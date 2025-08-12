Currencies / TFC
TFC: Truist Financial Corporation
44.31 USD 0.47 (1.05%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TFC exchange rate has changed by -1.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.99 and at a high of 44.97.
Follow Truist Financial Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TFC News
Daily Range
43.99 44.97
Year Range
33.56 49.06
- Previous Close
- 44.78
- Open
- 44.86
- Bid
- 44.31
- Ask
- 44.61
- Low
- 43.99
- High
- 44.97
- Volume
- 5.041 K
- Daily Change
- -1.05%
- Month Change
- -4.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.44%
- Year Change
- 4.06%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%