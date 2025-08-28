QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / VEEV
Tornare a Azioni

VEEV: Veeva Systems Inc Class A

278.01 USD 1.04 (0.37%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VEEV ha avuto una variazione del -0.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 275.97 e ad un massimo di 280.09.

Segui le dinamiche di Veeva Systems Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VEEV News

Intervallo Giornaliero
275.97 280.09
Intervallo Annuale
200.30 296.72
Chiusura Precedente
279.05
Apertura
279.03
Bid
278.01
Ask
278.31
Minimo
275.97
Massimo
280.09
Volume
1.566 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.37%
Variazione Mensile
4.52%
Variazione Semestrale
21.95%
Variazione Annuale
32.39%
20 settembre, sabato