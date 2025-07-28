Divisas / XYLD
XYLD: Global X Funds Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
39.38 USD 0.02 (0.05%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de XYLD de hoy ha cambiado un 0.05%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 39.34, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 39.39.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Global X Funds Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
XYLD News
Rango diario
39.34 39.39
Rango anual
34.53 43.42
- Cierres anteriores
- 39.36
- Open
- 39.34
- Bid
- 39.38
- Ask
- 39.68
- Low
- 39.34
- High
- 39.39
- Volumen
- 689
- Cambio diario
- 0.05%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.73%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 0.00%
- Cambio anual
- -4.95%
