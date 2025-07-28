CotationsSections
XYLD: Global X Funds Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

39.38 USD 0.01 (0.03%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de XYLD a changé de -0.03% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 39.25 et à un maximum de 39.43.

Suivez la dynamique Global X Funds Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
39.25 39.43
Range Annuel
34.53 43.42
Clôture Précédente
39.39
Ouverture
39.43
Bid
39.38
Ask
39.68
Plus Bas
39.25
Plus Haut
39.43
Volume
701
Changement quotidien
-0.03%
Changement Mensuel
1.73%
Changement à 6 Mois
0.00%
Changement Annuel
-4.95%
