통화 / TFC
TFC: Truist Financial Corporation
45.96 USD 0.13 (0.28%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TFC 환율이 오늘 -0.28%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 45.59이고 고가는 46.12이었습니다.
Truist Financial Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
TFC News
일일 변동 비율
45.59 46.12
년간 변동
33.56 49.06
- 이전 종가
- 46.09
- 시가
- 46.01
- Bid
- 45.96
- Ask
- 46.26
- 저가
- 45.59
- 고가
- 46.12
- 볼륨
- 11.215 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.28%
- 월 변동
- -0.65%
- 6개월 변동
- 12.48%
- 년간 변동율
- 7.94%
