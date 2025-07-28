Currencies / XYLD
XYLD: Global X Funds Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
39.38 USD 0.01 (0.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
XYLD exchange rate has changed by -0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.25 and at a high of 39.43.
Follow Global X Funds Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
XYLD News
Daily Range
39.25 39.43
Year Range
34.53 43.42
- Previous Close
- 39.39
- Open
- 39.43
- Bid
- 39.38
- Ask
- 39.68
- Low
- 39.25
- High
- 39.43
- Volume
- 701
- Daily Change
- -0.03%
- Month Change
- 1.73%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.00%
- Year Change
- -4.95%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
- Act
- 418
- Fcst
- Prev
- 416
17:00
USD
- Act
- 542
- Fcst
- Prev
- 539
19:30
USD
- Act
- 266.4 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 98.7 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- -225.1 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 17.8 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 25.5 K