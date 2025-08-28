Currencies / VEEV
VEEV: Veeva Systems Inc Class A
272.77 USD 3.42 (1.24%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VEEV exchange rate has changed by -1.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 272.38 and at a high of 276.26.
Follow Veeva Systems Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VEEV News
Daily Range
272.38 276.26
Year Range
200.30 296.72
- Previous Close
- 276.19
- Open
- 275.35
- Bid
- 272.77
- Ask
- 273.07
- Low
- 272.38
- High
- 276.26
- Volume
- 674
- Daily Change
- -1.24%
- Month Change
- 2.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.65%
- Year Change
- 29.90%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%