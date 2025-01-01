Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаПанели и диалогиCDialogClientAreaWidth CreateOnEventCaptionAddCreateWhiteBorderCreateBackgroundCreateCaptionCreateButtonCloseCreateClientAreaOnClickCaptionOnClickButtonCloseClientAreaVisibleClientAreaLeftClientAreaTopClientAreaRightClientAreaBottomClientAreaWidthClientAreaHeightOnDialogDragStartOnDialogDragProcessOnDialogDragEnd ClientAreaWidth Получает ширину клиентской области элемента управления CDialog. int ClientAreaWidth() Возвращаемое значение Ширина клиентской области. ClientAreaBottom ClientAreaHeight