım adım bir kullanıcı kılavuzu mevcuttur. Telegram API'si hakkında bilgi gerekmemektedir; ihtiyac
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 için ticari kopyalayıcı, МetaТrader 5 platformu için bir ticari kopyalayıcıdır   . arasındaki   forex işlemlerini kopyalar.       COPYLOT MT5 sürümü için   herhangi bir hesap   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 (veya COPYLOT MT4 sürümü için   MT4 -   MT4 MT5   -  MT4) Güvenilir fotokopi makinesi! MT4 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri Ayrıca МТ4 terminali   (МТ4   -  
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Yardımcı programlar
Riskinizi otomatik olarak hesaplarken işlemlere hızlı bir şekilde girip çıkmanıza yardımcı olacak Ticaret Yöneticisi. Aşırı Ticaret, İntikam Ticareti ve Duygusal Ticaretten korunmanıza yardımcı olacak özellikler içerir. İşlemler otomatik olarak yönetilebilir ve hesap performans ölçümleri bir grafikte görselleştirilebilir. Bu özellikler, bu paneli tüm manuel yatırımcılar için ideal kılar ve MetaTrader 5 platformunun geliştirilmesine yardımcı olur. Çoklu Dil desteği. MT4 Sürümü  |  Kullanım Kılavu
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (71)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT5'inize kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir arayüzde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü dakikalar içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT4 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek isterseniz lütfen kullanıcı kı
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.75 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe , Akıllı Para Konseptleri (Smart Money Concepts - SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş, gerçek zamanlı piyasa analiz aracıdır. Çoklu zaman dilimlerinde dönüş noktalarını ve önemli bölgeleri otomatik olarak analiz eder, yeniden boyama (repaint) yapmayan sinyaller sağlamaya ve İlgi Noktalarını (Points of Interest - POI) vurgulamaya odaklanır. Ayrıca, geri çekilme ve dönüş noktalarını tespit etmeye yardımcı olmak için otomatik Fibonacci seviyeleri ç
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT5'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram'dan MT5'e işlemlerinizi basitleştirin, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan işlem sinyallerini doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 5 platformunuza kopyalayan modern araç. Bu güçlü çözüm hassas sinyal yürütme, kapsamlı özelleştirme seçenekleri sağlar, zamandan tasarruf sağlar ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [Talimatlar   ] [   DEMO   ] Temel Özellikler Doğrudan Telegram API Entegrasyonu Telefon numarası ve güvenli kod ile kiml
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (23)
Yardımcı programlar
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Trade Portfolio Dashboard MT5
LEE SAMSON
Yardımcı programlar
Anında gün ve hafta bazında kapalı işlem geçmişinizi, mevcut açık işlemlerinizi ve döviz maruziyetinizi tek bir grafikte görün! Karlı işlemleri ve mevcut düşüşünüzün işlem portföyünüzde nerede olduğunu belirlemek için ısı haritasını kullanın. Hızlı Kapatma Düğmeleri Hızlı kapatma düğmelerini kullanarak tek bir semboldeki her işlemi kapatın, tek tek işlemleri tamamen kapatın veya bir düğmeye tıklayarak kısmi kar veya zarar elde edin. Artık bir listede işlem aramanıza ve işlemlerinizin bir kısmı
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.72 (18)
Yardımcı programlar
Bu ürün, haber saatlerinde tüm uzman danışmanları ve manüel grafikleri filtreler, böylece manüel ticaret kurulumlarınızı veya diğer uzman danışmanlar tarafından girilen işlemleri yok edebilecek ani fiyat dalgalanmaları konusunda endişelenmenize gerek kalmaz. Bu ürün, herhangi bir haber yayınlanmadan önce açık pozisyonlarınızı ve bekleyen emirlerinizi yönetebilen tam bir sipariş yönetim sistemi ile birlikte gelir.   The News Filter'ı   satın aldığınızda, gelecekteki uzman danışmanlar için yerleşi
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
Yardımcı programlar
Custom Alerts AIO: Tüm Piyasaları Takip Et — Hiçbir Kurulum Gerekmez Genel Bakış Custom Alerts AIO , hiçbir ek yapılandırma gerektirmeyen, kullanıma hazır bir piyasa izleme çözümüdür. Gerekli tüm göstergeler — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — iç yapısına gömülüdür. Grafik görüntülemesi olmadan çalışır, bu da onu sessiz ve verimli bir şekilde gerçek zamanlı alarm üretimi için mükemmel hale getirir. Brokerınızın sunduğu tüm varlık sınıflarını destekler: Forex, Metaller, End
News Filter Tool
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Haber Olayı İçgörüleriyle İşlemlerinizi Geliştirin Hızlı tempolu işlem dünyasında, haber olayları piyasa fiyatlarını önemli ölçüde etkileyebilir. Bu olayların fiyat hareketlerini nasıl etkilediğini anlamak, volatil dönemlerde işlemlerinizi yönetmek için kritik önem taşır. News Tool EA, hem geçmiş hem de yaklaşan haber olaylarına dair içgörüler sağlamak üzere tasarlanmıştır ve bilinçli işlem kararları almanıza yardımcı olur. Bu EA strateji test cihazında çalıştırılamaz. KULLANICI KILAVUZU Ana Öz
Click and Go Trade Manager MT5
Victor Christiaanse
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Click and Go Trade Manager, the ultimate solution for seamless trading execution. With a simple click on the chart, you can effortlessly define your stop loss, entry price, and target levels. No more hassle of inputting values manually - it's made incredibly intuitive and easy. Embedded risk management is a key feature of our Trade Manager. We understand the importance of protecting your investments, which is why the Click and Go Trade Manager incorporates risk management. When placing orders, y
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
Yardımcı programlar
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications... Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OC
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
Yardımcı programlar
Timeless Charts is an advanced charting solution designed for professional traders seeking for custom charts / custom timeframes , including seconds charts / seconds timeframe, renko charts / renko bars, cluster charts / footprint charts and advanced tools present in most of the popular platforms. Unlike traditional offline charts or simplistic custom indicators, this solution constructs fully custom bars with true timestamp accuracy , down to miliseconds, allowing for a powerful and precise tr
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Yardımcı programlar
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Yardımcı programlar
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Easy Trade – Akıllı, Basit ve Güçlü İşlem Yönetimi Easy Trade, riski kontrol altında tutmak ve işlemleri sorunsuz gerçekleştirmek isteyen MetaTrader kullanıcıları için hepsi bir arada işlem yönetim çözümüdür. Gerçek kullanıcı geri bildirimleriyle sıfırdan tasarlanan Easy Trade, işlemleri birden fazla sembolde yürütmeyi, izlemeyi ve yönetmeyi kolaylaştırır – iş akışınızı karmaşıklaştırmadan. İster manuel olarak scalping yapın ister küçük bir işlem portföyü yönetin, Easy Trade dikkatinizi olması
Position Size Tool
Filipp Pavlov
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Position Size Tool is an on-chart trading tool that lets you manage trades entirely with your mouse and hotkeys — switch between preset risk percentages, place orders with instant position sizing, see live SL/TP distances and risk/reward, and close positions partially with a click. Download Demo version  Demo is limited to EURUSD pair on demo account on 1 hour timeframe. Key Features: Market/pending orders by mouse & hotkeys with auto risk-based sizing. Change risk % with A/S hotkeys. Change aut
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.9 (21)
Yardımcı programlar
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Çok Fonksiyonlu Ticaret Asistanı 66'dan fazla profesyonel araç tek bir panelde — daha hızlı, güvenli ve verimli işlem yapın. Bu asistan; risk yönetimi, emir kontrolü, piyasa analizi ve pozisyon takibini tek bir güçlü arayüzde birleştirir. Hem yeni başlayanlar hem de profesyonel yatırımcılar için uygundur. Neden trader’lar bu aracı tercih ediyor Tek tıklamayla hızlı emir açma ve yönetim Otomatik lot ve risk hesaplama Akıllı emirler: grid, OCO, gizli emirler, sanal S
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Yardımcı programlar
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
Local Reverse Copie5
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Yardımcı programlar
Feel free to contact me for any extra features or further assistance :) [SEE MT4 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128849 ] The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in
Brekaut
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Yardımcı programlar
Brekaut, a powerful and intuitive trading indicator designed to take your trading experience to the next level. Built to simplify market analysis and provide timely insights, Brekaut offers traders a reliable way to identify key breakout opportunities across various asset classes, including stocks, forex, and cryptocurrencies. Brekaut cuts through the noise by highlighting potential breakout points where the market is poised for strong movement. This allows traders to make informed decisions a
FREE
Telegram to mt5 signal copier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Yardımcı programlar
Copies Signal from any Telegram channel and instantly executes the trade on MT5 without admin rights! Do you receive trading signals on Telegram and wish they could execute instantly on Meta Trader 5? READ THIS FOR SETUP GUIDE Telegram to MT5 Signal Copier is a powerful bridge between your Telegram signal channels and MetaTrader 5. It listens to messages from a specific Telegram channel and automatically extracts trading signals — including symbol, action, entry price, stop loss, and take prof
ChopZonei
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Göstergeler
ChopZonei is a custom technical analysis indicator built to help traders identify trend strength and market conditions by calculating the angle of a chosen moving average (MA) over a specified period. The resulting angles are used to classify price action into various "chop zones," which are color-coded based on the direction and magnitude of the angle. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Support: ChopZonei allows the user to calculate the indicator based on a higher timeframe (HTF) while avoiding
Telebot4 to Telegram
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Yardımcı programlar
###   TeleBot4 - Trade Copier from MT4 to Telegram [MANUAL] TeleBot4 is an innovative MQL4 program designed to seamlessly bridge your MetaTrader 4 trading experience with Telegram. This powerful tool allows traders to send real-time trade notifications directly to their Telegram channels and groups, ensuring they never miss an important market move. **Key Features:** - **Real-Time Trade Alerts:** Instantly receive notifications for every trade executed on your MT4 account, including order op
Local Trade Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Yardımcı programlar
Feel free to contact me for any extra features or for support :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128845 ] The Local Copier EA is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to synchronize trading positions between a master account and a slave account, operating in either Master or Slave mode. Key Features: Master Mode : In Master mode , the EA monitors open positions and stores relevant trade details. These details include symbol, volume, stop loss, take profit, and position type, w
Centage
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Yardımcı programlar
Centage: Your Smart Trading Bot for Risk Management. Unlike typical trading bots, Centage prioritizes risk management by incorporating an essential feature: it closes all open trades when your account balance reaches a predefined threshold. This feature makes Centage ideal for traders who want to maintain a disciplined approach and avoid emotional decision-making.  Let Centage be your reliable partner in the world of trading, while safeguarding your investments with smart balance-based exits. Ce
BrekautEA
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Uzman Danışmanlar
BrekautEA is a powerful and intuitive trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed to elevate your trading experience. Built to simplify market analysis and provide timely insights, BrekautEA identifies key breakout opportunities and opens a trade across various asset classes, including stocks, forex, and cryptocurrencies. Key Features: Accurate Breakout Detection : BrekautEA uses a combination of price action, volume analysis, and market volatility to pinpoint where breakouts are likely to occur. This
CoinMarketCap Price Fetcher
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Yardımcı programlar
CoinMarketCap Price Fetcher- Real-Time Cryptocurrency Prices via CoinMarketCap Overview: The CoinMarketCap Price Fetcher is a powerful tool designed for traders and developers who want real-time access to cryptocurrency prices directly within the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It seamlessly integrates with the CoinMarketCap API to retrieve live cryptocurrency price data, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and hundreds of other coins, with automatic updates at your chosen intervals (e.g.,
Remote Master to Slave Trade Kopier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Yardımcı programlar
Remote Master to Slave Trade Copier is a powerful trading tool designed to automatically replicate trades from a master trading account to one or more slave accounts in real-time. This system is ideal for traders, investors, or signal providers who want to mirror the trading actions of a professional or expert trader across multiple accounts without manual intervention. The Remote Master to Slave Trade Copier works by instantly copying the trade details, such as entry and exit points, position s
PivotPoint Notifier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Yardımcı programlar
PivotPoint Notifier – Dynamic Pivot Point Tool with Alerts Description: The PivotPoint Notifier is a versatile and customizable MetaTrader 5 tool designed to dynamically calculate and display key support and resistance levels on your chart. It supports four different pivot point calculation methods— Standard , Woodie , Camarilla , and Fibonacci —allowing traders to select the one that best suits their trading strategy. This tool automatically plots the Pivot Point (PP) , Resistance levels (R1, R
BalanceGuard
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Yardımcı programlar
Stay in control of your trading with the BalanceGuard  expert advisor! This powerful tool automatically monitors your account’s equity and triggers a safety mechanism when your drawdown limit is reached , ensuring you never lose more than you're willing to risk. With a customizable drawdown percentage and a sleek, user-friendly dashboard displaying key account metrics, it helps you make smarter decisions and safeguard your investments. Perfect for traders who value risk management and want to mi
Local Trad Copie5
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Yardımcı programlar
Fe el free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT4 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128848 ] The Local Copier EA is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to synchronize trading positions between a master account and a slave account, operating in either Master or Slave mode. Key Features: Master Mode : In Master mode , the EA monitors open positions and stores relevant trade details. These details include symbol, volume, stop loss, take profit, and position type, which are used
MAN Moving Average Notifier
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Yardımcı programlar
[FEEL FREE TO DM ME IF YOU NEED SUPPORT] MANotifier.mq5 - Moving Average Crossover Notification Utility The MANotifier.mq5 is a utility designed for MetaTrader 5 that monitors the crossover of two Moving Averages (MAs) and sends notifications based on the crossing events. The utility supports various notification types, including mobile notifications , email alerts , and on-screen pop-up alerts , making it ideal for traders who want to stay informed of key market events in real-time. Key Feature
News Calender
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Yardımcı programlar
News Calendar with an in-app notification. Unlock the power of precision trading with the Bluey Economic Calendar for MT5 – your all-in-one hub for real-time economic news and impactful market updates! This sleek and intuitive interface is designed with traders in mind, offering a crystal-clear snapshot of upcoming economic events, data releases, and forecast trends – all neatly organized by date, time, currency, impact level, and previous vs. forecast values . With its vibrant color-coded impor
CloseTimer Pro
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Yardımcı programlar
This Expert Advisor (EA) automatically closes market orders after a specified time interval — essentially, it works as a trade timer. Use this tool when you need to automatically close trades after a certain period. Input Parameters: Only current symbol – If set to true , the EA will close only the orders for the chart's symbol. If false , it will close orders on any symbol. Timeout – The duration (in seconds) after which open orders will be closed. This EA is lightweight, easy to use, and has n
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt