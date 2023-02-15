SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / EA Happy News Eightcap
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy News Eightcap

Jaroslav Rajcher
0 comentários
Confiabilidade
149 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 999 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2023 6 876%
EightcapLtd-Real-4
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
1 537
Negociações com lucro:
1 318 (85.75%)
Negociações com perda:
219 (14.25%)
Melhor negociação:
1 865.32 USD
Pior negociação:
-737.28 USD
Lucro bruto:
92 665.90 USD (110 141 pips)
Perda bruta:
-23 905.23 USD (25 408 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
71 (227.35 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
7 268.17 USD (14)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.31
Atividade de negociação:
0.20%
Depósito máximo carregado:
13.88%
Último negócio:
4 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
6
Tempo médio de espera:
2 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
22.17
Negociações longas:
766 (49.84%)
Negociações curtas:
771 (50.16%)
Fator de lucro:
3.88
Valor esperado:
44.74 USD
Lucro médio:
70.31 USD
Perda média:
-109.16 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
6 (-1 220.47 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-1 459.49 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
0.28%
Previsão anual:
3.36%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
3 101.56 USD (4.39%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
9.14% (326.34 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
3.12% (177.35 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GBPUSD.i 450
USDJPY.i 448
EURUSD.i 362
AUDUSD.i 277
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GBPUSD.i 18K
USDJPY.i 35K
EURUSD.i 13K
AUDUSD.i 3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GBPUSD.i 24K
USDJPY.i 43K
EURUSD.i 16K
AUDUSD.i 3.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +1 865.32 USD
Pior negociação: -737 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 14
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +227.35 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -1 220.47 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "EightcapLtd-Real-4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

EA Happy News is a Metatrader 4 expert advisor that allows you to automatically trade the news that matter in Forex, regardless of the outcome of the release. The robot places pending orders in both directions so that if the news has a significant impact on the Forex rates, you are set and ready to cash in on the market momentum.The news are automatically downloaded from reputable online places such as ForexFactory (https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar.php) and then screened according to your needs and preferences. You can choose whether you want to see and trade all the news, or just the ones related to the current pair on the chart. Moreover, there are several other filters, such as the impact the news is considered to have on the markets, whether or not the forecast outcome of the reports to be released should be different from the previous report (an indicator of a larger price movement expectancy), and others. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-news/

Best broker: https://www.shorturl.at/1yXzj

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. 

Best way is to run the EA itself.


Sem comentários
