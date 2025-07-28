QuotesSections
Currencies / XYLD
Back to US Stock Market

XYLD: Global X Funds Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

39.38 USD 0.01 (0.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

XYLD exchange rate has changed by -0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.25 and at a high of 39.43.

Follow Global X Funds Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XYLD News

Daily Range
39.25 39.43
Year Range
34.53 43.42
Previous Close
39.39
Open
39.43
Bid
39.38
Ask
39.68
Low
39.25
High
39.43
Volume
701
Daily Change
-0.03%
Month Change
1.73%
6 Months Change
0.00%
Year Change
-4.95%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
418
Fcst
Prev
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
542
Fcst
Prev
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
266.4 K
Fcst
Prev
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
98.7 K
Fcst
Prev
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
-225.1 K
Fcst
Prev
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
17.8 K
Fcst
Prev
25.5 K