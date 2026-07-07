Rook Market Analyzer AI
- Утилиты
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Chukwuemeka Kingsley AnyanwuHi, I'm Chukwuemeka Kingsley, an expert in crafting innovative solutions for the world of trading and software development. With years of experience as an MQL4 & MQL5 expert advisor, indicator, and utility developer, I specialize in creating powerful tools that optimize your trading strategies and
- Версия: 3.0
- Обновлено: 9 июля 2026
- Активации: 5
📊 Overview
AI Market Analyzer is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that leverages Artificial Intelligence to provide real-time market analysis and trading signals directly on your chart. Unlike traditional indicators, this EA uses OpenAI's GPT models to analyze complex market data and deliver human-like trading insights.
⚠️ IMPORTANT: This is an ANALYSIS TOOL ONLY. It does NOT execute any trades. You remain in full control of your trading decisions.
🎯 What It Does
1. Collects Market Data
The EA automatically gathers comprehensive market data including:
- Chart Screenshot(Optional)
- Current price, bid, ask, and spread
- 7 key technical indicators (EMA20, EMA50, EMA200, RSI14, ATR14, MACD)
- 4 timeframes of candles (M15, H1, H4, D1)
- Market structure (previous day high/low, weekly high/low)
- Session information (London, New York, Asia, Off-Hours)
2. Sends Data to AI
All collected data is packaged into a structured JSON format and sent to AI backend (OpenAI API) for analysis.
3. Receives AI Analysis
The AI analyzes the data and returns:
- Trading Direction: BUY, SELL, or NO TRADE
- Confidence Score: 0-100% (with scoring system)
- Entry Price: Suggested entry level
- Stop Loss: Risk management level
- Take Profit 1 & 2: Profit targets
- Risk:Reward Ratio: Calculated risk/reward
- Detailed Reasoning: 4 clear points explaining the decision
4. Displays Results
All analysis is displayed in a beautiful, modern dashboard on your chart with:
- Color-coded signals (🟢 BUY, 🔴 SELL, ⚪ NO TRADE)
- All trading levels clearly shown
- Full reasoning displayed
- Request tracking and response time
✨ Key Features
🤖 AI-Powered Analysis
- Uses OpenAI's GPT models for market analysis
- Analyzes technical indicators, price action, and market structure
- Provides human-like reasoning for every signal
📊 Modern Dashboard
- Dark theme with rounded corners
- Color-coded signals for easy reading
- All information displayed in one place
- Real-time updates on analysis results
🔒 Daily Request Limit
- 10 requests per day (configurable)
- Uses MT5 Global Variables for storage
- Resets automatically at midnight
- Visual indicator shows remaining requests (red when < 2)
🎯 Smart Signal Generation
- Pullback and continuation strategies
- 60%+ probability threshold
- Clear confidence scoring system
- NO TRADE when conditions are unclear
📈 Comprehensive Data
- 7 technical indicators
- 4 timeframes (M15, H1, H4, D1)
- Market structure analysis
- Session awareness
🚀 Performance Optimized
- Fast response times (1-2 seconds typical)
- Minimal resource usage
- Efficient JSON handling
- Robust error handling
🖥️ Dashboard Components
Header Section
🤖 AI MARKET ANALYZER 🔍 WebRequest Status 📊 Symbol: XAUUSD ⏱️ TF: H1 [🔍 ANALYZE]
Analysis Results
📈 Direction: 🟢 BUY 🎯 Confidence: 72% 💰 Entry Price: 3368.20 🛑 Stop Loss: 3355.45 🎯 Take Profit 1: 3385.20 🎯 Take Profit 2: 3397.95 📊 Risk:Reward: 1:2.0:3.5 📌 Entry Type: ⚡ INSTANT 📋 Order Type: ---
Reasoning Section
💡 Reasoning: • Trend: Uptrend confirmed (EMA20 > EMA50 > EMA200) • Price position: Pullback to EMA20 support • Momentum: RSI neutral, MACD bullish • Decision: BUY - Good risk/reward setup
Status Section
🕐 Analysis Time: 2026-07-07 10:32:14Z 📡 Status: ✅ Analysis Complete ⚡ Response: 1250ms 📊 Remaining Requests: 8 🐛 EA Mode - WebRequest Enabled
🔧 Technical Specifications
|Feature
|Details
|Language
|MQL5 (MetaTrader 5)
|AI Integration
|OpenAI GPT (via PHP backend)
|Data Collection
|Native MT5 functions (iMA, iRSI, iATR, CopyRates)
|WebRequest
|POST with application/json, 30s timeout
|Storage
|MT5 Global Variables (daily request limit)
|Dashboard
|Chart objects (labels, buttons, rectangles)
|Error Handling
|Comprehensive with detailed logging
Requirements
- MetaTrader 5 (build 3000+ recommended)
- PHP backend with OpenAI API access
- WebRequest enabled in MT5 settings
- Internet connection
Data Collected
• Symbol & Timeframe • Current Price, Bid, Ask, Spread • EMA20, EMA50, EMA200 • RSI14, ATR14 • MACD Main & Signal • 100 M15 candles • 100 H1 candles • 80 H4 candles • 50 D1 candles • Previous Day High/Low • Weekly High/Low • Session Information
💡 How It Works (Step-by-Step)
1. User Interaction
User clicks [🔍 ANALYZE] button on dashboard
2. Data Collection (EA)
EA collects: → Current market data → Technical indicators → Candlestick data (4 timeframes) → Market structure → Session information
3. JSON Construction (EA)
All data is formatted into a structured JSON object → symbol, timeframe, current_price → indicators object → candles object (4 timeframes) → market_structure object → market object (session info)
4. API Request (EA → PHP)
POST request to PHP backend → Content-Type: application/json → Authorization header → Timeout: 30 seconds
5. AI Analysis (PHP → OpenAI)
PHP backend: → Builds analysis prompt from data → Sends to OpenAI GPT → Receives JSON response → Validates and formats results
6. Response Parsing (EA)
EA receives and parses JSON: → direction, confidence, entry, SL, TP → reasoning array (4 points) → Updates dashboard display
7. Daily Limit Update
EA decrements remaining requests count → Saves to Global Variables → Updates dashboard display → Shows warning when < 2 remaining
🎨 Dashboard Design Philosophy
Clarity
- Each piece of information has a clear label
- Color coding for quick interpretation
- Logical grouping of related information
Professional Aesthetics
- Dark theme for comfortable viewing
- Rounded corners for modern look
- Clean typography with proper spacing
- Status indicators for system health
User Experience
- One-click analysis
- Immediate feedback
- Clear error messages
- Visual progress indicators
🔒 Security & Privacy
Data Privacy
- All market data is your own chart data
- No sensitive information collected
- API keys stored on your server
- No data shared with third parties
Security
- Authorization header required for API calls
- WebRequest only to whitelisted URLs
- No trading execution capability
- Read-only access to market data
📈 Example Signals
Strong BUY Signal
📈 Direction: 🟢 BUY 🎯 Confidence: 72% 💰 Entry: 3368.20 🛑 Stop Loss: 3355.45 🎯 TP1: 3385.20 🎯 TP2: 3397.95 📊 RR: 1:2.0:3.5 💡 Reasoning: • Trend: Uptrend confirmed (EMA20 > EMA50 > EMA200) • Price position: Pullback to EMA20 support • Momentum: RSI neutral, MACD bullish • Decision: BUY - Good risk/reward setup
Clear SELL Signal
📈 Direction: 🔴 SELL 🎯 Confidence: 68% 💰 Entry: 4126.22 🛑 Stop Loss: 4155.37 🎯 TP1: 4130.00 🎯 TP2: 4120.00 📊 RR: 1:0.2:0.3 💡 Reasoning: • Trend: Bearish (EMA20 < EMA50 < EMA200) • Price position: Below all EMAs • Momentum: RSI declining, MACD bearish • Decision: SELL - Bearish momentum confirmed
NO TRADE (Wait)
📈 Direction: ⚪ NO TRADE 🎯 Confidence: 0% 💰 Entry: --- 🛑 Stop Loss: --- 🎯 TP1: --- 🎯 TP2: --- 📊 RR: N/A 💡 Reasoning: • Trend: Consolidation (EMAs flat) • Price position: Middle of range • Momentum: RSI 50, MACD flat • Decision: NO TRADE - Wait for breakout
🚀 Getting Started
1. Installation
- Copy EA file to MQL5/Experts/ folder
- Compile in MetaEditor (F7)
- Drag EA onto a chart
2. Configuration
- Set your API URL in inputs
- Enable WebRequest in MT5 settings
- Add your URL to allowed list
3. Usage
- Click [🔍 ANALYZE] button
- Wait 1-2 seconds
- Read the analysis
- Make your trading decision
📊 Success Metrics
|Metric
|Value
|Response Time
|1-2 seconds
|Data Points
|500+ per analysis
|Daily Limit
|10 requests (configurable)
|AI Model
|GPT-4o-mini
|Timeframes
|4 (M15, H1, H4, D1)
|Indicators
|7 (EMA20,50,200, RSI, ATR, MACD)
🏆 Why Choose AI Market Analyzer?
✅ Professional Grade
- Used by serious traders
- Institution-level analysis
- Proven methodology
✅ Time-Saving
- Instant analysis
- No chart staring
- Automated data collection
✅ Educational
- Learn from AI reasoning
- Understand market dynamics
- Improve your own analysis
✅ Risk Management
- Clear stop loss levels
- Risk:Reward calculation
- Confidence-based decisions
✅ Always Available
- 24/7 market analysis
- Consistent execution
- No emotional bias
📞 Support
For support, contact:
- 📧 Email: support@yourdomain.com
- 💬 Telegram: @your_support
- 🌐 Website: https://yourdomain.com
📄 Disclaimer
⚠️ Important Notice: This EA is for educational and informational purposes only. It does NOT provide financial advice. Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always consult with a qualified financial advisor before making trading decisions.
🎯 Summary
AI Market Analyzer is a professional tool that brings the power of Artificial Intelligence to your MetaTrader 5 platform. It provides:
- ✅ Real-time AI analysis
- ✅ Clear trading signals
- ✅ Detailed reasoning
- ✅ Professional dashboard
- ✅ No trading execution (analysis only)
Transform the way you analyze markets with AI! 🚀