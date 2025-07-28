시세섹션
통화 / XYLD
주식로 돌아가기

XYLD: Global X Funds Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

39.38 USD 0.01 (0.03%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

XYLD 환율이 오늘 -0.03%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 39.25이고 고가는 39.43이었습니다.

Global X Funds Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XYLD News

일일 변동 비율
39.25 39.43
년간 변동
34.53 43.42
이전 종가
39.39
시가
39.43
Bid
39.38
Ask
39.68
저가
39.25
고가
39.43
볼륨
701
일일 변동
-0.03%
월 변동
1.73%
6개월 변동
0.00%
년간 변동율
-4.95%
20 9월, 토요일