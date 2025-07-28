Valute / XYLD
XYLD: Global X Funds Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
39.38 USD 0.01 (0.03%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio XYLD ha avuto una variazione del -0.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 39.25 e ad un massimo di 39.43.
Segui le dinamiche di Global X Funds Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
39.25 39.43
Intervallo Annuale
34.53 43.42
- Chiusura Precedente
- 39.39
- Apertura
- 39.43
- Bid
- 39.38
- Ask
- 39.68
- Minimo
- 39.25
- Massimo
- 39.43
- Volume
- 701
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.03%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.73%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- -4.95%
21 settembre, domenica