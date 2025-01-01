Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаПанели и диалогиCDialogOnClickButtonClose CreateOnEventCaptionAddCreateWhiteBorderCreateBackgroundCreateCaptionCreateButtonCloseCreateClientAreaOnClickCaptionOnClickButtonCloseClientAreaVisibleClientAreaLeftClientAreaTopClientAreaRightClientAreaBottomClientAreaWidthClientAreaHeightOnDialogDragStartOnDialogDragProcessOnDialogDragEnd OnClickButtonClose Виртуальный обработчик внутреннего события "ClickButtonClose" (клик мыши на кнопке закрытия окна) элемента управления CDialog. virtual bool OnClickButtonClose() Возвращаемое значение true - в случае удачи, иначе - false. OnClickCaption ClientAreaVisible