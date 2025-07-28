CotizacionesSecciones
XYLD: Global X Funds Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

39.38 USD 0.02 (0.05%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de XYLD de hoy ha cambiado un 0.05%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 39.34, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 39.39.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Global X Funds Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
39.34 39.39
Rango anual
34.53 43.42
Cierres anteriores
39.36
Open
39.34
Bid
39.38
Ask
39.68
Low
39.34
High
39.39
Volumen
689
Cambio diario
0.05%
Cambio mensual
1.73%
Cambio a 6 meses
0.00%
Cambio anual
-4.95%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
23.2
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
5.6
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
231 K
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
264 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
1.920 M
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.927 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B