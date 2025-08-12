Moedas / TFC
TFC: Truist Financial Corporation
45.37 USD 0.81 (1.82%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TFC para hoje mudou para 1.82%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 44.51 e o mais alto foi 45.89.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Truist Financial Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
TFC Notícias
Faixa diária
44.51 45.89
Faixa anual
33.56 49.06
- Fechamento anterior
- 44.56
- Open
- 44.55
- Bid
- 45.37
- Ask
- 45.67
- Low
- 44.51
- High
- 45.89
- Volume
- 15.038 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.82%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.92%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 11.04%
- Mudança anual
- 6.55%
