XYLD: Global X Funds Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

39.38 USD 0.01 (0.03%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio XYLD ha avuto una variazione del -0.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 39.25 e ad un massimo di 39.43.

Segui le dinamiche di Global X Funds Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
39.25 39.43
Intervallo Annuale
34.53 43.42
Chiusura Precedente
39.39
Apertura
39.43
Bid
39.38
Ask
39.68
Minimo
39.25
Massimo
39.43
Volume
701
Variazione giornaliera
-0.03%
Variazione Mensile
1.73%
Variazione Semestrale
0.00%
Variazione Annuale
-4.95%
21 settembre, domenica