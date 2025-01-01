ДокументацияРазделы
CreateWhiteBorder

Создает подчиненный элемент (белая рамка) элемента управления CDialog.

virtual bool  CreateWhiteBorder()

Возвращаемое значение

true - в случае удачи, иначе - false.

