Simple Decycler Oscillator

Welcome to the Simple Decycler Oscillator, a powerful indicator designed to enhance your trading experience. This user guide provides comprehensive insights into using the indicator effectively, ensuring you make informed trading decisions.

Overview

The Simple Decycler Oscillator is a versatile tool that combines two Decyclers, utilizing periods of 100 (fast - green) and 125 (slow - blue). This dual approach, akin to moving averages, facilitates trend identification through a straightforward crossover method.

Key Features

  1. Dual Decycler Setup:

    • Fast Decycler (Period: 100, Color: Green)
    • Slow Decycler (Period: 125, Color: Blue)

  2. Crossover Method:

    • Utilizes a simple crossover method similar to moving averages.

  3. Visual Representation:

    • Offers a clear visual representation of market trends with distinct color-coding.

Alert Feature

The Simple Decycler Oscillator comes equipped with an alert feature to keep you informed of critical market movements. Stay ahead of trends with timely alerts, ensuring you never miss a trading opportunity.


Ответ на отзыв