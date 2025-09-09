SMC Easy Signal

4.73

SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action into easy-to-follow signals that keep traders aligned with the market’s true direction.

Once a signal is detected, SMC Easy Signal automatically plots three dynamic take-profit levels and a stop-loss suggestion based on the volatility of the breakout itself. This allows traders to manage risk and scale out of positions more effectively. Every breakout event is displayed directly on the chart with arrows, labels, and optional zones, making it easy to visualize both bullish and bearish opportunities in real time.

SMC Easy Signal also includes real-time alerts via terminal pop-ups, push notifications, or emails, so you never miss a signal. For additional clarity, a small panel on the chart shows the most recent signal with its entry price, take-profit levels, and stop-loss, keeping all the critical information visible at a glance.

By blending smart money structure with practical trade management tools, SMC Easy Signal offers traders a very simple yet powerful way to approach the market. It cuts through the noise, reduces guesswork, and provides clear, consistent signals that align with professional trading strategies.

评分 21
Pedro Roque
105
Pedro Roque 2025.12.15 15:58 
 

THis is indicator is paramount for my trading strategy as it is very precise in terms of indicating which market structure is predominant. So it is very userful and it is very powerful on its own as well. THank you for sharing such a great tool!

tabban21
156
tabban21 2025.11.23 16:55 
 

Pleasantly surprised with the good results so far from this indicator. I have tried several and not found a consistent way to be profitable but this one is very simple - m15 buy signals are validated if above 50 MA and then simply take the proposed TPs and protect using proposed SL. So far it has been good and also easy to combine with my 9-5 job since i receive signals alerts via mobile. Would recommend as a worthy investment. Mohammed is brilliant at providing quick support if needed. Also has a telegram group.

Jptrading
307
Jptrading 2025.11.10 05:24 
 

One of the awesome indicators

Pedro Roque
105
Pedro Roque 2025.12.15 15:58 
 

THis is indicator is paramount for my trading strategy as it is very precise in terms of indicating which market structure is predominant. So it is very userful and it is very powerful on its own as well. THank you for sharing such a great tool!

tabban21
156
tabban21 2025.11.23 16:55 
 

Pleasantly surprised with the good results so far from this indicator. I have tried several and not found a consistent way to be profitable but this one is very simple - m15 buy signals are validated if above 50 MA and then simply take the proposed TPs and protect using proposed SL. So far it has been good and also easy to combine with my 9-5 job since i receive signals alerts via mobile. Would recommend as a worthy investment. Mohammed is brilliant at providing quick support if needed. Also has a telegram group.

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2025.11.26 22:43
Thank you so much my friend for your wonderful feedback!!! :)
Jptrading
307
Jptrading 2025.11.10 05:24 
 

One of the awesome indicators

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2025.11.12 16:25
Thank you so much for your feeedback JP!
Melike Yalçınoğlu
115
Melike Yalçınoğlu 2025.10.30 16:50 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2025.10.31 13:18
Thank you so much Melike for your feedback!!
izaga3
1965
izaga3 2025.10.21 09:33 
 

Poor support...

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2025.10.24 15:57
Hello, I have replied to you in private with all the necessary information. You said that you will be changing your feedback but it seems that you want to keep it for absolutely no reason. Or maybe you're a competitor. Thank you for sticking up to your word.
Vincenzo Bisignani
680
Vincenzo Bisignani 2025.10.18 19:53 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Marcos Barahona
125
Marcos Barahona 2025.10.04 07:02 
 

The SMC Easy Signal indicator is an excellent indicator, delivering clear signals. Its creator, Mohamed Hassan, has been very kind in giving me some precise and efficient tips for operating the indicator. I recommend it. Finally, something effective. Thank you.

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2025.10.06 12:32
I'm happy to hear Marcos that you're enjoying SMC Easy Signal :) Thank you for your kinds words and happy trading!!
70260863
79
70260863 2025.10.02 20:43 
 

I didn't expect such results from SMC Easy Signal! It's really doing a good job and good profits. If you set the timeframe to 15 minutes you get good results. I recommend everyone to buy it. And the support from developer is fantastic! Many thanks for such indicator! Plan to buy more indicators from this developer.

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2025.10.06 12:31
Thank you so much for your feedback my friend! Happy trading :)
kenixchiu
49
kenixchiu 2025.10.02 13:44 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2025.10.02 14:07
Hello my friend, thank you for your feedback! Kindly check your privates messages for your bonus :)
L1576
306
L1576 2025.10.01 17:22 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2025.10.02 13:18
Thank you so much for your feedback! Your suggestion is definitely taken into consideration, I like your idea and I will see how I can implement it into the next updates! Happy trading :)
Max
71
Max 2025.09.27 23:49 
 

SMC Easy Signal makes good profit for me. If you set the timeframe to 15 minutes or 1 hour, you get good results, and it’s very profitable. I recommend everyone to buy it.

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2025.09.29 12:02
Thank you so much for your feedback Max, kindly check your private messages, I have sent you some tips and tricks ;)
Junichi Isono
993
Junichi Isono 2025.09.26 22:07 
 

I have purchased several Hassan indicators and have seen good results, so I purchased SMC Easy Signal with high expectations. I tried it on gold and was very pleased with the results, which exceeded my expectations.

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2025.09.29 12:01
You are a wonderful customer, I'm blessed to have you on my side, thank you Junichi for your feedback!!!
brand36
60
brand36 2025.09.25 00:02 
 

Your smc signals are crazy accurate thank u so much for putting it on here. I do got 1 question once i add it to chart how do i get the notifications alerts on my phone so i know when to enter thanx

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2025.09.25 13:07
Thank you so much for your feedback! I have sent you a private message explaining how to set up your notification alerts :)
DanyLbc747
1222
DanyLbc747 2025.09.24 08:28 
 

The product does exactly what it says. Just set the appropriate TF and it's a piece of cake. I believe that in conjunction with EA proton it will enhance the result. Great work as always, thank you Mo.

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2025.09.24 17:16
What a legend Dany! A big thank you for your support towards my product and I wish you the absolute best with your trading journey =)
ninadnaik25
234
ninadnaik25 2025.09.22 16:28 
 

Amazing job again Mo :) Works well with EA Forex Proton, also amazing tool for manual trading with all SMC concepts wrapped in this indicator with clear Buy/Sell signals!! Keep it up :)

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2025.09.23 11:56
Thank you so much Ninad for your amazing feedback my friend :) I will repeat it again, you are one of my most valuable customers and I'm grateful to have you in my team!! ;)
1mql51
71
1mql51 2025.09.22 13:23 
 

Great indicator with Proton. Another top indicator from Mo

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2025.09.22 13:26
You're a valuable customer, thank you!!! I'm always happy to see that SMC Easy Signal is bringing good results, that's my ultimate goal, to make you profitable :)
Mark Vaines
2116
Mark Vaines 2025.09.22 02:14 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2025.09.22 13:06
Thank you Mark for your feedback! Happy to hear that you like so far SMC Easy Signal ;)
Lion
389
Lion 2025.09.20 10:41 
 

Finally had a chance to review this tool and it's accuracy is surprisingly good in comparison to similar such indicators. From my tests so far it's as precise as anything you'd find on Tradingview which for me is a HUGE advantage as I hate having to have a seperate window for analysis. Good job well made product and the vendor is responsive and very helpful which is a relief.

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2025.09.22 13:05
Thank you so much for your feedback Lion! You're an amazing customer and I wish you all the best with your trading journey ;)
alexander montilla
40
alexander montilla 2025.09.19 01:03 
 

very good indicator

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2025.09.19 14:02
Thank you for your feedback! Happy trading =)
narsi
245
narsi 2025.09.17 17:34 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Mohamed Hassan
29951
来自开发人员的回复 Mohamed Hassan 2025.09.17 17:39
Thank you for your on-going support towards my products!! Happy trading =)
