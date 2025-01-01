Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаПанели и диалогиCDialogClientAreaHeight CreateOnEventCaptionAddCreateWhiteBorderCreateBackgroundCreateCaptionCreateButtonCloseCreateClientAreaOnClickCaptionOnClickButtonCloseClientAreaVisibleClientAreaLeftClientAreaTopClientAreaRightClientAreaBottomClientAreaWidthClientAreaHeightOnDialogDragStartOnDialogDragProcessOnDialogDragEnd ClientAreaHeight Получает высоту клиентской области элемента управления CDialog. int ClientAreaHeight() Возвращаемое значение Высота клиентской области. ClientAreaWidth OnDialogDragStart