货币 / XYLD
XYLD: Global X Funds Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
39.38 USD 0.01 (0.03%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日XYLD汇率已更改-0.03%。当日，交易品种以低点39.25和高点39.43进行交易。
关注Global X Funds Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XYLD新闻
- Fed Cuts Rates & Hints at Two More Cuts in 2025: ETFs to Play
- A 25-bp Fed Rate Cut Already Baked in on Wall Street? ETFs to Play
- XYLD: The Right Fit For The Right Investor (NYSEARCA:XYLD)
- BOE: Still Overly Exposed To USA
- Expectations Of September 2025 Rate Cut Lock In As S&P 500 Reaches New Heights
- Options Positioning Diverges Between Large- Vs. Small-Caps
- August Market Recap: When Gold Speaks, Markets Listen
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Mirror, Mirror On The Wall
- The S&P 500 Continues Mostly Sideway Trajectory (undefined:SPX)
- QDTE’s 39% Yield: Income Dream Or Investor Nightmare?
- SPYI's 3-Year Milestone: Dominating S&P 500 Covered Call ETFs With Superior Returns And Tax Efficiency (BATS:SPYI)
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- IVVW: BlackRock Jumping Into The S&P 500 Buy-Write Arena, Offers High-Yield (BATS:IVVW)
- BIGY: Targeted 12% Distribution With Options Strategy (NYSEARCA:BIGY)
- The Outlook For S&P 500 Dividends In August 2025 (null:SPX)
- Summer 2025 Snapshot Of Expected Future S&P 500 Earnings (undefined:SPX)
- DIVO ETF: Built For Retirement's Most Dangerous Risk (NYSEARCA:DIVO)
- My 10% Income Portfolio–Protecting The NAV
- S&P 500 Rises As Fed Thinks About Next Move For Interest Rates
- The Bubble Term
- Behind The Declining Risk Premiums Of Equity And Credit Assets
- FTHI's Strategy Isn’t Enough To Overcome Structural Limits
- KHPI: New Buy-Write ETF With A Good Start But High Fees (BATS:KHPI)
- Tech Sector Now 1/3rd Of S&P 500
日范围
39.25 39.43
年范围
34.53 43.42
- 前一天收盘价
- 39.39
- 开盘价
- 39.43
- 卖价
- 39.38
- 买价
- 39.68
- 最低价
- 39.25
- 最高价
- 39.43
- 交易量
- 701
- 日变化
- -0.03%
- 月变化
- 1.73%
- 6个月变化
- 0.00%
- 年变化
- -4.95%
21 九月, 星期日