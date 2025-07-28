통화 / XYLD
XYLD: Global X Funds Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
39.38 USD 0.01 (0.03%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
XYLD 환율이 오늘 -0.03%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 39.25이고 고가는 39.43이었습니다.
Global X Funds Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
39.25 39.43
년간 변동
34.53 43.42
- 이전 종가
- 39.39
- 시가
- 39.43
- Bid
- 39.38
- Ask
- 39.68
- 저가
- 39.25
- 고가
- 39.43
- 볼륨
- 701
- 일일 변동
- -0.03%
- 월 변동
- 1.73%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.00%
- 년간 변동율
- -4.95%
20 9월, 토요일