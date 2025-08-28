Moedas / VEEV
VEEV: Veeva Systems Inc Class A
274.43 USD 0.69 (0.25%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VEEV para hoje mudou para 0.25%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 272.20 e o mais alto foi 275.59.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Veeva Systems Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
272.20 275.59
Faixa anual
200.30 296.72
- Fechamento anterior
- 273.74
- Open
- 273.81
- Bid
- 274.43
- Ask
- 274.73
- Low
- 272.20
- High
- 275.59
- Volume
- 2.354 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.25%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.17%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 20.38%
- Mudança anual
- 30.69%
