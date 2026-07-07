Rook Market Analyzer AI

📊 Overview

AI Market Analyzer is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that leverages Artificial Intelligence to provide real-time market analysis and trading signals directly on your chart. Unlike traditional indicators, this EA uses OpenAI's GPT models to analyze complex market data and deliver human-like trading insights.

⚠️ IMPORTANT: This is an ANALYSIS TOOL ONLY. It does NOT execute any trades. You remain in full control of your trading decisions.

🎯 What It Does

1. Collects Market Data

The EA automatically gathers comprehensive market data including:

  • Chart Screenshot(Optional)
  • Current price, bid, ask, and spread
  • 7 key technical indicators (EMA20, EMA50, EMA200, RSI14, ATR14, MACD)
  • 4 timeframes of candles (M15, H1, H4, D1)
  • Market structure (previous day high/low, weekly high/low)
  • Session information (London, New York, Asia, Off-Hours)

2. Sends Data to AI

All collected data is packaged into a structured JSON format and sent to AI backend (OpenAI API) for analysis.

3. Receives AI Analysis

The AI analyzes the data and returns:

  • Trading Direction: BUY, SELL, or NO TRADE
  • Confidence Score: 0-100% (with scoring system)
  • Entry Price: Suggested entry level
  • Stop Loss: Risk management level
  • Take Profit 1 & 2: Profit targets
  • Risk:Reward Ratio: Calculated risk/reward
  • Detailed Reasoning: 4 clear points explaining the decision

4. Displays Results

All analysis is displayed in a beautiful, modern dashboard on your chart with:

  • Color-coded signals (🟢 BUY, 🔴 SELL, ⚪ NO TRADE)
  • All trading levels clearly shown
  • Full reasoning displayed
  • Request tracking and response time

✨ Key Features

🤖 AI-Powered Analysis

  • Uses OpenAI's GPT models for market analysis
  • Analyzes technical indicators, price action, and market structure
  • Provides human-like reasoning for every signal

📊 Modern Dashboard

  • Dark theme with rounded corners
  • Color-coded signals for easy reading
  • All information displayed in one place
  • Real-time updates on analysis results

🔒 Daily Request Limit

  • 10 requests per day (configurable)
  • Uses MT5 Global Variables for storage
  • Resets automatically at midnight
  • Visual indicator shows remaining requests (red when < 2)

🎯 Smart Signal Generation

  • Pullback and continuation strategies
  • 60%+ probability threshold
  • Clear confidence scoring system
  • NO TRADE when conditions are unclear

📈 Comprehensive Data

  • 7 technical indicators
  • 4 timeframes (M15, H1, H4, D1)
  • Market structure analysis
  • Session awareness

🚀 Performance Optimized

  • Fast response times (1-2 seconds typical)
  • Minimal resource usage
  • Efficient JSON handling
  • Robust error handling

🖥️ Dashboard Components

Header Section

🤖 AI MARKET ANALYZER 🔍 WebRequest Status 📊 Symbol: XAUUSD ⏱️ TF: H1 [🔍 ANALYZE]

Analysis Results

📈 Direction: 🟢 BUY 🎯 Confidence: 72% 💰 Entry Price: 3368.20 🛑 Stop Loss: 3355.45 🎯 Take Profit 1: 3385.20 🎯 Take Profit 2: 3397.95 📊 Risk:Reward: 1:2.0:3.5 📌 Entry Type: ⚡ INSTANT 📋 Order Type: ---

Reasoning Section

💡 Reasoning: • Trend: Uptrend confirmed (EMA20 > EMA50 > EMA200) • Price position: Pullback to EMA20 support • Momentum: RSI neutral, MACD bullish • Decision: BUY - Good risk/reward setup

Status Section

🕐 Analysis Time: 2026-07-07 10:32:14Z 📡 Status: ✅ Analysis Complete ⚡ Response: 1250ms 📊 Remaining Requests: 8 🐛 EA Mode - WebRequest Enabled

🔧 Technical Specifications

Feature Details
Language MQL5 (MetaTrader 5)
AI Integration OpenAI GPT (via PHP backend)
Data Collection Native MT5 functions (iMA, iRSI, iATR, CopyRates)
WebRequest POST with application/json, 30s timeout
Storage MT5 Global Variables (daily request limit)
Dashboard Chart objects (labels, buttons, rectangles)
Error Handling Comprehensive with detailed logging

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 (build 3000+ recommended)
  • PHP backend with OpenAI API access
  • WebRequest enabled in MT5 settings
  • Internet connection

Data Collected

• Symbol & Timeframe • Current Price, Bid, Ask, Spread • EMA20, EMA50, EMA200 • RSI14, ATR14 • MACD Main & Signal • 100 M15 candles • 100 H1 candles • 80 H4 candles • 50 D1 candles • Previous Day High/Low • Weekly High/Low • Session Information

💡 How It Works (Step-by-Step)

1. User Interaction

User clicks [🔍 ANALYZE] button on dashboard

2. Data Collection (EA)

EA collects: → Current market data → Technical indicators → Candlestick data (4 timeframes) → Market structure → Session information

3. JSON Construction (EA)

All data is formatted into a structured JSON object → symbol, timeframe, current_price → indicators object → candles object (4 timeframes) → market_structure object → market object (session info)

4. API Request (EA → PHP)

POST request to PHP backend → Content-Type: application/json → Authorization header → Timeout: 30 seconds

5. AI Analysis (PHP → OpenAI)

PHP backend: → Builds analysis prompt from data → Sends to OpenAI GPT → Receives JSON response → Validates and formats results

6. Response Parsing (EA)

EA receives and parses JSON: → direction, confidence, entry, SL, TP → reasoning array (4 points) → Updates dashboard display

7. Daily Limit Update

EA decrements remaining requests count → Saves to Global Variables → Updates dashboard display → Shows warning when < 2 remaining

🎨 Dashboard Design Philosophy

Clarity

  • Each piece of information has a clear label
  • Color coding for quick interpretation
  • Logical grouping of related information

Professional Aesthetics

  • Dark theme for comfortable viewing
  • Rounded corners for modern look
  • Clean typography with proper spacing
  • Status indicators for system health

User Experience

  • One-click analysis
  • Immediate feedback
  • Clear error messages
  • Visual progress indicators

🔒 Security & Privacy

Data Privacy

  • All market data is your own chart data
  • No sensitive information collected
  • API keys stored on your server
  • No data shared with third parties

Security

  • Authorization header required for API calls
  • WebRequest only to whitelisted URLs
  • No trading execution capability
  • Read-only access to market data

📈 Example Signals

Strong BUY Signal

📈 Direction: 🟢 BUY 🎯 Confidence: 72% 💰 Entry: 3368.20 🛑 Stop Loss: 3355.45 🎯 TP1: 3385.20 🎯 TP2: 3397.95 📊 RR: 1:2.0:3.5 💡 Reasoning: • Trend: Uptrend confirmed (EMA20 > EMA50 > EMA200) • Price position: Pullback to EMA20 support • Momentum: RSI neutral, MACD bullish • Decision: BUY - Good risk/reward setup

Clear SELL Signal

📈 Direction: 🔴 SELL 🎯 Confidence: 68% 💰 Entry: 4126.22 🛑 Stop Loss: 4155.37 🎯 TP1: 4130.00 🎯 TP2: 4120.00 📊 RR: 1:0.2:0.3 💡 Reasoning: • Trend: Bearish (EMA20 < EMA50 < EMA200) • Price position: Below all EMAs • Momentum: RSI declining, MACD bearish • Decision: SELL - Bearish momentum confirmed

NO TRADE (Wait)

📈 Direction: ⚪ NO TRADE 🎯 Confidence: 0% 💰 Entry: --- 🛑 Stop Loss: --- 🎯 TP1: --- 🎯 TP2: --- 📊 RR: N/A 💡 Reasoning: • Trend: Consolidation (EMAs flat) • Price position: Middle of range • Momentum: RSI 50, MACD flat • Decision: NO TRADE - Wait for breakout

🚀 Getting Started

1. Installation

  1. Copy EA file to MQL5/Experts/ folder
  2. Compile in MetaEditor (F7)
  3. Drag EA onto a chart

2. Configuration

  1. Set your API URL in inputs
  2. Enable WebRequest in MT5 settings
  3. Add your URL to allowed list

3. Usage

  1. Click [🔍 ANALYZE] button
  2. Wait 1-2 seconds
  3. Read the analysis
  4. Make your trading decision

📊 Success Metrics

Metric Value
Response Time 1-2 seconds
Data Points 500+ per analysis
Daily Limit 10 requests (configurable)
AI Model GPT-4o-mini
Timeframes 4 (M15, H1, H4, D1)
Indicators 7 (EMA20,50,200, RSI, ATR, MACD)

🏆 Why Choose AI Market Analyzer?

✅ Professional Grade

  • Used by serious traders
  • Institution-level analysis
  • Proven methodology

✅ Time-Saving

  • Instant analysis
  • No chart staring
  • Automated data collection

✅ Educational

  • Learn from AI reasoning
  • Understand market dynamics
  • Improve your own analysis

✅ Risk Management

  • Clear stop loss levels
  • Risk:Reward calculation
  • Confidence-based decisions

✅ Always Available

  • 24/7 market analysis
  • Consistent execution
  • No emotional bias

📞 Support

For support, contact:

📄 Disclaimer

⚠️ Important Notice: This EA is for educational and informational purposes only. It does NOT provide financial advice. Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always consult with a qualified financial advisor before making trading decisions.

🎯 Summary

AI Market Analyzer is a professional tool that brings the power of Artificial Intelligence to your MetaTrader 5 platform. It provides:

  • ✅ Real-time AI analysis
  • ✅ Clear trading signals
  • ✅ Detailed reasoning
  • ✅ Professional dashboard
  • ✅ No trading execution (analysis only)

Transform the way you analyze markets with AI! 🚀

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Apex Fibo Tracer — Умный инструмент авто-Фибоначчи Apex Fibo Tracer — профессиональный аналитический индикатор, автоматизирующий один из самых эффективных методов технического анализа — уровни коррекции Фибоначчи. Инструмент сочетает высокоточный алгоритм ZigZag и динамическое построение сетки Фибо, обеспечивая мгновенную и точную визуализацию структуры рынка прямо на графике. Большинство трейдеров тратят драгоценные секунды на ручную настройку уровней Фибоначчи во время высокой волатильности. A
Trend Master V2
Oratile Pitsoane
Индикаторы
What Is Trend Master Pro? Trend Master Pro   is a professional-grade trend trading indicator built for MetaTrader 5. It was designed with one goal in mind — to keep you on the right side of the market at all times by combining three powerful technical tools into a single, clean, easy-to-read display directly on your price chart. Instead of cluttering your screen with multiple separate indicators, Trend Master Pro fuses an   EMA Ribbon trend filter , a   ZigZag swing point engine , and a   breako
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Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Утилиты
ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% ! Всего  $470 вместо $790!  Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22.08 Суть: используя юзер-интерфейс вы настраиваете параметры, которым должен соответствовать график до входа в позицию(позиции), настраиваете какие входные модели использовать, настраиваете правила по которым надо завершать торговлю и планирование. А всю рутину по наблюдению за графиком и исполнению Lazy Trader берет на себя. полное описание  :: 3 ключевых видео [1] -> [2] -> [3]  :: [ ДЕМО-ВЕРСИЯ ] Чт
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
Утилиты
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Xuan Nam Diep
1 (1)
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Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
Tick Chart Service
Semyon Isakov
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Omar Alkassar
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Mirror EA for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Утилиты
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick
Hao Zhang
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1. Фиксирую данные о ценах на каждую транзакцию. Контент файла данных: "время Tick", "цена ASK", "цена BID", "цена SPREAD", "количество предложений Tick". 2. В то же время, создается файл с цитируемыми данными на Один минутный цикл. Содержимое файла данных: "ASK time", "ASK OPEN цен", "ASK HIGH цен", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "ASK CLOSE", "BID lose цен", "BID lose цен", "BID lose цен", "BID lose цен", "BID CLOSE цен", "BID CLOSE цен", "BID CLOSE цен", "BID
Mt5BridgeBinary
Leandro Sanchez Marino
Утилиты
Я автоматизировал их бизнес-стратегии для использования бинарных MT5 в Интернете и Mt5BridgeBinary наши заказы на ваш счет в Binary, и вы готовы начать работать так просто! Опытные консультанты просты в настройке, оптимизации и тестировании на прочность; Кроме того, в тесте мы можем прогнозировать долгосрочную рентабельность, поэтому мы создали механизмы для Mt5BridgeBinary своих лучших стратегий к Binary. Характеристики: -Вы можете использовать как можно больше стратегий. (Expert Advisor). -
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Утилиты
Серия продуктов под маркой  FiboPlusWave Готовая торговая система на основе  волн Эллиотта и уровней Фибоначчи . Просто и доступно. Отображение разметки волн Эллиотта (основной или альтернативный вариант) на графике. Построение горизонтальных уровней, линий поддержек и сопротивления, канала. Наложение уровней Фибоначчи на волны 1, 3, 5, A Система алертов (на экран, E-Mail, Push уведомления).    Особенности: не вникая в волновую теорию Эллиотта, можно сразу открыть один из возможных вариантов вхо
Xrade EA
Yao Maxime Kayi
Утилиты
Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Very Important Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot you must take positions by yoursels +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The technical indiator provide for a given sma
IDEA Position Manager and Market Advisor
Mirko Bastianini
Утилиты
News: IDEA 2.0 is out with lot of features, like telegram bot notifications and Limits order! Check the changelog at bottom of page (*). Hi all, here you can find my Expert Advisor, called IDEA  (Intelligent Detection & managEr Algorithm) . In short, with this software you can: Have   a clear view of market status , with an indication of current trend. Simply add symbols you want to monitor to your market watch, and IDEA will notify you if some of them are in trend; Have an   automatic lots ca
SystemLiveMxPips
Harold Alonso Hernandez
Утилиты
Automatice sus estrategias comerciales con nuestra sencilla herramienta de creación de estrategias "similar a un rompecabezas".   Cree fácilmente estrategias que operen por usted en modo de piloto automático.   También puede cargar estrategias creadas por otras personas, como la clásica   Estrategia Martingala,   para usarla como muestra para su propia estrategia. Características clave Cree su estrategia a través de funciones simples de arrastrar y soltar, sin necesidad de conocimientos de pro
Binance Full Trader
Arash Rezaeian
2 (1)
Утилиты
Binance Full Trader is developed for connection to your Binance account and get data, draw price charts and trade easily with any strategy by an indicator. A user-friendly interface has developed for it and has tried to give access to the necessary information such as open orders and wallet balances. ·        There are two sample indicators (one for trade signal and another for price) that you can download it from these links: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1w2CGuu3rArWKMhS9LkepT9zhVkGR1AO7/vie
Nasdaq Piploader NY Open
Tawanda Tinarwo
Утилиты
PROMOTION!! $499 until 1 Mar. After that, EA will be $1,050 Developed and tested for over 3 years, this is one of the safest EAs on the planet for trading the New York Open. Trading could never be easier.  Trade On NASDAQ US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) S&P 500  What Does The EA do? The EA will open a Buy Stop Order and a Sell Stop Order(With SL and TP) on either side of the market just a few seconds before the NY Open.  As soon as 1 of the 2 trades is triggered, the EA automatically delete
Market book saver
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
Утилиты
Сохранение данных с биржевого стакана. Утилита для воспроизведения данных: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/71640 Библиотека для использования в тестере стратегий: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/81409 Возможно, потом появится библиотека для использования сохранённых данных в тестере стратегий, зависит от интереса к этой разработке. Сейчас есть наработки такого рода с использованием разделяемой памяти, когда только одна копия данных находится в оперативной памяти. Это позволяет не
Mt5 bot for Binance
Ugur Ucak
5 (2)
Утилиты
Бот Mt5 для Binance Future (Эксперт) Система работает на рынке Binance Future. Вы можете легко интегрировать его в свой собственный код для автоматизации операций. Доступна панель ручного управления. Совместимость с хедж-модом. Все операции можно производить вручную с экрана. Это наиболее эффективный способ контролировать множество криптовалют одновременно. Экран является шаблоном с экраном binance. Вы можете скачать файл шаблона по ссылке. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WHqGhym0QIK31
All in one Keylevel
Trinh Minh Tung
5 (1)
Утилиты
Instead of sticking to the Charts,let's use ALL IN ONE KEYLEVEL Announcement: We are pleased to announce the latest version 14.02 of the One In One Keylevel product. This is a reliable product that has been upgraded with many new features and improvements to make your work easier and more efficient. Currently, we have a special promotion for this new version. The current discounted price is $500, and there are only 32 units left. After that, the price will increase to $1000, and will continue to
GerFX EA Protection Filter MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
5 (1)
Утилиты
The EA Protection Filter ( MT4 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
Hedge Ninja
Robert Mathias Bernt Larsson
3 (2)
Утилиты
Не забудьте присоединиться к нашему сообществу Discord на сайте www.Robertsfx.com , вы также можете купить советник на сайте robertsfx.com. ВЫИГРЫВАЙТЕ НЕЗАВИСИМО ОТ КАКОГО НАПРАВЛЕНИЯ ДВИЖЕТСЯ ЦЕНА Этот робот выигрывает независимо от того, в каком направлении движется цена, следуя изменяющемуся направлению в зависимости от того, в каком направлении движется цена. Это самый бесплатный способ торговли на сегодняшний день. Таким образом, вы выигрываете независимо от того, в каком направлении она
News Trade EA MT5
Konstantin Kulikov
4.55 (11)
Утилиты
Представляю полезного робота, которым пользуюсь сам уже несколько лет. Может использоваться как в полуавтоматическом, так и в полностью автоматическом режиме. >>> Chat <<< Программа содержит гибкие настройки торговли на новостях экономического календаря. В тестере стратегий проверить нельзя. Только реальная работа. В настройках терминала необходимо добавить новостной сайт в список разрешенных URL. Кликните Сервис > Настройки > Советники. Поставьте галочку в "Разрешить WebRequest для следующих U
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Утилиты
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Shortcuts
Rouge Mouta
Утилиты
Best for Technical Analysis You can set from one key shortcut for graphical tool or chart control for technical analysis. Graphic design software / CAD-like smooth drawing experience. Best for price action traders. Sync Drawing Objects You don’t need to repeat drawing the same trend line on the other charts. Shortcuts do that for you automatically. Of course, any additional modifications of the object immediately apply to the other charts too. Colors depend on Timeframe Organize drawings with
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
Утилиты
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
Gold Wire Trader MT5
Yu You Zhang
Утилиты
Gold Wire Trader MT5 trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many customizable RSI trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. The EA implements the following entry strategies, that can be enabled or disabled at will: Trade when the RSI Indicator is oversold or overbought Trade when the RSI comes back from an oversold or overbought condition Four different trading behavio
Gold trend scanner MT5
Li Yun Zhang
Утилиты
Gold trend scanner MT5 a multi symbol multi timeframe dashboard that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes  in 3 modes :  It shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio: It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detecting short term volatility and explosive moves. ATR Value/Spread ratio: S
Carousel Triple gold MT5
Hong En Wang
Утилиты
Attention: this is a multicurrency EA, which trades by several pairs from one chart!  Therefore, in order to avoid duplicate trades, it is necessary to attach EA only to one chart, ---> all trading in all pairs is conducted only from one chart! we can trade simultaneously in three different pairs, as by default (EURUSD + GBPUSD + AUDUSD), which take into account the correlation when entering the market for all three; we can trade only EURUSD (or any currency pair) and at the same time take into
Gold Triangular Arbitrage MT5
Jin Feng Liu
Утилиты
A triangular arbitrage strategy exploits inefficiencies between three related currency pairs, placing offsetting transactions which cancel each other for a net profit when the inefficiency is resolved. A deal involves three trades, exchanging the initial currency for a second, the second currency for a third, and the third currency for the initial. With the third trade, the arbitrageur locks in a zero-risk profit from the discrepancy that exists when the market cross exchange rate is not aligned
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5 (2)
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Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
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Expert Advisor that synchronizes positions between a Master and Slave account but with a twist: it reverses every trade . Master opens Buy → Slave opens Sell (same volume, SL/TP mirrored) Master opens Sell → Slave opens Buy (adjusted SL/TP) Continuous sync: positions closed on Master = closed on Slave, new positions are instantly reversed Perfect for hedging , contrary strategies , or testing directional bias across two accounts. For Support & Customization   I’m here to ensure you get the most
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Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
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Brekaut, a powerful and intuitive trading indicator designed to take your trading experience to the next level. Built to simplify market analysis and provide timely insights, Brekaut offers traders a reliable way to identify key breakout opportunities across various asset classes, including stocks, forex, and cryptocurrencies. Brekaut cuts through the noise by highlighting potential breakout points where the market is poised for strong movement. This allows traders to make informed decisions a
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Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
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Gold Previous Day Breakout
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
Эксперты
The Previous Day Breakout EA is a clean, modular, and production-ready trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD. It automatically places pending breakout orders based on the previous day’s high and low, aiming to capture directional moves when price breaks out of the prior day’s range. Core Trading Logic At the start of every new trading day, the EA calculates the Previous Day High and Previous Day Low. It immediately places a Buy Stop at the Previous Day High and a Sell Stop at the Previo
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