Valute / VEEV
VEEV: Veeva Systems Inc Class A
278.01 USD 1.04 (0.37%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VEEV ha avuto una variazione del -0.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 275.97 e ad un massimo di 280.09.
Segui le dinamiche di Veeva Systems Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VEEV News
Intervallo Giornaliero
275.97 280.09
Intervallo Annuale
200.30 296.72
- Chiusura Precedente
- 279.05
- Apertura
- 279.03
- Bid
- 278.01
- Ask
- 278.31
- Minimo
- 275.97
- Massimo
- 280.09
- Volume
- 1.566 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.37%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.52%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 21.95%
- Variazione Annuale
- 32.39%
20 settembre, sabato