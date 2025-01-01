Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаПанели и диалогиCDialogCreateWhiteBorder CreateOnEventCaptionAddCreateWhiteBorderCreateBackgroundCreateCaptionCreateButtonCloseCreateClientAreaOnClickCaptionOnClickButtonCloseClientAreaVisibleClientAreaLeftClientAreaTopClientAreaRightClientAreaBottomClientAreaWidthClientAreaHeightOnDialogDragStartOnDialogDragProcessOnDialogDragEnd CreateWhiteBorder Создает подчиненный элемент (белая рамка) элемента управления CDialog. virtual bool CreateWhiteBorder() Возвращаемое значение true - в случае удачи, иначе - false. Add CreateBackground