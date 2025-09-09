SMC Easy Signal

4.73

3 copies left at $65, next price is $120

SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action into easy-to-follow signals that keep traders aligned with the market’s true direction.

Once a signal is detected, SMC Easy Signal automatically plots three dynamic take-profit levels and a stop-loss suggestion based on the volatility of the breakout itself. This allows traders to manage risk and scale out of positions more effectively. Every breakout event is displayed directly on the chart with arrows, labels, and optional zones, making it easy to visualize both bullish and bearish opportunities in real time.

SMC Easy Signal also includes real-time alerts via terminal pop-ups, push notifications, or emails, so you never miss a signal. For additional clarity, a small panel on the chart shows the most recent signal with its entry price, take-profit levels, and stop-loss, keeping all the critical information visible at a glance.

By blending smart money structure with practical trade management tools, SMC Easy Signal offers traders a very simple yet powerful way to approach the market. It cuts through the noise, reduces guesswork, and provides clear, consistent signals that align with professional trading strategies.

CONTACT ME AFTER YOUR PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUS FIBONACCI INDICATOR FOR POWERFUL CONFLUENCE!
리뷰 21
Pedro Roque
105
Pedro Roque 2025.12.15 15:58 
 

THis is indicator is paramount for my trading strategy as it is very precise in terms of indicating which market structure is predominant. So it is very userful and it is very powerful on its own as well. THank you for sharing such a great tool!

tabban21
156
tabban21 2025.11.23 16:55 
 

Pleasantly surprised with the good results so far from this indicator. I have tried several and not found a consistent way to be profitable but this one is very simple - m15 buy signals are validated if above 50 MA and then simply take the proposed TPs and protect using proposed SL. So far it has been good and also easy to combine with my 9-5 job since i receive signals alerts via mobile. Would recommend as a worthy investment. Mohammed is brilliant at providing quick support if needed. Also has a telegram group.

Jptrading
307
Jptrading 2025.11.10 05:24 
 

One of the awesome indicators

추천 제품
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
지표
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
지표
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Urgently
Tatiana Savkevych
지표
The Urgently indicator is designed to quickly determine the situation in the market, reflect the state of the market and signal profitable levels for opening trades. Market conditions change quickly enough, requiring constant calibration of trading strategies. Recommended for use in conjunction with any of the oscillators. The Urgently forex market trend indicator shows the trend direction and entry points. It smooths out price fluctuations when generating a signal by averaging the data and the
RSI Scanner with Alerts
Keith Watford
지표
A useful scanner/dashboard that shows the RSI values for multiple symbols and time-frames. It can be easily hidden/displayed with a simple click on the scanner man top left of the dashboard. You can input upper and lower RSI values and the colours can be set to show when above/below these values. The default values are 70 and 30. There are also input colours for when the RSI is above or below 50 (but not exceeding the upper/lower levels Symbols and time-frames are input separated by commas.
Impulse fractals indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
지표
Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern.  Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals. Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram  filterPeriod  - smoothes impulse accordi
Quantum Entry PRO
Aleksandr Makarov
지표
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Quantum Entry is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely known strategies among traders: the Breakout Strategy! This indicator produces crystal clear buy and sell signals based on breakouts of key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it uses advanced calculations to accurately confirm the breakout! When a breakout occurs, you rec
Order Blocks ICT Multi TF MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
지표
[ MT5 Version ]  [ Kill Zones ]  [ SMT Divergences ] How to trade using Order Blocks:  Click here User Interface Performance:  During testing in the strategy tester, the UI may experience lag. Rest assured, this issue is specific to the testing environment and does not affect the indicator's performance in live trading. Elevate your trading strategy with the  Order Blocks ICT Multi TF  indicator, a cutting-edge tool designed to enhance your trading decisions through advanced order block analys
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
지표
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
Hammer Shooting Star
Liang Wei Qin
지표
Hammer Shooting Star v1.1 – Advanced Candlestick Pattern Scanner Author: LIANG1990 Are you searching for a reliable tool to identify market reversals with precision? Hammer Shooting Star v1.1  is a professional MT4 indicator designed to scan and detect high-quality Hammer and Shooting Star candlestick formations. Unlike basic pattern indicators, this tool applies multiple built-in filters (shape, size, trend alignment, and contextual conditions) to reduce false signals and highlight only the cle
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
지표
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Max Volume
Maksim Slovakov
지표
Подкрашивает аномально большие тиковые объёмы в красный цвет. Имеет следующие настройки: "Процент" по умолчанию "70"  (Процент на который аномальный объём должен быть больше предыдущего) "Уровень" по умолчанию "500" (Количество тиков, больше которого будем брать во внимание аномальный объём) Внимание! Данный индикатор был разработан для мелких таймфреймов M1,M5,M15. Идея в том, что на таких Таймфреймах увеличение количества тиков говорит об увеличении количество сделок, увеличения интереса к цен
Mystic Arrow
Svyatoslav Kucher
5 (4)
지표
Mystic Arrow - уникальный авторский индикатор, отображающий сигналы в направлении основной тенденции, и против нее. Благодаря разнообразию настроек и фильтров индикатор можно настроить под свой стиль торговли. Mystic Arrow  подходит для любого таймфрейма, валютной пары. Сигналы индикатора не пропадают ни при каких условиях. Отличительной особенностью является возможность настроить сигналы индикатора отдельно для тенденции и против нее. Имеет в качестве отключаемого фильтра показания ценового кан
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
지표
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
King Binary Sure Shot BO
Md Meraz Mahmud
지표
The Binary Profit Maker,  This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A Up Purple arrow means Buy and a Down Purple arrow means Sell. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? How To Enter Trade? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
지표
PRO Renko System 은 RENKO 차트 거래를 위해 특별히 고안된 매우 정확한 거래 시스템입니다. 이것은 다양한 거래 상품에 적용될 수있는 보편적 인 시스템입니다. 체계는 효과적으로 당신에게 정확한 반전 신호에 접근을 주는 소위 시장 소음을 중화합니다. 이 표시기는 사용하기가 매우 쉽고 신호 생성을 담당하는 매개 변수가 하나만 있습니다. 당신은 쉽게 당신의 선택의 어떤 무역 계기에 공구를 적응시킬 수 있고 renko 막대기의 크기. 나는 항상 당신이 내 소프트웨어로 수익성있게 거래 할 수 있도록 추가 지원을 제공 할 준비가되어 있습니다! 나는 당신에게 행복하고 수익성있는 거래를 기원합니다! 구매 후 저에게 연락하십시오! 내 렌코 차트 생성기를 보내드립니다. 또한 내 개인 권장 사항 및 시스템의 다른 모듈을 무료로 공유 할 것입니다!
LordAutoFibonnaci
Igor Pereira Calil
5 (2)
지표
Lord Auto Fibonnaci is a free indicator for Meta Trader, in order to show the most famous chart in the financial market known as "Fibonnaci". As we can see in the images below, the fibonnaci table will automatically analyze the graph for you, with trend factors through percentage, almost infallible use, you can always work when the percentage is low or high, start shopping and sales on time, great for analyzing entries! In the images below we can see an example in gold in H4, where we are at
FREE
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals MT4
Wayne Theo Botha
지표
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals  looks for 2 or more fractals in one direction and sends out a on screen alert, sound alert and push notification, for strong reversal points . Adjustable Consecutive Fractals, shows the fractals on chart along with a color changing text for buy and sell signals when one or more fractals appear on one side of price. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals is based Bill Williams Fractals . The standard Bill Williams fractals are set at a non adjustable 5 bars, BUT withe th
Parabolic RSI for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
지표
The   Parabolic RSI   indicator applies the   Parabolic SAR   directly to the   Relative Strength Index (RSI) . This combination helps traders identify trend shifts and potential reversal points within the RSI framework. The indicator provides both   regular   and   strong signals   based on whether the Parabolic SAR crosses above or below key RSI thresholds. KEY FEATURES Parabolic SAR Applied to RSI   – Tracks momentum shifts within the RSI indicator. Dynamic SAR Dots   – Plots SAR levels
ON Trade Optuma Astro
Abdullah Alrai
5 (5)
지표
물론입니다. 아래는 제공해주신 텍스트의 한국어 번역입니다: MT4용 천문학 지표 소개: 귀하의 최상급 하늘 트레이딩 동반자 트레이딩 경험을 천체의 높이로 끌어올리기 준비가 되셨나요? MT4용 천문학 지표를 소개합니다. 이 혁신적인 도구는 복잡한 알고리즘의 힘을 활용하여 탁월한 천문학적 통찰과 정밀한 계산을 제공합니다. 정보의 우주를 손에 담다: 천문학적 데이터의 보물함을 드러내는 포괄적인 패널을 살펴보세요. 행성의 지오/헬리오센트릭 좌표, 태양/지구 거리, 크기, 길이, 별자리, 황도 좌표 및 적도 좌표, 심지어 수평 좌표 등 각각이 정밀하게 계산되고 아름답게 제시됩니다. 지표에 의해 생성된 수직선은 시간 값에 해당하여 트레이딩 여정에 우주적인 시각을 부여합니다. 행성 라인과 관계: 수정 가능한 스케일과 각도로 차트를 장식하는 행성 라인의 마법을 경험해보세요. 직관적인 컨트롤 패널을 통해 각 행성의 라인의 가시성을 손쉽게 전환할 수 있습니다. 쥰션이나 섹스타일, 사분각, 삼분각, 트
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
지표
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
"다이나믹 스캘핑 오실레이터"는 MT4를 위한 고급 맞춤형 암호화폐/외환 지표이자 효율적인 트레이딩 도구입니다! - 차세대 오실레이터 - 사용 방법은 그림을 참조하세요. - 다이나믹 스캘핑 오실레이터는 적응형 과매도/과매수 영역을 제공합니다. - 오실레이터는 동적인 과매도/과매수 영역에서 정확한 진입 시점을 찾는 보조 도구입니다. - 과매도 값: 녹색선 아래, 과매수 값: 주황색선 위. - 이 지표는 가격 변동 패턴과도 결합하기 좋습니다. - 일반 오실레이터보다 훨씬 정확합니다. 적합한 시간대: M30, H1, H4, D1, W1. - PC 및 모바일 알림 기능 제공. .......................................................................... 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! MQL5 웹사이트에서만 제공되는 오리지널 제품입니다.
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
지표
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
ZigZag TrendLine MT4 Indicator
Nattadecha Tangpakinwat
지표
This Indicator is use the ZigZag to calculate the Upper and  Lower Bound and the uptrend and the downtrned. Red for downtrend, Green for uptrend and Yellow is for the horizontal trend this horizontal trend also bookmarked the upper limited and the lower limited the the price swings.  Or in simple the Support and the Resistance level. However, You may use the Heikin Ashi to confirm the trend of the buy sell signal above. I cannot guarantee the win rate, Nevertheless, you must study well the timef
Boba Binary
Anthonius Soruh
5 (1)
지표
Result look on  https://t.me/BonosuProBinary Pair : All Forex Pairs Time Frame : M1 Expaired : 1-2 Minutes Trade Time Once Time a Day Backtester, Alert Avaliable Average Signals Generate 5 - 20 Signals All Pair A Day Broker Time Zone GMT+3 Default Setting [Example Broker GMT+3 : Alpari, FBS, XM] Support Broker : Deriv, IQOption, Alpari, Binomo, Olymtrade, Qoutex, GCoption, etc Support Auto Trading : MT2 Trading, Binary Bot, Intrade Bot, Binomo Bot, Olymptrad Bot, MX2 trading, Price Pro, etc Ind
Cota Binary
Anthonius Soruh
5 (2)
지표
Result look on  https://t.me/BonosuProBinary Pair : All Forex Pairs Time Frame : M1 Expaired : 1-2 Minutes Trade Time Once Time a Day Backtester, Alert Avaliable Average Signals Generate 5 - 20 Signals All Pair A Day Broker Time Zone GMT+3 Default Setting [Example Broker GMT+3 : Alpari, FBS, XM] Support Broker : Deriv, IQOption, Alpari, Binomo, Olymtrade, Qoutex, GCoption, etc Support Auto Trading : MT2 Trading, Binary Bot, Intrade Bot, Binomo Bot, Olymptrad Bot, MX2 trading, Price Pro, etc Ind
Strong Volume Trend
Muhammed Emin Ugur
지표
The Strong Volume Trend  MT4 indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify and capitalize on significant volume trends in the financial markets. With its advanced algorithm, this indicator accurately detects the strength and direction of volume movements, allowing traders to make informed trading decisions. Features: Volume Strength Analysis: The indicator analyzes the volume data and identifies strong volume trends, helping traders spot potential market reversals, breakouts, or
Adx open calculed
Teresinha Moraes Correia
지표
Custom ADX Indicator Based on Open Price Only The standard ADX indicator is usually calculated using the High, Low, and Close prices. This produces a smooth and visually appealing line that represents price action. However, ️ it lacks precision — as the candle moves, the ADX, +DI, and -DI values also change suddenly, potentially triggering false signals based on the candle’s initial plotting. A curious observation: even when the input is modified to use the Open price in the indicator se
Limitless MT4
Dmitriy Kashevich
지표
Limitless MT4 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT4 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT4? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
Price Action Band
Gi-Seok Im
지표
The indicator displays high and low Price Band computed from the period of time. It also contains Price Box based on the both prices. You can measure the box channel in a day by this Price Box and can observe the Price Action in the extended area of the Price Band. Your trading decision will be concluded via watching the Price Action in the Band. How To Use There are two major external variables, BandSTime and BandETime. This means the start time and the end time respectively to calculate the P
Super Arrow Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
지표
Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Super Arrow indicator is a popular signal tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It combines multiple technical indicators—such as the RSI , Bollinger Bands , Moving Averages , and a Magic Filter —to identify key market reversal points and pivot highs and lows. On the chart, green arrows highlight pivot lows, while red arrows mark pivot highs. By merging these indicators into one system, Super Arrow provides a strong filtering mechanism capable of
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
지표
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 80 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 5th Jan -10th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
지표
현재 20% 할인 ! 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 대시보드 소프트웨어는 28개의 통화 쌍에서 작동합니다. 2가지 주요 지표(Advanced Currency Strength 28 및 Advanced Currency Impulse)를 기반으로 합니다. 전체 Forex 시장에 대한 훌륭한 개요를 제공합니다. 고급 통화 강도 값, 통화 이동 속도 및 모든(9) 시간대의 28 Forex 쌍에 대한 신호를 보여줍니다. 추세 및/또는 스캘핑 기회를 정확히 파악하기 위해 차트의 단일 지표를 사용하여 전체 시장을 볼 수 있을 때 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오! 잠재적인 거래를 식별하고 확인하면서 강력한 통화와 약한 통화를 더욱 쉽게 식별할 수 있도록 이 지표에 기능을 내장했습니다. 이 표시기는 통화의 강세 또는 약세가 증가 또는 감소하는지 여부와 모든 시간대에서 수행되는 방식을 그래픽으로 보여줍니다. 추가된 새로운 기능은 현재 시장 조건 변화에 적응하는
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
지표
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
지표
F-16 비행기 지표를 소개합니다. 이것은 귀하의 거래 경험을 혁신하도록 설계된 최첨단 MT4 도구입니다. F-16 전투기의 비할 데 없는 속도와 정밀성에 영감을 받아이 지표는 고급 알고리즘과 최첨단 기술을 결합하여 금융 시장에서 압도적인 성능을 제공합니다. F-16 비행기 지표를 사용하면 실시간 분석을 제공하고 매우 정확한 거래 신호를 생성하여 경쟁을 앞서갈 수 있습니다. 다양한 자산 클래스에서 수익 기회를 식별하는 데 필요한 동적 기능을 갖추고 있어 확신을 가지고 정보에 근거한 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 사용자 친화적인 인터페이스로 구성된 F-16 비행기 지표는 인기있는 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼과 완벽하게 통합되어 원활하고 효율적인 거래 과정을 보장합니다. 초보자 트레이더든 경험 많은 전문가든 이 지표를 쉽게 사용자 정의하여 고유한 거래 스타일과 선호도에 맞출 수 있습니다. F-16 비행기 지표의 강력함을 경험해 보세요. 이 지표는 시장 트렌드를 정확하고 민첩하게 탐색하며
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
지표
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 차세대 외환 거래 도구. 현재 49% 할인. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator는 오랫동안 인기 있는 지표의 진화형으로, 세 가지의 힘을 하나로 결합했습니다. 고급 통화 Strength28 지표(695개 리뷰) + 고급 통화 IMPULSE with ALERT(520개 리뷰) + CS28 콤보 신호(보너스). 지표에 대한 자세한 정보 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 차세대 Strength 지표는 무엇을 제공합니까?  원래 지표에서 좋아했던 모든 것이 새로운 기능과 더 높은 정확도로 강화되었습니다. 주요 기능: 독점적인 통화 Strength 공식.  모든 시간대에 걸쳐 부드럽고 정확한 강도선. 추세와 정확한 진입을 식별하는 데 이상적입니다. 역동적인 시장 피보나치 수준(시장 피보나치).  이 지표에만 있는 고유한 기능. 가격 차트가 아닌 통화 강도에 피보나치가 적용됩니다.
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
지표
트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 실행 가능한 진입 점 및 반전 경고와 추세 식별을 결합하여 상인의 시장 분석을 향상시킬 훌륭한 도구입니다. 이 표시기는 사용자가 자신감과 정밀도로 외환 시장의 복잡성을 탐색 할 수 있도록 지원합니다 기본 신호 외에도 트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 풀백 또는 되돌림 중에 발생하는 2 차 진입 점을 식별하여 거래자가 기존 트렌드 내에서 가격 수정을 활용할 수 있도록합니다. 중요한 장점: ·작동 4 및 5 *명확한 구매 또는 판매 신호 *다시 칠하지 않습니다 *모든 자산에서 작동 나는 전보 사기에 개 또는 세트를 판매하지 않도록주의. 모든 설정은 블로그에 여기에 무료.  중요! 지침 및 보너스를 얻기 위해 구입 후 즉시 저에게 연락! 진짜 가동 감시는 뿐 아니라 나의 다른 제품 여기에서 찾아낼 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 설정 및 입력: 모든 자산에 대해 기본 설정을 권
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
지표
사전 지표       시장 반전 수준과 영역을 파악하여   가격이 해당 수준으로 되돌아올 때까지 기다렸다가 새로운 추세의 시작점에서 진입할 수 있도록 해줍니다. 즉, 추세의 끝에서 진입하는 것이 아닙니다. 그는 보여준다       반전 수준       시장이 방향 전환을 확인하고 추가적인 움직임을 형성하는 지점입니다. 이 지표는 차트를 다시 그릴 필요 없이 작동하며, 모든 금융 상품에 최적화되어 있고, 특정 금융 상품과 함께 사용할 때 최대의 잠재력을 발휘합니다.       트렌드 라인즈 프로       지시자. 모든 계측기에 적용 가능한 가역 구조 스캐너 모든 거래 상품을 자동으로 추적하고 모든 R-반전 패턴을 즉시 식별하여 LOGIC AI 신호가 이미 존재하는 위치와 기타 유용한 정보를 표시합니다. 로직 AI – 진입점을 표시해주는 도우미 시장 진입에 가장 적합한 시점을 판단하는 지능형 신호입니다. TPSproSYSTEM 알고리즘을 사용하여 가격 변동, 추세 및 주요 시장 참
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
지표
현재 26% 할인 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 지표는 우리가 독점 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합했기 때문에 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 단 하나의 차트로 28 Forex 쌍의 통화 강도를 읽을 수 있습니다! 새로운 추세 또는 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 사용 설명서: 여기를 클릭  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 그것이 첫 번째, 원본입니다! 쓸모없는 지망생 클론을 사지 마십시오. 더 스페셜  강력한 통화 모멘텀을 보여주는 하위 창의 화살표 GAP가 거래를 안내합니다! 기본 또는 호가 통화가 과매도/과매도 영역(외부 시장 피보나치 수준)에 있을 때 개별 차트의 기본 창에 경고 표시가 나타납니다. 통화 강도가 외부 범위에서 떨어질 때 풀백/반전 경고. 교차 패턴의 특별 경고 추세를 빠르게 볼 수 있는 다중 시간
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
지표
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
지표
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
지표
소개       Quantum Breakout PRO   , 브레이크아웃 존 거래 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 지표! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발한   Quantum Breakout PRO는   혁신적이고 역동적인 브레이크아웃 영역 전략으로 거래 여정을 새로운 차원으로 끌어올리도록 설계되었습니다. Quantum Breakout Indicator는 5개의 이익 목표 영역이 있는 브레이크아웃 영역의 신호 화살표와 브레이크아웃 상자를 기반으로 한 손절 제안을 제공합니다. 초보자 거래자와 전문 거래자 모두에게 적합합니다. Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 중요한! 구매 후 설치 매뉴얼을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주십시오. 추천: 기간: M15 통화쌍: GBPJPY, EURJPY, USDJPY,NZDUSD, XAUUSD 계정 유형: 스프레드가 매우 낮은 ECN, Raw 또는 Razo
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
지표
다시 색을 칠하지 않고 거래에 진입할 수 있는 정확한 신호를 제공하는 MT4용 지표입니다. 외환, 암호화폐, 금속, 주식, 지수 등 모든 금융 자산에 적용할 수 있습니다. 매우 정확한 추정값을 제공하고 매수와 매도의 가장 좋은 시점을 알려줍니다. 하나의 시그널로 수익을 내는 지표의 예와 함께 비디오 (6:22)시청하십시오! 대부분의 거래자는 Entry Points Pro 지표의 도움으로 첫 거래 주 동안 트레이딩 결과를 개선합니다. 저희의   Telegram Group 을 구독하세요! Entry Points Pro 지표의 좋은점. 재도색이 없는 진입 신호 신호가 나타나고 확인되면(시그널 캔들이 완성된 경우) 신호는 더 이상 사라지지 않습니다. 여타 보조지표의 경우 신호를 표시한 다음 제거되기 때문에 큰 재정적 손실로 이어집니다. 오류 없는 거래 게시 알고리즘을 통해 트레이드(진입 또는 청산)를 할 이상적인 순간을 찾을 수 있으며, 이를 통해 이를 사용하는 모든 거래자의 성공률이
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
지표
트렌드 라인즈 프로       이 지표는 시장이 실제로 어떤 방향으로 전환되는지 파악하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 실제 추세 반전 지점과 주요 시장 참여자들이 다시 진입하는 지점을 보여줍니다. 보시다시피       BOS 라인       복잡한 설정이나 불필요한 노이즈 없이 더 높은 시간대의 추세 변화와 주요 레벨을 확인할 수 있습니다. 신호는 차트에 다시 그려지지 않고 캔들이 마감된 후에도 계속 표시됩니다. 지표가 보여주는 내용: 실제 변화       추세(BOS 라인) 한 번 신호가 나타나면 그 신호는 계속 유효합니다! 이는 신호를 발생시킨 후 변경될 수 있는 리페인팅 방식의 지표와 중요한 차이점입니다. 리페인팅 방식의 지표는 잠재적으로 자금 손실로 이어질 수 있습니다. 이제 더욱 높은 확률과 정확도로 시장에 진입할 수 있습니다. 또한 화살표가 나타난 후 목표가(익절)에 도달하거나 반전 신호가 나타날 때까지 캔들스틱 색상이 계속 바뀌는 기능도 있습니다. 반복 항목          
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
지표
이 인디케이터는 각 지점에서 볼륨을 분석하고 해당 볼륨에 대한 시장의 피로 레벨을 계산합니다. 이 인디케이터는 세 개의 라인으로 구성됩니다: 강세 볼륨 피로 라인 약세 볼륨 피로 라인 시장 추세를 나타내는 라인. 이 라인은 시장이 강세인지 약세인지에 따라 색이 변합니다. 원하는 시작 지점에서 시장을 분석할 수 있습니다. 볼륨 피로 라인에 도달하면 다음 분석을 시작할 새 지점을 식별하세요. 트렌드와 수정 모두 분석할 수 있습니다. 좋은 접근 방법은 트렌드 라인에 도달하거나 고점 또는 저점에 도달할 때마다 인디케이터를 이동시키는 것입니다. 트렌드 라인과 볼륨 피로 라인 간의 거리가 클수록 해당 방향의 볼륨이 더 큽니다. 트렌드 라인은 주문을 열기 위한 장소로 사용할 수 있으며, 피로 라인은 수익을 얻는 데 사용됩니다. 이 시스템은 정말 독특하지만 매우 직관적입니다. 시장에는 비슷한 제품이 없습니다. 사용에 제한이 없습니다. 모든 시장과 모든 시간 프레임에서 적용할 수 있습니다. 중요:
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
지표
현재 33% 할인! 초보자나 전문 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 보조지표는 우리가 다수의 독창적 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합한 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 이 업데이트를 통해 이중 시간대를 표시할 수 있습니다. 더 높은 TF를 표시할 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 차트 TF와 더 높은 TF 모두를 표시할 수 있습니다: 중첩 영역 표시. 모든 Supply Demand 트레이더들이 좋아할 것입니다. :) 중요한 정보 공개 Advanced Supply Demand의 잠재력을 극대화하려면 다음을 방문하십시오. https://www.mql5.com/ko/blogs/post/720245   진입 또는 목표의 명확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아냄으로 해서 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 새로운 알고리즘을 기반으로 매수자와 매도자 간의 잠재적인 불균형을 훨씬 더 쉽게 분간할 수 있습니다. 왜냐하면 가장 강한 공급영역과 가장 강한 수요 영역과 과거에 어떻게 진행 되었는지를(이전
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
지표
현재 26% 할인!! 이 지표는 두 주요 지표( Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT )의 슈퍼 조합입니다. TICK-UNITS에 대한 통화 강도 값과 28개 Forex 쌍에 대한 경고 신호를 보여줍니다. 11개의 다른 틱 단위를 사용할 수 있습니다. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20, 30초입니다. 두 번째 타이머 내에 최소 1틱이 있으면 하위 창의 Tick-Unit 막대가 표시되고 왼쪽으로 이동합니다. 단 하나의 차트로 28 Forex 페어를 스캘핑할 수 있습니다! 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 스캘핑이 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 그것은 1분보다 낮은 기간에 작동하는 시장의 첫 번째 통화 강도 지표입니다! 그것은 시장에 빠르게 들어오고 나가고 시장에서 작은 핍을 잘라내기를 원하는 빠른 스캘퍼를 위한 것입니다. 사
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
지표
현재 20% 할인! 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 표시기는 Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes 또는 Futures와 같은 기호에 대한 통화 강도를 표시하는 데 특화되어 있습니다. 금, 은, 석유, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH 등의 진정한 통화 강도를 보여주기 위해 9번째 줄에 모든 기호를 추가할 수 있습니다. 이것은 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 우리는 많은 독점 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합했습니다. 새로운 추세 또는 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 사용 설명서: 여기를 클릭 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 모든 시간대에 작동합니다. TREND를 빠르게 확인할 수 있습니다! 새로운 기본 알고리즘을 기반으로 설계되어 잠재적인 거래를 더욱 쉽게 식별하고 확인할 수 있습니다. 8개의
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
지표
평균 회귀 거래에 대한 전문적이고 정량적인 접근 방식을 구현하는 고유한 지표입니다. 이는 가격이 예측 가능하고 측정 가능한 방식으로 평균으로 전환되고 반환된다는 사실을 이용하여 비정량적 거래 전략을 훨씬 능가하는 명확한 진입 및 퇴장 규칙을 허용합니다. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 명확한 거래 신호 놀랍도록 쉬운 거래 사용자 정의 가능한 색상 및 크기 성능 통계 구현 대부분의 거래 전략을 능가합니다. 적절한 SL 및 TP 레벨을 표시합니다. 이메일/음향/시각 알림을 구현합니다. 작동 원리 이 지표는 더 높은 기간에서 완전히 사용자 정의 가능한 이동 평균 주변의 표준 편차를 측정하고 추세 추종 접근 방식을 사용하여 정확하게 거래를 찾습니다. 거래는 현재 차트의 가격 동작을 살펴보고 선택한 더 높은 기간에서 계산된 평균 가격대로 가격이 돌아오면 닫힙니다. 코딩 방식 때문에 지
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
지표
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
지표
트렌드 표시기, 트렌드 트레이딩 및 필터링을 위한 획기적인 고유 솔루션, 하나의 도구 안에 내장된 모든 중요한 트렌드 기능! Forex, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수 및 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 통화 표시기입니다. 기간 한정 특가: 지원 및 저항 스크리너 지표는 단 100달러에 평생 제공됩니다. (원래 가격 50 달러) (제안 연장) Trend Screener는 차트에 점이 있는 화살표 추세 신호를 제공하는 효율적인 지표 추세 추종 지표입니다. 추세 분석기 표시기에서 사용할 수 있는 기능: 1. 트렌드 스캐너. 2. 최대 이익 분석이 있는 추세선. 3. 추세 통화 강도 측정기. 4. 경고가 있는 추세 반전 점. 5. 경고가 있는 강력한 추세 점. 6. 추세 화살표 Trend Screener Indicator가 있는 일일 분석 예, 일일 신호 성능...등은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다.   여기를 클릭하십시오. L
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
지표
우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
지표
이 지표는 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  의 2가지 제품의 슈퍼 조합입니다. 그것은 모든 시간 프레임에 대해 작동하며 8개의 주요 통화와 하나의 기호에 대한 강약의 충동을 그래픽으로 보여줍니다! 이 표시기는 금, 이국적인 쌍, 상품, 지수 또는 선물과 같은 기호에 대한 통화 강도 가속을 표시하는 데 특화되어 있습니다. 금, 은, 오일, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH 등의 진정한 통화 강도 가속(충동 또는 속도)을 표시하기 위해 9번째 줄에 모든 기호를 추가할 수 있습니다. 새로운 기본 알고리즘을 기반으로 구축되어 잠재적인 거래를 훨씬 더 쉽게 식별하고 확인할 수 있습니다. 이는 통화의 강세 또는 약세가 가속되는지 여부를 그래픽으로 표시하고 가속 속도를 측정하기 때문입니다. 자동차의 속도계처럼 생각하면 됩니다. 가속화할 때 Forex 시장에서 동일한 일이 분명히 더 빠르
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
지표
FX Power: 통화 강세 분석으로 더 스마트한 거래 결정을 개요 FX Power 는 어떤 시장 상황에서도 주요 통화와 금의 실제 강세를 이해하기 위한 필수 도구입니다. 강한 통화를 매수하고 약한 통화를 매도함으로써 FX Power 는 거래 결정을 단순화하고 높은 확률의 기회를 발견합니다. 트렌드를 따르거나 극단적인 델타 값을 사용해 반전을 예측하고자 한다면, 이 도구는 귀하의 거래 스타일에 완벽히 적응합니다. 단순히 거래하지 말고, FX Power 로 더 스마트하게 거래하세요. 1. FX Power가 거래자에게 매우 유용한 이유 통화와 금의 실시간 강세 분석 • FX Power 는 주요 통화와 금의 상대적 강세를 계산하고 표시하여 시장 역학에 대한 명확한 통찰력을 제공합니다. • 어떤 자산이 앞서고 있고 어떤 자산이 뒤처지는지 모니터링하여 보다 현명한 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 포괄적인 멀티 타임프레임 뷰 • 단기, 중기 및 장기 타임프레임에서 통화와 금의 강세를
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
지표
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
지표
이 지표를 구매하면 제 프로페셔널 트레이드 매니저를 무료로 드립니다. 우선 이 거래 시스템이 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그 인디케이터가 아니라는 점을 강조하는 것이 중요합니다. 이는 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적인 것으로 만듭니다. 온라인 강좌, 설명서 및 프리셋 다운로드. "스마트 트렌드 트레이딩 시스템 MT5"은 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를 위해 맞춤형으로 제작된 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 10개 이상의 프리미엄 인디케이터를 결합하고 7개 이상의 견고한 거래 전략을 특징으로 하여 다양한 시장 조건에 대한 다목적 선택이 가능합니다. 트렌드 추종 전략: 효과적인 트렌드 추이를 타기 위한 정확한 진입 및 손절 관리를 제공합니다. 반전 전략: 잠재적인 트렌드 반전을 식별하여 트레이더가 범위 시장을 활용할 수 있게 합니다. 스캘핑 전략: 빠르고 정확한 데이 트레이딩 및 단기 거래를 위해 설계되었습니다. 안정성: 모든 인디케이터가 리페인팅, 리드로잉 및 레이그가 아니므로 신뢰
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
추세 지표는 금융시장 거래에 사용되는 기술 분석 분야 중 하나입니다. Angular Trend Lines - 추세 방향을 종합적으로 판단하고 진입 신호를 생성합니다. 캔들의 평균 방향을 매끄럽게 하는 것 외에도 또한 추세선의 경사각도 사용합니다. 갠 각도를 구성하는 원리는 경사각의 기초로 사용되었습니다. 기술 분석 지표는 촛대 평활화와 차트 기하학을 결합한 것입니다. 트렌드 라인과 화살표에는 두 가지 유형이 있습니다. 강세 방향의 빨간색 선과 화살표. 약세 방향의 보라색 선과 화살표. 표시기 기능 이 지표는 사용하기 쉽고 매개변수를 구성할 수 있으며, 추세 분석과 주문 개시를 위한 신호 수신에 사용할 수 있습니다. 지표는 다시 그려지지 않고, 화살표는 캔들 마감 시점에 나타납니다. 신호가 발생하면 여러 유형의 알림을 제공합니다. 모든 금융 상품(외환, 암호화폐, 금속, 주식, 지수)에 사용할 수 있습니다. 해당 지표는 모든 시간 범위와 차트에서 작동할 수 있습니다. 이 지표는
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
지표
현재 20% 할인! 이 대시보드는 여러 기호와 최대 9개의 타임프레임에서 작동하는 매우 강력한 소프트웨어입니다. 주요 지표(최상의 리뷰: 고급 공급 수요)를 기반으로 합니다.   Advanced Supply Demand 대시보드는 훌륭한 개요를 제공합니다. 다음과 같이 표시됩니다.  영역 강도 등급을 포함하여 필터링된 공급 및 수요 값, 영역에 대한/및 영역 내 Pips 거리, 중첩된 영역을 강조 표시하고 모든 (9) 시간 프레임에서 선택한 기호에 대해 4가지 종류의 경고를 제공합니다. 그것은 당신의 개인적인 필요에 맞게 고도로 구성 가능합니다! 당신의 혜택! 모든 트레이더에게 가장 중요한 질문: 시장에 진입하기에 가장 좋은 수준은 무엇입니까? 최고의 성공 기회와 위험/보상을 얻으려면 강력한 공급/수요 영역 내 또는 그 근처에서 거래를 시작하십시오. 손절매를 위한 최적의 장소는 어디입니까? 가장 안전하려면 강력한 수요/공급 구역 아래/위에 정류장을 두십시오.
Volume Orderflow Profile
Suvashish Halder
5 (2)
지표
Introducing Volume Orderflow Profile , a versatile tool designed to help traders visualize and understand the dynamics of buying and selling pressure within a specified lookback period. Perfect for those looking to gain deeper insights into volume-based market behavior! MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122657 The indicator gathers data on high and low prices, along with buy and sell volumes, over a user-defined period. It calculates the maximum and minimum prices during this
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (6)
지표
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
지표
BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
제작자의 제품 더 보기
EA Top G
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (33)
Experts
After purchase, If you genuinely like this robot, you can receive EA Interceptor for Free ! Contact me for more information regarding this BONUS ! EA TOP G  is a multi-currency expert advisor  based on trend following . It uses a hedge system with a very good risk management. It's an ideal candidate for CENT accounts and big balances. It uses a sophisticated system that relies on hedge to make sure that your account grows nicely. It trades an impressive number of  10 forex pairs  to provide dive
MBFX Timing
Mohamed Hassan
5 (3)
지표
After purchase, contact me in private to get 7 days of FREE testing with EA Forex Proton where the robot automatically takes the trade alerts from MBFX Timing! MBFX Timing is an indicator that was developed and created by Mostafa Belkhayate, one of the best traders in the world. We decided to create a modified version that takes inspiration from the Stochastic Oscillator and the Relative Strength Quality Index indicators to improve your trading.  One of the main reasons we released MBFX Timing
Trend Punch
Mohamed Hassan
4.79 (24)
지표
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called  Support & Resistance . After purchase, send us a message and you will get it   for  FREE as a BONUS! Introducing Trend Punch , the revolutionary forex trend indicator that will transform the way you trade! Trend Punch is uniquely designed to provide precise buy and sell arrows during strong market trends, making your trading decisions clearer and more confident. Whether you
EA Iron Machine
Mohamed Hassan
4.85 (20)
Experts
Live Signal: Click here EA Iron Machine is an expert advisor that primarily trades based on key support and resistance levels. When the price reaches a significant support zone, the robot triggers a buy signal. When the price hits a major resistance zone, it initiates a sell signal. This EA is sensitive to news events, so even when backtesting, please keep in mind that it may stop trading during periods of high-impact news. This is one of the most reliable and time-tested trading methods,
Scalper System
Mohamed Hassan
지표
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 Scalper System is a user-friendly indicator designed to detect market consolidation zones and anticipate breakout movements. Optimized for the M1 or M15 timeframe, it performs best on highly volatile assets like gold (XAUUSD). Although originally designed for the M1 or M15 timeframe, this system performs well across all timeframes thanks to its robust, price action-based strategy. You can visually backtest the indicator to evaluate the accuracy of its si
Lux Trend
Mohamed Hassan
5 (7)
지표
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  After purchase, please contact me to get your trading tips + more information for a great bonus!   Lux Trend is a professional strategy based on using Higher Highs and Lower Highs to identify and draw Trendline Breakouts! Lux Trend  utilizes two Moving Averages to confirm the overall trend direction before scanning the market for high-quality breakout opportunities, ensuring more accurate and reliable trade signals. This is a proven trading system u
Trend Pulse
Mohamed Hassan
4.2 (5)
지표
Introducing Trend Pulse , a unique and robust indicator capable of detecting bullish, bearish, and even ranging trends! Trend Pulse uses a special algorithm to filter out market noise with real precision. If the current symbol is moving sideways, Trend Pulse will send you a ranging signal, letting you know that it's not a good time to enter a trade. This excellent system makes Trend Pulse  one of the best tools for traders! Why Choose Trend Pulse ? Never lags and never repaints:  Signals appea
Fx Kenji
Mohamed Hassan
5 (5)
Experts
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Introducing Fx Kenji , the ultimate Expert Advisor for serious traders! Powered by a highly sophisticated breakout strategy ,  Fx Kenji is expertly crafted to dominate the USDCAD, EURGBP and EURUSD symbol. GBPUSD is also an excellent choice! Proven through rigorous backtesting from 2010 to 2024 with an impressive 99.90% modeling quality , Fx Kenji demonstrates the outstanding potential of its strategy. Trading Recommendations Minimum balance:  $1,000
Easy Breakout MT5
Mohamed Hassan
4.6 (5)
지표
After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!    Easy Breakout MT5   is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the   Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breakouts from key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators
Bull versus Bear
Mohamed Hassan
4.53 (19)
지표
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Send us a message after your purchase to receive more information on how to get your  BONUS  for FREE  that works in great combination with Bull vs Bear ! Bull versus Bear is an easy-to-use Forex indicator that gives traders clear and accurate signals based on clear trend retests . Forget about lagging indicators or staring at charts for hours because  Bull vs Bear provides real-time entries with no lag and no repaint, so you can trade with confiden
Elliot Wave Impulse
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
지표
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Manual guide:   Click here This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called Katana . After purchase, send us a message and you could get  it  for  FREE as a BONUS!  The Elliot Wave Impulse is a pattern  identified in the Elliott Wave Theory, a form of technical analysis used to analyze financial market cycles.  The Impulse Wave is considered the strongest and most powerful part of the Elliott Wave cycle, as it represents t
Trend Forecasting
Mohamed Hassan
4.76 (17)
지표
Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! Promotion is valid until 08 August 2025!  This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called Katana. After purchase, send us a message and you could get Katana for FREE as a BONUS After purchase, send us a private message for your instructions.  The Trend Forecasting indicator is a very unique & easy tool that is able to make prediction about future price movement based on the signals generated by MACD . It helps you have an estimation on the are
Break and Retest
Mohamed Hassan
4.24 (21)
지표
This Indicator only places quality trades when the market is really in your favor with a clear break and retest. Patience is key with this price action strategy! If you want more alert signals per day, you increase the number next to the parameter called: Support & Resistance Sensitivity.  After many months of hard work and dedication, we are extremely proud to present you our  Break and Retest price action indicator created from scratch. One of the most complex indicators that we made with over
Lux Trend MT5
Mohamed Hassan
지표
The starting price is $75. It will increase to $120 after 30 sales. After purchase, please contact me to get your trading tips + more information for a great bonus!   Lux Trend   is a professional strategy based on using Higher Highs and Lower Highs to identify and draw Trendline Breakouts!   Lux Trend  utilizes two Moving Averages to confirm the overall trend direction before scanning the market for high-quality breakout opportunities, ensuring more accurate and reliable trade signals. This
Easy Breakout
Mohamed Hassan
4.71 (14)
지표
After your purchase, feel free to contact me for more details on how to receive a bonus indicator called VFI, which pairs perfectly with Easy Breakout for enhanced confluence!    Easy Breakout is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely trusted strategies among traders: the Breakout strategy ! This indicator delivers crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals based on breakouts from key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it levera
Trend Swing
Mohamed Hassan
4.55 (11)
지표
This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called  Market Analysis . After purchase, send us a message and you could get  it  for  FREE as a BONUS!  Trend Swing is a professional indicator that is developed from scratch by our in-house development team. This indicator is very sophisticated because you can see the entry price levels with buy and sell signals that are given in real-time! It automatically draws the take profit zones along your stop loss which makes it e
Wick Hunter
Mohamed Hassan
지표
After purchase, you are eligible to receive EA Forex Proton and try it for 14 days completely FREE! This robot automates the alerts from Wick Hunter! Tired of getting trapped by false breakouts? Wick Hunter is a powerful custom indicator designed to detect fakeouts and identify true reversals before the crowd catches on. Built on the proven False Breakout Strategy , Wick Hunter helps you: Spot liquidity grabs and stop-hunts Enter with precision near wicks Avoid fake breakouts that ruin trades
EA Interceptor
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Experts
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  Full backtest report (2010-2024) available to download: Click here Manual Guide: Click here EA Interceptor  is an expert advisor that uses a reversion strategy by entering a trade when the market is exhausted. It uses a sophisticated system that has been successfully backtested from 2010 to 2024!  There isn't many EA's that can pass a long period from  2010 to 2024 without failing. That's why EA Interceptor is extremely unique because it was able t
EA Black Lion
Mohamed Hassan
5 (4)
Experts
Huge 70% Halloween Sale for 24 hours only!  EA BLACK LION  is an expert advisor that is the true definition of a scalper where it's able to spot real divergence movements in the forex market. It is highly sophisticated because it can spot potential reversal or continuation patterns. The real-time divergence patterns are visually shown to you on your MT4 chart. (This is game changing because you actually see the strategy in front of you)  It uses a sophisticated system that has been successfull
필터:
Pedro Roque
105
Pedro Roque 2025.12.15 15:58 
 

THis is indicator is paramount for my trading strategy as it is very precise in terms of indicating which market structure is predominant. So it is very userful and it is very powerful on its own as well. THank you for sharing such a great tool!

tabban21
156
tabban21 2025.11.23 16:55 
 

Pleasantly surprised with the good results so far from this indicator. I have tried several and not found a consistent way to be profitable but this one is very simple - m15 buy signals are validated if above 50 MA and then simply take the proposed TPs and protect using proposed SL. So far it has been good and also easy to combine with my 9-5 job since i receive signals alerts via mobile. Would recommend as a worthy investment. Mohammed is brilliant at providing quick support if needed. Also has a telegram group.

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.11.26 22:43
Thank you so much my friend for your wonderful feedback!!! :)
Jptrading
307
Jptrading 2025.11.10 05:24 
 

One of the awesome indicators

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.11.12 16:25
Thank you so much for your feeedback JP!
Melike Yalçınoğlu
115
Melike Yalçınoğlu 2025.10.30 16:50 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.10.31 13:18
Thank you so much Melike for your feedback!!
izaga3
1965
izaga3 2025.10.21 09:33 
 

Poor support...

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.10.24 15:57
Hello, I have replied to you in private with all the necessary information. You said that you will be changing your feedback but it seems that you want to keep it for absolutely no reason. Or maybe you're a competitor. Thank you for sticking up to your word.
Vincenzo Bisignani
680
Vincenzo Bisignani 2025.10.18 19:53 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Marcos Barahona
125
Marcos Barahona 2025.10.04 07:02 
 

The SMC Easy Signal indicator is an excellent indicator, delivering clear signals. Its creator, Mohamed Hassan, has been very kind in giving me some precise and efficient tips for operating the indicator. I recommend it. Finally, something effective. Thank you.

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.10.06 12:32
I'm happy to hear Marcos that you're enjoying SMC Easy Signal :) Thank you for your kinds words and happy trading!!
70260863
79
70260863 2025.10.02 20:43 
 

I didn't expect such results from SMC Easy Signal! It's really doing a good job and good profits. If you set the timeframe to 15 minutes you get good results. I recommend everyone to buy it. And the support from developer is fantastic! Many thanks for such indicator! Plan to buy more indicators from this developer.

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.10.06 12:31
Thank you so much for your feedback my friend! Happy trading :)
kenixchiu
49
kenixchiu 2025.10.02 13:44 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.10.02 14:07
Hello my friend, thank you for your feedback! Kindly check your privates messages for your bonus :)
L1576
306
L1576 2025.10.01 17:22 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.10.02 13:18
Thank you so much for your feedback! Your suggestion is definitely taken into consideration, I like your idea and I will see how I can implement it into the next updates! Happy trading :)
Max
71
Max 2025.09.27 23:49 
 

SMC Easy Signal makes good profit for me. If you set the timeframe to 15 minutes or 1 hour, you get good results, and it’s very profitable. I recommend everyone to buy it.

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.09.29 12:02
Thank you so much for your feedback Max, kindly check your private messages, I have sent you some tips and tricks ;)
Junichi Isono
999
Junichi Isono 2025.09.26 22:07 
 

I have purchased several Hassan indicators and have seen good results, so I purchased SMC Easy Signal with high expectations. I tried it on gold and was very pleased with the results, which exceeded my expectations.

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.09.29 12:01
You are a wonderful customer, I'm blessed to have you on my side, thank you Junichi for your feedback!!!
brand36
60
brand36 2025.09.25 00:02 
 

Your smc signals are crazy accurate thank u so much for putting it on here. I do got 1 question once i add it to chart how do i get the notifications alerts on my phone so i know when to enter thanx

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.09.25 13:07
Thank you so much for your feedback! I have sent you a private message explaining how to set up your notification alerts :)
DanyLbc747
1222
DanyLbc747 2025.09.24 08:28 
 

The product does exactly what it says. Just set the appropriate TF and it's a piece of cake. I believe that in conjunction with EA proton it will enhance the result. Great work as always, thank you Mo.

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.09.24 17:16
What a legend Dany! A big thank you for your support towards my product and I wish you the absolute best with your trading journey =)
ninadnaik25
234
ninadnaik25 2025.09.22 16:28 
 

Amazing job again Mo :) Works well with EA Forex Proton, also amazing tool for manual trading with all SMC concepts wrapped in this indicator with clear Buy/Sell signals!! Keep it up :)

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.09.23 11:56
Thank you so much Ninad for your amazing feedback my friend :) I will repeat it again, you are one of my most valuable customers and I'm grateful to have you in my team!! ;)
1mql51
71
1mql51 2025.09.22 13:23 
 

Great indicator with Proton. Another top indicator from Mo

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.09.22 13:26
You're a valuable customer, thank you!!! I'm always happy to see that SMC Easy Signal is bringing good results, that's my ultimate goal, to make you profitable :)
Mark Vaines
2116
Mark Vaines 2025.09.22 02:14 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.09.22 13:06
Thank you Mark for your feedback! Happy to hear that you like so far SMC Easy Signal ;)
Lion
389
Lion 2025.09.20 10:41 
 

Finally had a chance to review this tool and it's accuracy is surprisingly good in comparison to similar such indicators. From my tests so far it's as precise as anything you'd find on Tradingview which for me is a HUGE advantage as I hate having to have a seperate window for analysis. Good job well made product and the vendor is responsive and very helpful which is a relief.

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.09.22 13:05
Thank you so much for your feedback Lion! You're an amazing customer and I wish you all the best with your trading journey ;)
alexander montilla
40
alexander montilla 2025.09.19 01:03 
 

very good indicator

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.09.19 14:02
Thank you for your feedback! Happy trading =)
narsi
250
narsi 2025.09.17 17:34 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Mohamed Hassan
29980
개발자의 답변 Mohamed Hassan 2025.09.17 17:39
Thank you for your on-going support towards my products!! Happy trading =)
12
리뷰 답변