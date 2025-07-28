Moedas / XYLD
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
XYLD: Global X Funds Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
39.39 USD 0.01 (0.03%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do XYLD para hoje mudou para 0.03%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 39.39 e o mais alto foi 39.40.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Global X Funds Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XYLD Notícias
- Fed Cuts Rates & Hints at Two More Cuts in 2025: ETFs to Play
- A 25-bp Fed Rate Cut Already Baked in on Wall Street? ETFs to Play
- XYLD: The Right Fit For The Right Investor (NYSEARCA:XYLD)
- BOE: Still Overly Exposed To USA
- Expectations Of September 2025 Rate Cut Lock In As S&P 500 Reaches New Heights
- Options Positioning Diverges Between Large- Vs. Small-Caps
- August Market Recap: When Gold Speaks, Markets Listen
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Mirror, Mirror On The Wall
- The S&P 500 Continues Mostly Sideway Trajectory (undefined:SPX)
- QDTE’s 39% Yield: Income Dream Or Investor Nightmare?
- SPYI's 3-Year Milestone: Dominating S&P 500 Covered Call ETFs With Superior Returns And Tax Efficiency (BATS:SPYI)
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- IVVW: BlackRock Jumping Into The S&P 500 Buy-Write Arena, Offers High-Yield (BATS:IVVW)
- BIGY: Targeted 12% Distribution With Options Strategy (NYSEARCA:BIGY)
- The Outlook For S&P 500 Dividends In August 2025 (null:SPX)
- Summer 2025 Snapshot Of Expected Future S&P 500 Earnings (undefined:SPX)
- DIVO ETF: Built For Retirement's Most Dangerous Risk (NYSEARCA:DIVO)
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Protecting The NAV
- S&P 500 Rises As Fed Thinks About Next Move For Interest Rates
- The Bubble Term
- Behind The Declining Risk Premiums Of Equity And Credit Assets
- FTHI's Strategy Isn’t Enough To Overcome Structural Limits
- KHPI: New Buy-Write ETF With A Good Start But High Fees (BATS:KHPI)
- Tech Sector Now 1/3rd Of S&P 500
Faixa diária
39.39 39.40
Faixa anual
34.53 43.42
- Fechamento anterior
- 39.38
- Open
- 39.39
- Bid
- 39.39
- Ask
- 39.69
- Low
- 39.39
- High
- 39.40
- Volume
- 507
- Mudança diária
- 0.03%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.76%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.03%
- Mudança anual
- -4.92%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh