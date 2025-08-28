QuotesSections
VEEV: Veeva Systems Inc Class A

272.77 USD 3.42 (1.24%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VEEV exchange rate has changed by -1.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 272.38 and at a high of 276.26.

Follow Veeva Systems Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
272.38 276.26
Year Range
200.30 296.72
Previous Close
276.19
Open
275.35
Bid
272.77
Ask
273.07
Low
272.38
High
276.26
Volume
674
Daily Change
-1.24%
Month Change
2.55%
6 Months Change
19.65%
Year Change
29.90%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%