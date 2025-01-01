Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardPanneaux et DialoguesCDialogCreateWhiteBorder CreateOnEventCaptionAddCreateWhiteBorderCreateBackgroundCreateCaptionCreateButtonCloseCreateClientAreaOnClickCaptionOnClickButtonCloseClientAreaVisibleClientAreaLeftClientAreaTopClientAreaRightClientAreaBottomClientAreaWidthClientAreaHeightOnDialogDragStartOnDialogDragProcessOnDialogDragEnd CreateWhiteBorder Crée un contrôle dépendant (bordure blanche). virtual bool CreateWhiteBorder() Valeur de retour vrai - en cas de succès, faux sinon Add CreateBackground