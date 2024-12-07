Jade Emperor

Hello everyone, Jade Emperor EA is a breakthrough MQL5 expert advisor. It is a price trend EA. It does not require any AI, neural networks. It will change the way you trade the famous XAUUSD (gold)!

It is very easy to understand, install and run.


Jade Emperor EA is a price trend EA . It does not require any AI, neural network.

Jade Emperor EA adopts a unique strategy and will open orders based on price trends.

Jade Emperor EA has an excellent way of handling losing orders. Jade Emperor EA adopts advanced and effective management of losing positions.

Jade Emperor EA will gradually recover the losing positions according to a coefficient, and will not conduct ordinary transactions until all losses are successfully recovered.

This unique strategy allows Jade Emperor EA to optimize its risk management, minimize losses and potentially turn losing trades into profitable trades.


Suggestion:
   Currency pair: XAUUSD, GOLD
   Time frame: H1
   Minimum deposit: $500
   Account type: ECN or Raw, extremely tight spreads
   Brokers: IC Markets, DooPrime ECN and RAW accounts
   Account Type: Hedging
   Important: It is important to use a low spread account to get the best results!
   Special reminder: EA is very important for trading time, and the broker’s server time must be GMT+3

Setup instructions:
   LotMode: Fixed Lot (fixed lot) Auto Lot (automatic calculation of lot)
   Fixed Lot：0.01
   LotsSizeByRisk: Low-High
   TrailingStart: 200 (start trailing stop loss points)
   TrailingStopDistance: 35 (trailing stop loss points, It need to larger than the stop loss level)
   StopLoss: 1600 (stop loss)
   RECOVERY mode: true (enable/disable recovery mode)
   RECOVERY coefficient: 1.0 (the coefficient by which the lot size of subsequent orders for loss orders is multiplied)
   RECOVERY Risk: 30 (Use 30% of the free margin for trading. Once it exceeds 30%, the order will not be opened and the RECOVERY coefficient will be automatically changed to 1.0 to open the order)
   Trading on US CPI Day：false (No trade)
   Trading on Nonfarm Payrolls Day：false (No trade)

  • If you need to use news to prevent EA from trading, please add the allowed WebRequest URL in MT5: https://nfs.faireconomy.media. (In Tools->Options->EA Trading)
Отзывы 1
koenwilsens
254
koenwilsens 2025.02.08 08:03 
 

Just started with this EA and EA works. Hopefully i finally found a good stable EA with stable profit. First impression : very good EA !

