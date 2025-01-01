ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаПанели и диалогиCDialogOnClickButtonClose 

OnClickButtonClose

Виртуальный обработчик внутреннего события "ClickButtonClose" (клик мыши на кнопке закрытия окна) элемента управления CDialog.

virtual bool  OnClickButtonClose()

Возвращаемое значение

true - в случае удачи, иначе - false.