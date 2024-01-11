Good performance at some pairs (XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD etc), any broker and any spread. You can prove it in backtesting.

The last optimized of LT Gzeta EA MT4 version 1.11 has been done on 23 November 2025. The optimization in many functions and strategies has been done.

LT Gzeta EA MT4 is an expert advisor that works based on simple support resistance, chart pattern, time cycle and ATR calculations.

This EA is a free version of Zeta EA MT4 because the main strategy is same.

In the LT Gzeta EA MT4 Expert Advisor, the setup features is limited, few open positions but fairly good perfomance.

LT GZeta EA MT4 can work very well in some timeframes H4 (most recommended) and H1.

(IMPORTANT) To get better result, determine the best Block_Period and Filter_Level based on the back testing result!

Profit result can also be increased by determining Order_Buy and Order_Sell based on predicted trend direction.

It is recommended to use Zeta EA MT4 to get more features, better performance and more open positions

Some suggestions:

1. Minimum Deposit 20 USD.

