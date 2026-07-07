Rook Market Analyzer AI

📊 Overview

AI Market Analyzer is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that leverages Artificial Intelligence to provide real-time market analysis and trading signals directly on your chart. Unlike traditional indicators, this EA uses OpenAI's GPT models to analyze complex market data and deliver human-like trading insights.

⚠️ IMPORTANT: This is an ANALYSIS TOOL ONLY. It does NOT execute any trades. You remain in full control of your trading decisions.

🎯 What It Does

1. Collects Market Data

The EA automatically gathers comprehensive market data including:

Chart Screenshot(Optional)

Current price, bid, ask, and spread

7 key technical indicators (EMA20, EMA50, EMA200, RSI14, ATR14, MACD)

4 timeframes of candles (M15, H1, H4, D1)

Market structure (previous day high/low, weekly high/low)

Session information (London, New York, Asia, Off-Hours)

2. Sends Data to AI

All collected data is packaged into a structured JSON format and sent to AI backend (OpenAI API) for analysis.

3. Receives AI Analysis

The AI analyzes the data and returns:

Trading Direction : BUY, SELL, or NO TRADE

: BUY, SELL, or NO TRADE Confidence Score : 0-100% (with scoring system)

: 0-100% (with scoring system) Entry Price : Suggested entry level

: Suggested entry level Stop Loss : Risk management level

: Risk management level Take Profit 1 & 2 : Profit targets

: Profit targets Risk:Reward Ratio : Calculated risk/reward

: Calculated risk/reward Detailed Reasoning: 4 clear points explaining the decision

4. Displays Results

All analysis is displayed in a beautiful, modern dashboard on your chart with:

Color-coded signals (🟢 BUY, 🔴 SELL, ⚪ NO TRADE)

All trading levels clearly shown

Full reasoning displayed

Request tracking and response time

✨ Key Features

🤖 AI-Powered Analysis

Uses OpenAI's GPT models for market analysis

Analyzes technical indicators, price action, and market structure

Provides human-like reasoning for every signal

📊 Modern Dashboard

Dark theme with rounded corners

Color-coded signals for easy reading

All information displayed in one place

Real-time updates on analysis results

🔒 Daily Request Limit

10 requests per day (configurable)

Uses MT5 Global Variables for storage

Resets automatically at midnight

Visual indicator shows remaining requests (red when < 2)

🎯 Smart Signal Generation

Pullback and continuation strategies

60%+ probability threshold

Clear confidence scoring system

NO TRADE when conditions are unclear

📈 Comprehensive Data

7 technical indicators

4 timeframes (M15, H1, H4, D1)

Market structure analysis

Session awareness

🚀 Performance Optimized

Fast response times (1-2 seconds typical)

Minimal resource usage

Efficient JSON handling

Robust error handling

🖥️ Dashboard Components

Header Section

🤖 AI MARKET ANALYZER 🔍 WebRequest Status 📊 Symbol: XAUUSD ⏱️ TF: H1 [🔍 ANALYZE]

Analysis Results

📈 Direction: 🟢 BUY 🎯 Confidence: 72% 💰 Entry Price: 3368.20 🛑 Stop Loss: 3355.45 🎯 Take Profit 1: 3385.20 🎯 Take Profit 2: 3397.95 📊 Risk:Reward: 1:2.0:3.5 📌 Entry Type: ⚡ INSTANT 📋 Order Type: ---

Reasoning Section

💡 Reasoning: • Trend: Uptrend confirmed (EMA20 > EMA50 > EMA200) • Price position: Pullback to EMA20 support • Momentum: RSI neutral, MACD bullish • Decision: BUY - Good risk/reward setup

Status Section

🕐 Analysis Time: 2026-07-07 10:32:14Z 📡 Status: ✅ Analysis Complete ⚡ Response: 1250ms 📊 Remaining Requests: 8 🐛 EA Mode - WebRequest Enabled

🔧 Technical Specifications

Feature Details Language MQL5 (MetaTrader 5) AI Integration OpenAI GPT (via PHP backend) Data Collection Native MT5 functions (iMA, iRSI, iATR, CopyRates) WebRequest POST with application/json, 30s timeout Storage MT5 Global Variables (daily request limit) Dashboard Chart objects (labels, buttons, rectangles) Error Handling Comprehensive with detailed logging

Requirements

MetaTrader 5 (build 3000+ recommended)

PHP backend with OpenAI API access

WebRequest enabled in MT5 settings

Internet connection

Data Collected

• Symbol & Timeframe • Current Price, Bid, Ask, Spread • EMA20, EMA50, EMA200 • RSI14, ATR14 • MACD Main & Signal • 100 M15 candles • 100 H1 candles • 80 H4 candles • 50 D1 candles • Previous Day High/Low • Weekly High/Low • Session Information

💡 How It Works (Step-by-Step)

1. User Interaction

User clicks [🔍 ANALYZE] button on dashboard

2. Data Collection (EA)

EA collects: → Current market data → Technical indicators → Candlestick data (4 timeframes) → Market structure → Session information

3. JSON Construction (EA)

All data is formatted into a structured JSON object → symbol, timeframe, current_price → indicators object → candles object (4 timeframes) → market_structure object → market object (session info)

4. API Request (EA → PHP)

POST request to PHP backend → Content-Type: application/json → Authorization header → Timeout: 30 seconds

5. AI Analysis (PHP → OpenAI)

PHP backend: → Builds analysis prompt from data → Sends to OpenAI GPT → Receives JSON response → Validates and formats results

6. Response Parsing (EA)

EA receives and parses JSON: → direction, confidence, entry, SL, TP → reasoning array (4 points) → Updates dashboard display

7. Daily Limit Update

EA decrements remaining requests count → Saves to Global Variables → Updates dashboard display → Shows warning when < 2 remaining

🎨 Dashboard Design Philosophy

Clarity

Each piece of information has a clear label

Color coding for quick interpretation

Logical grouping of related information

Professional Aesthetics

Dark theme for comfortable viewing

Rounded corners for modern look

Clean typography with proper spacing

Status indicators for system health

User Experience

One-click analysis

Immediate feedback

Clear error messages

Visual progress indicators

🔒 Security & Privacy

Data Privacy

All market data is your own chart data

No sensitive information collected

API keys stored on your server

No data shared with third parties

Security

Authorization header required for API calls

WebRequest only to whitelisted URLs

No trading execution capability

Read-only access to market data

📈 Example Signals

Strong BUY Signal

📈 Direction: 🟢 BUY 🎯 Confidence: 72% 💰 Entry: 3368.20 🛑 Stop Loss: 3355.45 🎯 TP1: 3385.20 🎯 TP2: 3397.95 📊 RR: 1:2.0:3.5 💡 Reasoning: • Trend: Uptrend confirmed (EMA20 > EMA50 > EMA200) • Price position: Pullback to EMA20 support • Momentum: RSI neutral, MACD bullish • Decision: BUY - Good risk/reward setup

Clear SELL Signal

📈 Direction: 🔴 SELL 🎯 Confidence: 68% 💰 Entry: 4126.22 🛑 Stop Loss: 4155.37 🎯 TP1: 4130.00 🎯 TP2: 4120.00 📊 RR: 1:0.2:0.3 💡 Reasoning: • Trend: Bearish (EMA20 < EMA50 < EMA200) • Price position: Below all EMAs • Momentum: RSI declining, MACD bearish • Decision: SELL - Bearish momentum confirmed

NO TRADE (Wait)

📈 Direction: ⚪ NO TRADE 🎯 Confidence: 0% 💰 Entry: --- 🛑 Stop Loss: --- 🎯 TP1: --- 🎯 TP2: --- 📊 RR: N/A 💡 Reasoning: • Trend: Consolidation (EMAs flat) • Price position: Middle of range • Momentum: RSI 50, MACD flat • Decision: NO TRADE - Wait for breakout

🚀 Getting Started

1. Installation

Copy EA file to MQL5/Experts/ folder Compile in MetaEditor (F7) Drag EA onto a chart

2. Configuration

Set your API URL in inputs Enable WebRequest in MT5 settings Add your URL to allowed list

3. Usage

Click [🔍 ANALYZE] button Wait 1-2 seconds Read the analysis Make your trading decision

📊 Success Metrics

Metric Value Response Time 1-2 seconds Data Points 500+ per analysis Daily Limit 10 requests (configurable) AI Model GPT-4o-mini Timeframes 4 (M15, H1, H4, D1) Indicators 7 (EMA20,50,200, RSI, ATR, MACD)

🏆 Why Choose AI Market Analyzer?

✅ Professional Grade

Used by serious traders

Institution-level analysis

Proven methodology

✅ Time-Saving

Instant analysis

No chart staring

Automated data collection

✅ Educational

Learn from AI reasoning

Understand market dynamics

Improve your own analysis

✅ Risk Management

Clear stop loss levels

Risk:Reward calculation

Confidence-based decisions

✅ Always Available

24/7 market analysis

Consistent execution

No emotional bias

📞 Support

For support, contact:

📄 Disclaimer

⚠️ Important Notice: This EA is for educational and informational purposes only. It does NOT provide financial advice. Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always consult with a qualified financial advisor before making trading decisions.

🎯 Summary

AI Market Analyzer is a professional tool that brings the power of Artificial Intelligence to your MetaTrader 5 platform. It provides:

✅ Real-time AI analysis

✅ Clear trading signals

✅ Detailed reasoning

✅ Professional dashboard

✅ No trading execution (analysis only)

Transform the way you analyze markets with AI! 🚀