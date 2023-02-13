SinaisSeções
Jaroslav Rajcher

EA Happy Gold Eightcap

Jaroslav Rajcher
Confiabilidade
149 semanas
0 / 0 USD
crescimento desde 2023 1 374%
EightcapLtd-Real-4
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
595
Negociações com lucro:
548 (92.10%)
Negociações com perda:
47 (7.90%)
Melhor negociação:
567.06 USD
Pior negociação:
-250.88 USD
Lucro bruto:
20 531.36 USD (33 881 pips)
Perda bruta:
-6 789.02 USD (11 529 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
47 (1 680.21 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
2 501.44 USD (22)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.29
Atividade de negociação:
0.03%
Depósito máximo carregado:
10.39%
Último negócio:
5 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
1
Tempo médio de espera:
3 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
22.39
Negociações longas:
326 (54.79%)
Negociações curtas:
269 (45.21%)
Fator de lucro:
3.02
Valor esperado:
23.10 USD
Lucro médio:
37.47 USD
Perda média:
-144.45 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
2 (-440.32 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-440.32 USD (2)
Crescimento mensal:
10.95%
Previsão anual:
132.81%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máximo:
613.82 USD (7.15%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
11.70% (203.86 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
5.81% (102.52 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD.i 595
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD.i 14K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD.i 22K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +567.06 USD
Pior negociação: -251 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 22
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 2
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +1 680.21 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -440.32 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "EightcapLtd-Real-4" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

EA Happy Gold uses scalp/swing/gridnews strategy with modified ZigZag indicator, that best works on XAUUSD in M15/M30/H1/H4 chart. Modified ZigZag indicator tracks and connects extreme points of the chart, the distance between these points being equal or higher than the percentage specified for the price scale. Max open trades is one. Uses hard stop loss (-24 pips) and dynamic take profit levels based on market sentiment. We recommend maximum 20 pips spread, very low slippage (ECN/Market maker). Recommended minimum investment is $100 which should start trading at 0.01 lots. Here's link to the EA: http://www.happyforex.de/happy-gold/

Best broker: https://www.shorturl.at/1yXzj

It is not recommended to copy a scalper signal as it could have too much slippage. 

Best way is to run the EA itself.


